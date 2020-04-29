The coronavirus has so suddenly transformed the global marketplace that U.S. dairy statistics, which by their nature look backward, resemble glimpses from a vanished world. The entire U.S. dairy industry is now deep in crisis mode, seeking ways to contain the price and supply-chain damage brought about by coronavirus. It’s wondering when and how it might eventually emerge from the current emergency.
Those factors compound a dairy market where domestic commercial use in all products during the first months of 2020 was already weakening, although U.S. dairy exports were strong. The national dairy-cow herd was entering into another cycle of expansion, setting the stage for what could have been 2 percent to 3 percent year-over-year increases in milk production. Butter and nonfat-dry-milk stocks were building, leading to weakening prices. But cheese was still holding strong, relatively speaking. And the Dairy Margin Coverage margin in February was still at more than $10 per hundredweight, more than the level necessary to trigger federal assistance.
But in late March and early April it became clearer that total demand for U.S.-produced milk and dairy products would suffer serious losses. Cheese prices collapsed in the Chicago Mercantile Exchange cash markets. Butter and nonfat-dry-milk cash prices continued to erode.
U.S. domestic commercial use of milk in all products was at less than year-ago levels on both a milkfat and a skim-solids basis during December through February. The larger decrease in domestic skim-solids use reflected increased exports of dry-skim-ingredient products because total commercial use was essentially flat during the period. Reduced domestic use of many of the major dairy-product categories except cheese contributed to the overall loss of domestic dairy use.
U.S. dairy exports showed important gains during the period of December through February. Almost all of the high-volume dry-skim-ingredient exports showed double-digit volume gains as compared to a year earlier. The exception was dry whey, which finally snapped a 17-month string of China-driven annual losses in February to register a slight gain for the period. Butter, milkfat and American-type cheese exports decreased by double digits. But exports of all other cheese were almost flat. Total exports as a percent of U.S. milk-solids production increased by a respectable 1.7 percentage points from a year ago during the period.
U.S. butter imports decreased by more than one-third from a year earlier, but imported milk-protein concentrate increased by almost a quarter. Casein didn’t follow that increased demand for imported concentrated-milk-protein products but stayed basically flat, as did cheese imports.
Milk production follows cycles
The U.S. dairy-cow herd started growing again in January, year over year, following a 19-month period of shrinkage. Given historical trends it appeared almost certain the industry was heading into another herd-growth episode just as the demand shock of the COVID-19 crisis started gathering steam.
For more than 20 years, during which the U.S. Department of Agriculture has published monthly estimates of U.S. total dairy-cow numbers, almost all those numbers can be sorted into clear-cut consecutive cycles or episodes of annual growth or decline. Those episodes are at least 12 consecutive months during which U.S. total dairy-cow numbers are consistently increasing or consistently decreasing year-over-year, with a peak change during that period approaching plus or minus 100,000 cows, and with graphs of those monthly changes that closely resemble classic bell-shaped curves. Since late 2004 there have been eight such clearly defined episodes. One of those was a unique period without a clear direction of change, but five were episodes of herd growth. Just two were of herd decline – one during 2009-2010 and the one just ended.
The first three of the five herd-growth episodes took place when U.S. dairy exports were growing briskly, resulting in rapid expansion of total demand for U.S. dairy products that required more dairy cows to supply. But the two most recent growth episodes following 2014 happened when export growth, and hence total demand growth, had slowed. That created a less-favorable supply-demand balance and depressed milk prices. The brief price recovery in the latter part of 2019 was materially aided by reduced cow numbers. Given more than 20 years of history of clearly defined episodes of dairy-herd growth and shrinkage, any reversal in declining cow numbers could presage reduced prices.
Dairy-product prices, inventory vary
Growth in Cheddar and American-type cheese production slightly exceeded that of total-milk and milk-solids production during December through February, but production of other cheese increased at a slower rate. Butter as well as nonfat-dry-milk-powder and skim-milk-powder production significantly outpaced milk-production growth during the period, which is reflected in changes in their stocks and prices.
Butter stocks are strongly seasonal but they have been becoming excessive even by seasonal standards since the end of 2019. By the end of February they were in excess of normal levels for that month by the equivalent of more than two weeks of total commercial use. Nonfat-dry-milk stocks were also becoming excessive, but cheese and dry whey had not yet done so.
Federal milk-marketing-order prices for March show the effects of the COVID-19 just starting to show in the monthly dairy-price statistics. Butter prices had been weakening steadily since late the previous summer and were more than a half-dollar per pound less than a year ago. Nonfat-dry-milk prices had been improving steadily through February – and then developing weakness in world markets reversed that trend. Cheese prices were still at more than year-ago levels but starting to weaken. Class I, III and IV prices were all less in March than a month earlier – particularly the butter and powder-driven Class IV price. March retail Cheddar cheese prices were less than a month earlier, retail butter was at well less than a year earlier, and fluid milk at retail was at a better price on the month and the year.
February data illustrate how strikingly different in behavior are the two basic components of the Dairy Margin Coverage-margin formula in their current market environments. The all-milk price for the month decreased by $2.10 per hundredweight from three months earlier but was also $2.10 per hundredweight more than February a year earlier. The February Dairy Margin Coverage feed cost by contrast decreased by just 6 cents per hundredweight from a year earlier and 4 cents more than three months earlier.
All three components of the feed-cost formula are relatively reduced and stable due to large supplies and stocks as well as continued uncertainty about export demand. But milk prices have been volatile due to the shifting outlook for domestic-milk production and developing uncertainty about foreign import demand – even before the coronavirus began to have a serious impact on the domestic and global economies. And they will become much more so.
Looking ahead
The USDA’s April dairy outlook, the first forecast to incorporate market impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, projected a starkly reduced 2020 average milk price than it had just a month earlier. Its April estimate of the 2020 U.S. all-milk price was $14.35 per hundredweight, almost $4 less than its March estimate of $18.25 per hundredweight. At the same time CME dairy futures were indicating a 2020 all-milk average price is the range of $16.35 to $16.45 per hundredweight. The futures indications for this year’s prices had decreased fairly steadily through March, but bottomed out at about $16 at the end of the month. It even rebounded a bit since then, even in the face of the late-March and early-April CME cash-market meltdown.
The USDA’s April forecast held unchanged its estimate of 2020 annual milk marketed from a month earlier, at 221.2 billion pounds, but a new footnote indicated that estimate included milk that would not be processed. That would be milk that was dumped but for which producers would receive some level of compensation, which would be consistent with its reduced estimate of average milk prices for the year.