OPINION Eight agricultural organizations are thanking Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers for allocating $50 million in federal funding for direct aid to Wisconsin farmers. The farm groups appealed to Evers this past month for direct cash relief for Wisconsin’s farmers, who have been hit especially hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor May 20 announced the Wisconsin Farm Support Program, which will provide $50 million in payments to the state’s farmers and $15 million to a Food Security Initiative.
The pandemic’s crushing economic effects on our commodity markets are unprecedented. The crisis severely twisted our supply chains, devastated our labor force and created anxiety for our customers. COVID-19 will likely bankrupt many multi-generational farms in Wisconsin. We know these payments will not match what our farmers have lost financially. But the assistance will provide support to help cash flow and continue the vital mission of providing food to our nation during the crisis.
We also are grateful that Wisconsin communities will benefit from the Food Security Initiative. The pandemic has impacted many families and farmers are committed to helping those in need.
We calculated the economic impact of the pandemic on agricultural sectors. Those estimated losses are growing daily.
Dairy experienced a decrease of 87 cents per hundredweight in February 2020 and a decrease of $1.74 per hundredweight in March 2020. That equates to a $66 million loss in Wisconsin milk revenue for those two months. Going forward the projected decline is estimated to be $6 per hundredweight, which will result in hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. In addition to losses from plummeting prices, many dairy farmers in Wisconsin have been asked to dispose of milk or cut production, which causes even greater difficulties for those farms as they try to stay in business.
Pork has had 10 percent of the U.S. pork-processing capacity closed. Of the Wisconsin hog market 25 percent has been lost due to the shuttering of the food-service industry. At this time projected Wisconsin hog-production losses is $44.4 million, not including processing losses.
Beef has been faced with losing 25 percent of its packing capacity in addition to a decrease of $25 per hundredweight in cash prices since Feb. 1. In Wisconsin each segment of the industry faces extreme losses.
- 310,000 cow-calf operations with a loss of $247.15 per head
- 250,000 cattle on feed with a loss of $205.96 per head
- 340,000 stocker calves with a loss of $159.98 per head
That equates to a loss of $180 million to $200 million to Wisconsin’s beef industry in 2020.
Potatoes have had 500,000 hundredweight displaced. There has been a contract reduction for 2020 of about 1.1 million hundredweight, which equals current immediate estimated losses of $17 million. In addition the massive reduction in food-service sales due to coronavirus has resulted in an oversupply situation for the U.S. potato industry that will result in a predicted loss of $100 million for Wisconsin potato growers on their 2020 crop.
Cranberries have seen out-of-home consumption decrease by more than 60 percent and convenience-store sales have declined by 20 percent. Grower prices had just started to rebound from a range of $10 to $15 per hundredweight, to ranges in the mid-$20s. We fully expect declines in the future due to lost sales and export markets. Exports to China, the European Union and the United Kingdom have declined by more than $31 million due to retaliatory tariffs. Considering the pandemic, rebuilding those markets will be challenging.
Soybeans have seen prices decrease by 65 to 75 cents per bushel. Costs have increased by 25 to 35 cents per bushel, equating to projected losses of $1 per bushel. Wisconsin produces between 80 million and 100 million bushels of soybeans annually. Current projected losses are $80 million to $100 million.
Corn as of mid-April has seen cash prices decrease by 16 percent on average, with several regions experiencing declines of more than 20 percent. Forecasting prices through the rest of the 2019 crop marketing year shows a revenue decrease of $50 per acre for corn compared to a decrease of $10 per acre for soybeans. Actual revenue losses will depend on how much corn a producer currently has available to market. Wisconsin corn acres in 2019 were 2.68 million acres; in 2020 there will be an estimated 8 percent increase. Corn will be one of the most impacted crops because its two largest uses – livestock feed and ethanol – are under pressure. Impacts of reduced livestock demand are just beginning to come to bear in the market, as livestock-processing plants are beginning to be disrupted.
Submitted by -- The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, the Dairy Business Association, the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association, the Wisconsin Soybean Association, the Wisconsin Pork Association, the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association, the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association and the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association