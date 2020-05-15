The Wisconsin Farmers Union hosted April 15 a “Dairy Together” educational webinar. Almost 100 attendees joined the webinar to hear about the new dairy initiative.
“I see my role today as an opportunity to give you an outside perspective of the U.S. and a global perspective of the dairy world,” said Torsten Hemme, managing director of the International Farm Comparison Network’s Dairy Research Center in Kiel, Germany.
The current dairy crisis is nothing new, he said. He showed a 1986 photo of dairy farmers protesting global prices and European Union policies. It was where he made his first presentation on dairy economics.
“The situation was hardly bearable for dairy (producers) and my goal was to have a positive impact,” he said.
He also showed a 1932 photo from Wisconsin where farmers were dumping cans of milk in a public protest.
“As you see we have dairy crisis on a very regular basis,” he said. “With my heart I’m a dairy farmer; my brothers are dairy farmers. Now I choose to guide dairy economics globally.”
The International Farm Comparison Network, which employs 20 dairy economists, annually benchmarks milk-production costs and summarizes the findings.
“(We are) helping people in the dairy world with comparable data, knowledge and inspiration to make better decisions,” Hemme said.
World milk prices increase and then decrease regularly; he emphasized two roller-coaster scenarios – in 2007-2010 and in 2013-2016. The key driver for price cycles is milk supply and its delay in responding to market signals.
“It looks like with better supply management we can fix the problem,” he said.
The milk price in Germany closely correlates with the world price – true of all net-exporting dairy countries that sell on the world market, he said. Wisconsin is one of the largest net exporters of milk in the world, producing nine times more milk than people in the state consume. U.S. milk prices are more affected by what happens globally than what occurs in the United States.
During the COVID-19 pandemic dairy futures have decreased to less than $13 in both the European Union and the United States; New Zealand is at $14. Hemme said he doesn’t believe prices have hit the worst yet because the impact of lost income has not been fully experienced.
The International Farm Comparison Network has developed seven drivers of the world dairy economy as a result of the pandemic.
- panic buying of certain products
- decrease of food-service demand
- supply-chain disruptions
- recession
- decreased incomes
- policies for supply reduction
- possibility of milk-supply decreases as a result of reduced milk prices
One way of reacting to the crisis would be to sit and wait while applying existing tools. Essentially that would mean allowing market forces to balance supply and demand, he said. Another alternative would be to implement a new program.
Creation of a new program needs to consider who would be responsible for the creation of it – whether farmers, the dairy industry, the government, consumers or others. He said that would be the most important question to ask.
One of the fastest ways to address the current crisis could be to build stocks of butter, non-fat-dry milk and cheese, he said. A new program could be implemented to reduce supply through various methods or stimulate demand. Farm programs could also be part of a new program.
A question was asked concerning the dairy supply chain, and how dairy supports many jobs from different parts of the supply chain – while the commodity farmer isn’t receiving a profitable price.
“It’s a bit of an unfair organization of the supply chain,” Hemme said. “The farmer carries most of the risk in the supply chain and that’s the case all over the world. The risk family farmers put on themselves is not being seen by such as most players in the dairy supply chain. I ask myself why this is so. In Europe farmers work for almost two years with no income initially. What happens is, the milk always seems to be there regardless of milk prices.”
Dairy farmers will keep producing milk even when the farm is not profitable because of their love of it, he said.
“(And because) you can’t turn off cows like a switch,” he said.
The U.S. toolbox for protecting farmers through insurance-type programs is better than any other countries.
“You have functioning futures markets and a governmental support program,” he said. “What most people have overlooked is the crisis potential in dairy. Many people haven’t signed up for protections because the dairy economy looked about to rebound this year.”
There’s a need to rapidly address the current crisis in relation to COVID-19.
“Whatever you do, speed is more important than having the right program,” he said. “In a crisis it doesn’t matter which police car or color of fire-brigade car you send. Get the car in and don’t fight over the solution.”
Visit www.dairytogether.com and ifcndairy.org for more information.
The webinar was co-sponsored by the University of Wisconsin-College of Agriculture and Life Science-Global, and by UW-College of Integrated Agricultural Systems. Hemme studied agricultural economics at the University of Gottingen, Germany, and at Texas A&M University. His doctorate thesis set the basis for the International Farm Comparison Network, which benchmarks milk-production costs and summarizes the findings in an annual report.