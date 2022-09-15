Virus outbreak hits poultry again

Much like what happened during the outbreaks of 2014-2015, the 2022 outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has disrupted U.S. poultry production, processing and distribution. HPAI was discovered early in the year, first in migratory birds in the United States and then in February in commercial and backyard poultry flocks. This outbreak and the last major one share similarities but the biggest differences are in animal-protein supplies, trade flows and market impact.
Since the previous outbreak poultry production had grown an average of 2 percent per year from 2016 to 2020. Reliance on exports has continued to climb; access to foreign markets remains vital for the U.S. poultry industry. With the stakes that much greater, it’s even more crucial to producers, consumers and other entities throughout the value chain that the production stream is secure from the threat of animal disease.
The sectors HPAI has hit the hardest this year in the United States are egg and turkey producers – and to a lesser degree broiler-chicken producers – much like in the 2014-2015 outbreak. The industries have implemented best practices during the past seven years but production methods have not changed significantly. What has changed is the reaction from major poultry-importing countries, which have modified restrictions from blanket bans to a more-regionalized approach.
HPAI is nothing new. It was known as “fowl plague” when first documented in the late 1800s, and infections have been detected in U.S. flocks for more than a century. But with the rapid global increase of concentrated large-scale modern poultry production in the 1980s and 1990s, HPAI became a consequential risk to the industry. The 2014-2015 outbreak devastated U.S. producers. Direct costs associated with euthanizing and depopulating 43.2 million laying hens and 7.3 turkeys were estimated at $1.6 billion. Including the associated recovery costs, the total jumped to more than $3.3 billion. And that does not include the effect on consumers, who saw egg and turkey supplies shrink and prices skyrocket.
A recent study from the European Food Safety Authority describes the 2021-2022 season as the worst ever epidemic in Europe, and suggests the H5 virus may have become endemic in wild birds. In other words they expect detections will be year-round, year after year. The current U.S. outbreak of HPAI has led to the depopulation of about 40 million birds through the first seven months of 2022. As was the case during 2015, table-egg production has been most adversely affected; 9.5 percent of the pre-outbreak flock has been depopulated to date. About 2.5 percent of the annual turkey population has been lost.
As temperatures warmed this summer and wildfowl finished their seasonal migratory journeys, cases of HPAI have largely but not completely dissipated. The immediate HPAI concern is dampened but the risk of an outbreak this autumn remains elevated.
Poultry supplies were already under pressure to begin 2022, so participants were already expecting increased prices from strong animal-protein demand this spring and summer. But the burden of the HPAI supply shocks exacerbated already-tight market conditions, sending values skyrocketing.
Table-egg prices were seeing support during first-quarter 2022 as a result of tight inventories and resurgent post-COVID demand. Starting the year at an already healthy $1.20 per dozen, table eggs in New York wholesale markets increased to well more than $3.50 per dozen this summer. Similarly, fresh tom-turkey breast meat values have increased to more than historic peaks in the aftermath of the previous HPAI outbreaks, eclipsing $6.60 per pound in recent weeks.
The U.S. broiler flock itself was not significantly affected by disease in either of the major HPAI outbreaks but key export markets restricted access for all U.S. poultry products in 2014-2015. At the outset of HPAI in 2014, China immediately closed its borders to U.S. poultry. Heavily export-dependent leg-quarter prices decreased by 50 percent from mid-2014 to mid-2015. Chicken-paw prices decreased by even more. China’s markets would not reopen to U.S. poultry until 2019, which occurred as a part of the U.S.-China “Phase One” trade deal.
When HPAI returned to U.S. commercial flocks this year, the trade impact was much-less-pronounced. Trade partners set new restrictions at county, state or regional levels because outbreaks had become commonplace globally, and not coincidentally, because politicians around the globe were concerned about rapidly escalating food prices after the Ukraine invasion.
It’s fortunate for U.S. poultry exporters that world views on HPAI trade restrictions have relaxed because the stakes are bigger than ever. The value of poultry exported during 2021 increased 22 percent year over year, and was 35 percent more than in 2016. Total U.S. poultry exports was $5.9 billion in 2021, and is on pace to be more than that in 2022. With global poultry prices as much as they are today, the cost of lost exports would be much more than in 2014-2015.
Total valuation of poultry production is a function of poultry prices and production. Strength in both domestic and foreign markets has bolstered prices. But production has also grown – not only from an expanding harvest, but also improved efficiencies as average live weights have increased 6 percent since 2015. But with greater opportunity comes greater risk, should either broiler production or demand falter as a result of HPAI.
What’s Ahead?
Egg markets – For an egg-market perspective, demand and prices for eggs during both 2014-2015 and currently were and are strong. By early 2014 a swift increase in fast-food breakfast-item popularity boosted shell egg prices 19 percent compared with the prior three-year average. In 2021 shell eggs were not enjoying quite the same premium, but prices were still at more than average as a result of strong consumer demand in the pandemic’s waning days. Both outbreaks led to depopulation of at least 10 percent of flocks. Recent estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture suggest the table-egg layer flock is at 13 percent or 45 million head less than the historical peak of 343 million head in 2019. But the current flock is more productive, laying about 82-83 eggs per 100 layers, versus 79-80 eggs back in 2019.
