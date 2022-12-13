Wheat futures decline

March 2023 wheat futures ended the past week down. CBOT soft-red-winter futures were down 27 cents, to close at $7.34 per bushel. KCBT hard-red-winter futures were down 38 cents from the previous week, at $8.33 per bushel. MGE hard-red-spring futures were down 20 cents to close at $9.01 per bushel. March CBOT corn futures were down 2 cents, at $6.44 per bushel. January CBOT soybean futures were up 44 cents, at $14.83 per bushel.
In its December World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture did not change its outlook for 2022-2023 U.S. wheat supply and use. The agency did estimate a slight increase in export volume for hard-red spring and soft-winter wheat that was offset by a reduction in estimated soft-red-winter exports. The USDA also signaled it expects U.S. wheat-futures prices to ease.
The USDA reduced its 2022-2023 world wheat-supply estimate but also estimated a decrease in global disappearance, citing reduced feed and residual use by the European Union and Ukraine. The USDA increased estimate Ukraine exports by 1.5 million metric tons to 12.5 million metric tons. The USDA now estimates Argentina’s wheat exports will decrease to 7.5 million metric tons, the smallest level since 2014-2015 if realized. Projected 2022-2023 ending stocks are decreased 0.5 million metric tons to 267.3 million metric tons, only slightly less than its estimate of 267.5 million metric tons in July 2022, which is the smallest ending-stocks estimate since 2016-2017.
For the week ending Dec. 1, net U.S. commercial wheat sales of 189,900 metric tons were reported for delivery in 2022-2023 – 22 percent more than the previous week’s 155,500 metric tons and within trade expectations of 150,000 to 350,000 metric tons. Year-to-date 2022-2023 commercial sales total 13.64 million metric tons. The USDA expects 2022-2023 U.S. wheat exports of 21.09 million metric tons.
