World entering danger zone

OPINION The United Kingdom’s Met Office has, for the first time, issued a “Red Warning” for exceptional heat, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius – 104 degrees Fahrenheit this week. The previous record high temperature in the UK was 38.7 degrees Celsius, which was reached just three years ago.
The chances of seeing unprecedented temperatures of 40 degree Celsius or more – 104 degrees Fahrenheit – in the United Kingdom could be as much as 10 times more likely in the current climate than under a “natural climate unaffected by human influence,” the World Meteorological Organization has declared.
“Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm, especially in urban areas,” said Paul Gundersen, Met Office Chief meteorologist. “This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.”
The heatwave is also acting as a lid, trapping atmospheric pollutants including particulate matter, resulting in a degradation of air quality and adverse health effects, particularly to vulnerable people, said Lorenzo Labrador, scientific officer at WMO’s Global Atmosphere Watch Programme.
“Likewise the abundant sunshine, high concentrations of certain atmospheric pollutants and stable atmosphere is conducive to episodes of ozone formation near the surface, which has detrimental effects on people and plants,” he said.
Nikos Christidis, climate-attribution scientist at the Met Office, said a recent study has found that the likelihood of extremely hot days in the UK has been increasing and will continue to do so during the course of the century.
People are also reading…
“Climate change has already influenced the likelihood of temperature extremes in the UK,” he said. “The likelihood of exceeding 40 degrees Celsius anywhere in the UK in a given year has also been rapidly increasing, and, even with current pledges on emissions reductions, such extremes could be taking place every 15 years in the climate of 2100.”
Extreme heat events do occur within natural climate variation due to changes in global weather patterns. But the WMO points out that the increase in the frequency, duration and intensity of these events during recent decades is clearly linked to the observed warming of the planet and can be attributed to human activity.
News also broke of exceptional record temperatures expected in Europe amid huge wildfires across the southwest of the continent. The fires have caused hundreds of deaths and seen thousands of people – and livestock – evacuated from their homes.
In Portugal temperatures have reached about 46 degrees C – 115 degrees Fahrenheit – and red warnings are in effect for much of the country as hot conditions increase the risk of wildfires.
More than 13,000 hectares of land were on fire this week in the French Gironde region, with 15 of France’s 96 departments listed on Red alert and 51 on Orange alert; residents of those areas are being urged to be vigilant.
In his video message July 18 to a climate event in Germany, UN chief António Guterres warned that “half of humanity is in the danger zone” – facing floods, drought, extreme storms and wildfires. Addressing ministers from 40 nations in the city of Petersberg, Guterres said the 2015 Paris Agreement target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius was already on life support coming out of the COP26 meeting held this past November.
“(Its) pulse has weakened further,” he said. “Nations continue to play the blame game instead of taking responsibility for our collective future.”
He called on countries to rebuild trust and come together.