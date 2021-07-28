Booming demand, limited supply support prices

Rob Fox
Meat and poultry prices began the year depressed but by mid-May wholesale prices hit records as food-service and retail-grocery pipelines were primed for post-COVID summer celebrations. Jumbo wings at more than $3 per pound, ribeye at more than $11 per pound and pork bellies at more than $2 per pound are just a few examples.
Although prices have since eased a bit, we expect another round of aggressive buying. In coming weeks food-service and institutional buyers will prepare for September’s expected full return to schools and offices, followed quickly by epic post-COVID holiday celebrations.
Food-service sales regained pre-COVID levels in April, reaching an all-time monthly record of $75.3 billion. But more illuminating is that overall retail-grocery-stores sales growth is strong – increasing 7.3 percent from a year ago and increasing 15.3 percent from 2019, providing evidence of longer-term changes in consumer behavior. With cash in the bank, job offers in hand, a new cookbook collection and fancy cooking gear bought during the pandemic, the middle and upper classes are spending more on food at home – and are willing to pay for better meat cuts.
From farm to supermarket, labor availability is management’s biggest concern and continues to be a significant impediment to quick supply-side responses. April job openings quickly surpassed 9 million after surpassing 8 million for the first time ever the month prior. Meanwhile the labor-force participation rate has only marginally recovered from its pandemic reduction. Worker availability should improve by September when schools reopen and all enhanced unemployment benefits expire, but the labor market will still remain incredibly tight.
Chicken
Chicken prices have rallied most of the year with the increases most notable among individual cuts.
- Boneless-skinless breasts are trading in the range of $1.80 to $2 per pound after averaging about $1 per pound in 2020.
- Jumbo wing prices, which have been at more than the $2 mark only once for a short time in 2017, have skyrocketed to more than $3 per pound.
- Export leg quarters are trading at about $0.50 per pound after spending much of the previous year in the $0.25-per-pound range.
Historically skyrocketing prices and a jump in profit margins would normally bring about a swift production response. But this year is different. The well-publicized issues with breeding-stock changes in the past couple of years have limited short-term expansion potential. The number of broiler laying hens has increased 4 percent year over year. But because of poor hatching and chick viability, the number of chicks placed in barns during the past 52 weeks is well off trend and is essentially the same as back in 2018.
Despite feed prices about 60 percent more than 2020, industry margins have markedly improved from the worst of 2020. Given the price and feed outlook, profitability should remain strong through the end of 2021.
Beef
Despite beef prices at or near record numbers, cattle ranchers and feeders are currently caught in a vise between maxed-out national slaughter capacity and the liquidation pressures of exceptional drought hitting the western U.S., combined with inflated feed costs. With packer margins reportedly hitting $1,000 per head earlier in the year, it’s not surprising that producer organizations have pressured Congress to help their cause.
Congress has responded with hearings and draft bills geared to increase pricing transparency and competition for cattle. The four major beef packers assert there is ample processing capacity to handle a “normal” flow of fed cattle. While true, the problem is that during the past few years major packing plants have been shut down by fire, epic winter storms, COVID and most recently a cyberterror attack. Cattle producers would rightly argue that a market overwhelmed by one temporary plant shutdown is not a robust one.
In the near term the most likely outcome of federal-government involvement will be enhanced transparency into cattle-pricing mechanisms. But jawboning in DC is unlikely to convince a major packer to build a new multi-hundred-million-dollar slaughter plant amid declining cattle numbers. The national beef herd is already in contraction due to weak cow-calf profitability going back as far as 2015.
Beef-cow slaughter has increased 10 percent year over year, with the big jump occurring since April. The U.S. beef-cow herd will likely decrease another 1 percent to 2 percent by year end. There is a sliver of silver lining for producers. As cattle-on-feed numbers decrease and feed prices decrease, August feeder futures are trading at about $160, a level the market has not settled at since 2017.
