Class I milk formula options detailed

Since the 2018 farm bill, the price for Class I milk – milk used to produce beverage milk products – has been calculated using the simple average of advanced Class III – cheese – and Class IV – milk powders – skim-milk prices plus 74 cents. In years prior the formula was the greater of advanced Class III and Class IV skim-milk prices. The change was made at the request of dairy-industry stakeholders and was intended to improve risk-management opportunities for beverage milk. COVID-19-induced volatility combined with the 2018-farm-bill formula change resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in Class I-pool revenue losses, renewing industry discussions regarding optimal Class I pricing methods. Dairy farmers are curious about how the multiple circulating proposals of Class I formula options differ and how they would each impact Class I revenues. This Market Intel analyzes three alternatives to the current Class I pricing calculation and their associated revenue impacts for dairy farmers supplying the Class I marketplace.
Understanding the structure of the current Class I pricing formula is essential to comparing alternatives. Figure I displays a diagram of the current calculation which, again, is the simple average of advanced Class III – cheese – and Class IV – milk powders – skim-milk prices plus 74 cents. Any large disparity between the Class III skim-milk price and the Class IV skim-milk price is smoothed through the averaging feature, meaning the final Class I base calculation will not fully reflect the greater – or lesser – option. The 74 cents was originally calculated using the historical difference between the Class III and IV skim prices to make dairy farmers and milk prices indifferent to the change during the long term. The Class I location-based differential is included in our diagrams to reflect a final adjustment made for regional supply and demand differences, which currently range from $1.60 per hundredweight to $6 per hundredweight. Circulating Class I proposals focus on the first part of the equation, with a particular emphasis on the 74-cent adjustor.
Return to greater-of
One of the major contenders for amending the Class I pricing formula is going back to the greater-of, which was used prior to the 2018 farm bill. Figure 2 displays the greater-of equation, which simply selects the greater price between Class III skim-milk price and Class IV skim-milk price. In the diagram example, the Class III skim-milk price is greater and would be selected as the basis for the Class I skim-milk price. The formula does not include a counterpart to the 74-cent adjustor of the current system and is often considered the easiest of the proposals to understand. It remains based on advanced prices, which are calculated using values from the first two weeks of the preceding month.
Figure 3 displays a comparison of Class I prices between the current formulas and the greater-of option – if it was in place – from January 2018 to present, all else held constant. During 2020, following government intervention in cheese markets and co-op-level supply-reduction programs, cheese prices sharply increased while milk-powder prices only increased marginally. Under a greater-of alternative, producers would have been able to reap the benefits of record Class III prices because the formula would have been directly linked to the greater option and not subject to smoothing effects of a simple average. That said, if the Class III and IV skim-milk prices are close in value, the 74-cent adjustment component of the current method may result in a greater Class III skim-milk price than the greater-of option. That was common prior to the onset of COVID market forces.
To estimate the impact on dairy-farmer revenue, the difference in the Class I milk price between the current system and greater-of was multiplied by the Class I pool volume across all Federal Milk Marketing Orders. Those calculations are presented in Figure 4. Between January 2018 and February 2020 – pre-COVID – the greater-of option would have provided positive Class I revenue pool benefits only 23 percent of the time. After February 2020, however, the greater-of would have provided more than $785 million in Class I pool revenue benefits as compared to the current system. Combined, that results in a $645 million revenue benefit of the greater-of as compared to the current system within that timeframe. Consideration of this option must include the understanding of COVID’s unique marketplace effects, which resulted in massive pricing spreads the current pricing system could not adjust for. Expectations for large pricing spreads in the future keeps the greater-of option attractive.
National Milk Producers Federation option
Another major contender for amending the Class I skim-milk pricing formula was designed by the National Milk Producers Federation on behalf of their member cooperatives. The option keeps the same general structure as the current system, including advanced pricing, but makes the 74-cent adjustor more market-reactive. Instead of the 74 cents being fixed, the option would make 74 cents a floor and allow the adjustor to move to more than 74 cents. Using a calculation of the difference between the prior two-year – May-April – moving average of the greater-of and simple average of Class III skim-milk price and Class IV skim-milk price would determine whether the adjuster would rise to more than 74 cents. Based on that framework, the current 74-cent adjustor would increase to $1.63 for 2021-2023 to account for large price spreads during COVID-19.
Figure 6 displays a comparison of Class I prices between the current formula and the National Milk Producers Federation option, if it was in place from January 2018 to present, all else held constant. Notably the prices are almost identical until May 2021. That’s because the new adjustor calculation results in a marginal increase, from 74 cents to 79 cents, for May 2017 to April 2019 but decreases back to 74 cents for May 2019 to April 2021 because the actual result – 53 cents – was less than the 74-cent floor. In other words, from May 2019 to April 2021, the National Milk Producers Federation price-formula option would result in the same Class I prices as the current system, all else held constant. Because it takes two years for the calculation to reset, COVID-19 volatility is not reflected in the adjustor until May 2021. That’s demonstrated in Figure 6 where the prices separate after May 2021.
Similarly, that means there would be no Class I revenue pool benefits between May 2019 and April 2021. The 5-cent-greater adjustor provides some revenue benefits early on – January 2018 to May 2019 – under the National Milk Producers Federation option, provides zero revenue for May 2019-April 2021 and jumps drastically when the $1.63 adjustor goes into effect in May 2021. Combined, the proposal would result in a $109 million revenue benefit as compared to the current system within the analyzed timeframe. Consideration of this option must include the implications of the two-year lag time for the adjustor to reflect modern market conditions. No revenue relief would have been provided during the COVID-19 pandemic but it would have sizeable impacts on pricing calculations for 2021-2023.
