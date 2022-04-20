Wet, cold soil delays planting

Wisconsin had 1.6 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending April 17, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Wet and cold soil conditions continued across much of the state; temperatures averaged 5.8 degrees colder than normal. Little fieldwork was possible in northern Wisconsin due to freezing nighttime temperatures and snow showers, while limited fieldwork was able to be completed in southern Wisconsin on well-drained soils. Spring tillage and manure applications proceeded where conditions allowed.
Visit www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Wisconsin for more information.
- Topsoil-moisture condition rated 2 percent very short, 8 percent short, 64 percent adequate and 26 percent surplus. Subsoil-moisture condition rated 2 percent very short, 16 percent short, 65 percent adequate and 17 percent surplus.
- Spring tillage was reported as 4 percent complete, more than two weeks behind the previous year and 10 days behind the five-year average.
- Four percent of the expected oat crop has been planted, 13 days behind the previous year and 10 days behind the average.
- Potato planting was reported as 1 percent complete, 12 days behind the previous year.
- Winter-wheat condition was rated 61 percent good to excellent statewide, an increase of 3 percentage points from the previous week.
- Pasture condition was rated 38 percent good to excellent, an increase of 1 percentage point from the previous week.