Pork
Pork has been one of the best increasing commodities in 2021, with nearby lean-hog futures at $122 in mid-June – 73 percent more than Jan. 1. Although the market has cooled a bit in recent weeks, the fundamentals still tell a bullish story – incredible consumer meat demand, tight supplies of competing meats, freezer stocks at 10-year seasonal small numbers and declining pork production in second-half 202.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s June 1 “Quarterly Hogs and Pigs Report” was mildly bullish and confirmed what most of the trade expected – the U.S. hog inventory shrank again, reducing 2 percent year over year, continuing a contraction since mid-2019.
But there were a couple of surprises.
- Pigs per litter shrank, breaking a strong five-year growth trend with increased disease pressure the most logical explanation.
- June-November farrowing intentions decreased 3.2 percent from a year ago, aligning with declining breeding sows and gilts numbers – which have decreased 2.8 percent since 2019.
The one noteworthy bearish item is the recent collapse in Chinese pork prices, which have decreased 65 percent since the beginning of the year. China has been the No. 1 U.S. pork-export market since 2019; expect significantly reduced exports to China in the second half of the year.
Tanner Ehmke
Dairy
Milk production in the United States continues to chart new records despite the surge in feed costs and hot temperatures. U.S. milk production in May was more than 19.85 million pounds for the first time, with daily output increasing 4.6 percent year over year as milk-cow numbers increased to the most since 1994. Production has been especially strong in the Midwest, Southwest and California.
The ever-growing milk supply has pushed Class III futures sharply off their highs to the lowest level in seven months. The addition of 145,000 new cows year over year to the U.S. dairy herd as of May will continue to bring more milk availability in the months ahead. Record summer heat and increased feed costs may impact cow productivity, which has continued to climb to new records. Many dairy farmers have averted the pain of increased feed costs since booking feed and forage needs late in 2020.
Income over feed, though, is decreasing. With stout feed prices expected to persist through 2021, growth in milk-cow productivity could be curtailed as farmers trim feed bills by altering rations with cheaper feed alternatives. Labor shortages and logistics constraints may be limiting manufacturing capacity in some regions but dairy processors continue to take advantage of the current abundance of milk, with cheese and butter plants running full steam. Cheese and butter inventories are now accumulating in warehouses, with production advancing faster than demand. Butter inventories in May crossed the 400-million-pound mark for the first time since 1993, while total cheese stocks in the United States are nearing all-time records.
The abundance of block cheese has driven volatility to new records in block-barrel spreads, with the price of 40-pound blocks decreasing to less than the price of 500-pound barrels. Warehouse space for cheese, butter and powders is becoming tight. The expected growth of dairy-product inventories in the months ahead will add further downward pressure on prices as product supplies swell with growing milk production.
The record export pace remains the key release valve amid the supply surge. Cheese exports, particularly to Mexico, continue to reach new records with Mexico’s economy reopening. Exports of powders to China and Southeast Asia continue growing. Butter exports are the most in seven years, with Canada continuing to be the key growth destination.
The rebound in U.S. food-service demand has also been a positive for demand, but has not been the driver needed to push consumption ahead of the robust production pace. Finding new channels to send product may become more challenging as production of milk and dairy products is expected to continue climbing. A potential strengthening in the U.S. dollar as the U.S. economy reopens could impair U.S. dairy exports in the months ahead. The end of generous unemployment benefits may curtail food-service demand in the United States. The reopening of schools and return to offices in September, though, will boost demand.
More financial relief has been targeted to U.S. dairy farmers. The USDA has earmarked $400 million for the Dairy Donation Program, providing additional pandemic payments to dairy producers who were not covered by previous pandemic relief. About $580 million is also allocated to Supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage for small and medium farms.
Rob Fox is the director of CoBank Knowledge Exchange. Tanner Ehmke is the lead economist in dairy production and processing at CoBank, and manager of CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange.