Class III-plus option
The Class III-plus option was designed on behalf of Edge Cooperative, the Dairy Business Association, the Nebraska State Dairy Association and the Minnesota Milk Producers Association. Unlike the National Milk Producers Federation option, it changes both the first step of the Class I skim-milk price equation and the 74-cent adjustor. Firstly, the Class IV skim-milk price is removed from consideration in the front end of the formula. That directly ties the Class I skim-milk price to Class III prices. It also replaces advanced pricing with announced pricing, removing time-lag dynamics between the different classes of milk. Regarding the adjustor, it puts a market-linked value based on the average monthly difference of the past 36 months – August-July – between the greater of Class III and Class IV skim-milk price and the Class III skim-milk price. The U.S. Department of Agriculture would publish a new adjuster each September for the next year. Additionally the adjustor would have a 36-cent floor until 2025 to account for COVID-19 losses. After 2025 the adjustor could go to less than 36 cents.
Figure 9 displays a comparison of Class I prices between the current formula and if the Class III-plus option was in place from January 2018 to the present – all else held constant. Notice the Class III-plus movements track closely those of the greater-of from Figure 3. Because this option ties Class I to Class III, and Class III prices were the greater-of option throughout 2020, the pre-adjustor base is often equal between both options. Class III-plus results in slightly greater peak prices because of the market-based adjustor, which would have provided a 36-cent benefit from the greater-of throughout the analyzed period. Importantly, the Class III-plus option is shifted backward a month. That’s a direct result of replacing advanced prices with announced prices.
To estimate the impact on dairy-farmer revenue, the difference in the Class I milk price between the current system and Class III-plus was multiplied by the Class I pool volume across all Federal Milk Marketing Orders. Those calculations are presented in Figure 10. Between January 2018 and February 2020 – pre-COVID – the Class III-plus option would have resulted in a comparative loss of $17.6 million from the current system. After February 2020, however, the greater-of would have provided more than $955 million in Class I pool revenue benefits compared to the current system – the best of any option. Combined, that results in a $938 million revenue benefit of the Class III-plus compared to the current system within this timeframe. Importantly, this comparison uses the time-shifted values. An unshifted comparison would result in a marginally lesser $929 million benefit of Class III-plus. Consideration of this option must include the understanding of COVID’s unique marketplace effects, which heavily favored Class III prices. Expectations for Class III prices driving the milk market make this option attractive, with the market-based adjustor providing some buffer when Class IV prices are greater.
An important discussion related to these formula options is how they behave under different market conditions. Currently much of the dissatisfaction with the current pricing system can be attributed to the losses associated with direct COVID-19 market effects. That said, preference for a formula in response to a specific market disruptor may not result in long-term stable benefits. Figure 11 displays the average Class I skim-milk price under each option categorized by timeframe. Notably, the current system and National Milk Producers Federation option provide the best average price before COVID-19. The greater-of and Class III-plus options result in strong gains during COVID-19, providing greater overall average prices for the entire period analyzed because of those gains. Once the updated National Milk Producers Federation proposal goes into effect – May 2021 – it provides the best average price. Notice the variability between prices pre-COVID is reduced, with a range of only 19 cents. That may signal that under more “business as usual” forces, the benefits between formula options are not clear.
Similarly, Figure 12 shows the difference in Class I pool revenue from the current pricing system under different timeframes. In the analyzed period, prior to COVID-19, the greater-of and Class III-plus options would have been $139 million and $17.6 million less in Class I pool revenues than the current system, respectively. During COVID-19, however, the greater-of and Class III-plus options would have provided dramatic pool revenue benefits ranging from $785 million to $955 million. Dairy farmers struggling from supply-chain disruptions would have welcomed the almost-billion-dollar benefits of these options during the pandemic. That said, benefits this great were unlikely under more-normal market dynamics. Additionally, the National Milk Producers Federation option may not have yielded real-time benefits during 2020, but would add millions in Class I revenues during the course of the next few years as a result of the greater $1.63 adjustor.
Conclusion
The 2018 farm bill change to the Class I milk-pricing formula from the greater-of has stirred mixed emotions after its relatively weak performance during COVID-19 market volatility. Dairy farmers and industry stakeholders are actively considering going back to the greater-of or implementing the National Milk Producers Federation, Class III-plus or another pricing option. Unfortunately no option guarantees the best benefits during the long run. Class III-plus and the greater-of would have prevented a significant portion of Class I revenue-related pool losses associated with inflated Class III prices during 2020. But they performed weaker pre-COVID and in more recent months. The National Milk Producers Federation option would not have provided farmers any real-time relief during 2020 but would provide some of those returns in the form of a greater adjustor until at least April 2023. Furthermore, there are basis risk implications associated with switching back to the greater-of or having a variable market-based adjustor that can inhibit farmer ability to effectively manage risk long-term.
In any case, the chosen option must better reflect current conditions across milk markets and account for the regional utilization and production differences across the United States. Any changes should be made through a consensus-building and transparent rule-making process that allows stakeholders to provide testimony and evidence for the record. The current Class I milk-pricing rules were required by law until April 2021. Now the formula can be modified through a Federal Milk Marketing Order hearing or another act of Congress.
Daniel Munch is an associate economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.