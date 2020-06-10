There were a number of uncertainties facing farmers in the United States Corn Belt earlier this year – from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to the historic decline in the U.S. production of ethanol among other concerns. Of corn grown 40 percent is used in ethanol.
There are a lot of variables still in play. But weather hasn’t been one of them; it’s been a farmer’s best friend. Planting and growing conditions have been favorable across much of Corn Belt, to the point it seems like nothing could go wrong.
“Well if it got drier and hotter, but we don’t see that happening so far,” said Dave Samuhel, AccuWeather meteorologist. “Look there have been plenty of crops that look good on June 4 and then things didn’t work out. We’ll know how the season will be for corn in a month. If things are still looking good a month from now – being able to see two or three weeks out weather-wise – then I wouldn’t say the crop is made. But you can narrow the range of what production might end up being.”
AccuWeather increased its expected 2020 yield for corn from 178 bushels per acre to 178.5 bushels per acre before June 11’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. AccuWeather now expects total corn production to be 15.708 million bushels, an increase from the 15.664 bushels predicted April 30. That output would be a record year for corn production, with the current U.S. record for annual corn production being 15.15 billion bushels in 2016. This past year the final total was 13.692 billion bushels.
Some good news for corn producers with such a potentially large supply of corn on the market is that U.S. ethanol production is now increasing. U.S. ethanol production this past week was the largest since March, according to the Energy Information Administration. For the week ending May 29 ethanol production expanded by 5.7 percent or 40,000 barrels per day to 765,000 barrels per day. That’s equivalent to 32.13 million gallons daily.
“It’s not back to normal,” Samuhel said. “But it’s heading in that direction.”
U.S. crop forecasted
The latest AccuWeather predictions are compared to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates for May.
Corn
- USDA: 15.995 billion bushels
- AccuWeather: 15.708 billion bushels
Soybeans
- USDA: 4.125 billion bushels
- AccuWeather: 4.304 billion bushels
Wheat
- USDA: 1.866 billion bushels
- AccuWeather: 1.837 billion bushels
World crop forecasts
Current AccuWeather predictions are compared to the USDA forecast for world production.
Corn
- USDA: 1.186.86 billion metric tons
- AccuWeather: 1.136.12 billion metric tons
Soybeans
- USDA: 362.76 million metric tons
- AccuWeather: 357.55 million metric tons
Wheat
- USDA: 768.49 million metric tons
- AccuWeather: 765.04 million metric tons