In 2015 the U.S. egg industry saw an immediate increase in productivity rates after the mass depopulation, followed by flattening for several years. Younger flocks tend to be more productive. We expect a similar trajectory this time, but additional rebuilding efforts will be necessary to fill the supply gap in the coming years. That gap is evident in current table-egg prices reported by the USDA.
People are also reading…
Prices for table eggs in New York markets – a standard industry benchmark – are more than three-fold more expensive than a year ago. While that may seem to be a good thing for those producers lucky enough to have avoided HPAI, the longer-term effects of such dramatic price escalation are removal from restaurant menus, decreased retail promotions and ultimately a shift to less consumer consumption – changes that may last many months or even years.
Such was the case in 2015, when the market for eggs saw just four weeks of steep advance before decreasing continually to establish a new 12-month worst number in April 2016. With feed and other production costs much more currently, we expect producers will be slower to rebuild their flocks this time around.
A smaller national layer flock means a smaller egg supply in coming months, increased egg prices and fewer eggs consumed.
Turkey market – The 1980s were a decade of astounding growth for the turkey industry as consumption of inexpensive, lean, white meat increased by 75 percent during the decade. By 2014 turkey breast had long established itself as a go-to option for lunch sandwiches and salads. But by mid-2015, HPAI infections had resulted in depopulation of more than 7 million turkeys in U.S. commercial flocks – about 7.5 percent of the population – and 3.5 percent of annual production by weight. Whole-turkey inventories for Thanksgiving came within 1 percent of their prior-year peak but whole-turkey prices skyrocketed to new record levels, much like what has occurred this year.
Just like with eggs, the market for fresh tom-breast meat and whole turkeys alike saw major corrections that lasted for an extended period following the run-ups that occurred in 2015 as restaurants and grocers filled the empty turkey-meat stocks with pork, beef and chicken in the years that followed. The risk is great that turkey production will follow a fate similar to what occurred in 2017-2019 where demand failed to keep pace with supply. But tight supplies of competing meats leave hope that the impact will be less severe this time around.
Coinciding with widespread outbreaks in U.S. turkey flocks during 2022, wholesale spot-market values for fresh tom-breast meat has eclipsed $6.50 per pound in recent weeks, a level previously deemed unattainable. At the same time breast meat in cold storage dwindled to just 43 million pounds in April before safety stocks began building again slightly during May.
To end May, the inventory of whole turkeys was 7 percent larger than a year earlier despite slaughter declining 1.5 percent year-over-year, year to date. YTD. That’s because producers responded to lackluster tom markets in 2021 by moving some production to hens, and now are attempting to avoid susceptibility to HPAI by growing for fewer days. That decision to sacrifice weight gain for flock fulfillment has contributed to a smaller inventory of large turkeys, which produce the bulk of turkey-breast-meat supply. With less breast meat from those large turkeys along with a tight labor supply, the result is increased deli-turkey-meat prices.
Broiler market – The HPAI impact to broiler-meat production in both 2015 and 2022 appears minimal. But the impact on exports and prices is decidedly different this time around. U.S. broiler-meat exports declined by almost 1 billion pounds in 2015. Dark-meat prices plunged as key destinations adversely reacted to discovery of HPAI in U.S. flocks by restricting imports. But export markets appear more favorable for U.S. broiler meat in 2022. The current 12-month total is within 1 percent of volume reported a year earlier. The total for 2022 is on-pace to best 2015 volume by more than 1 billion pounds or 16 percent.
So what has changed that has reduced the impact of HPAI on broiler exports? Geographically the rate of spread has been more-heavily concentrated up the East coast and through the Midwest – egg and turkey production areas – and less so in the South – broiler-production areas. And HPAI has become more common throughout the world – especially in areas that supply major destinations, or specifically in major destinations for U.S. poultry. Also demand for protein is much stronger than it was in 2015, partially fueled by the substantial decline in China’s hog population due to African swine fever. Governing bodies have been more selective in how they categorize access, applying a more-regional approach to import eligibility.
Conclusion
Due to a variety of factors, including increased labor and feed costs, we predict egg and turkey supplies will be slower to rebound from this outbreak and prices slower to decrease. Undoubtedly this won’t be the last HPAI outbreak the U.S. commercial-poultry sector will need to manage. Because HPAI typically occurs during the wild-bird migratory season and carries to commercial flocks through dust particles, fecal matter or other foreign objects, stamping out HPAI is particularly complicated – especially in the open-air housing systems commonly used in the turkey sector.
The methodology for determining flock depopulations is the same as during the 2014-2015 outbreaks. USDA-Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service protocols call for depopulating commercial flocks as HPAI is detected because vaccination is not currently a viable option.
Will we continue down the same road the next time HPAI is discovered in domestic commercial flocks? In terms of depopulation numbers in the U.S. poultry system, egg producers have had the largest impact by head count and the broiler industry the least. That was true in both the 2014-15 event and the 2022 outbreak. Future outbreaks will likely have similar impact to the U.S. poultry stream. But whether importers of U.S. poultry will continue to adopt a policy of regionalizing bans on U.S. poultry remains to be seen.
Visit www.cobank.com for more information.
Brian Earnest is lead economist for animal protein in CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange division. He provides market and industry research for the poultry, pork and beef sectors.
CoBank is a $158 billion cooperative bank serving vital industries across rural America. The bank provides loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and communications providers in all 50 states. It’s a member of the Farm Credit System. Visit www.cobank.com for more information.