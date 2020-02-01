Like signposts on a road the U.S. Dairy Export Council anticipates eight markers will guide global dairy markets this year. Every January the council compiles a list of factors that are most likely to influence dairy trade in the year ahead, calling them signposts.
The signposts are developments to expect and questions to be answered in 2020. Much like signposts on the road, we anticipate the eight markers will help guide the direction of global dairy markets and influence U.S. dairy-export performance in 2020.
Impact of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and Japan trade deals, and further talks with Japan
The implementation Jan. 1 of a “Phase One” trade agreement between the United States and Japan as well as the impending implementation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement both bode well for U.S. dairy-export prospects in 2020 and beyond. This year we will have our first inklings of their benefits.
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement preserves our No. 1 market, Mexico. Its implementation should put to rest business uncertainty in that market that occurred during the past two years due to retaliatory tariffs, threats of border closure and worries concerning a unilateral withdrawal from the North American Free Trade Agreement.
It also has the potential to generate new business in Canada and closes the loophole that allowed Canada to distort global milk-powder trade for the past few years. That system, implemented in stages in late 2016 and early 2017, saw Canada’s skim-milk-powder exports soar to an average of 68,000 metric tons in 2017 and 2018. That was almost six times the average annual volume from 2011 to 2015. It exacerbated what was already a depressed global skim-milk-powder market. Canada’s skim-milk-powder exports decreased 31 percent through the first 11 months of 2019. But it’s still shipping about 4,000 tons per month, compared to about 1,000 tons per month prior to 2016.
Across the Pacific the U.S.-Japan “Phase One” trade agreement went into effect Jan. 1, putting the United States on equal footing with Europe and New Zealand in terms of market access. That’s good news given that U.S. suppliers have been operating at a disadvantage that would have only grown without the Phase One deal. During the past year the European Union and Oceania enjoyed market-access benefits via their respective trade deals with Japan – the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement, and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
As noted in a Meros Consulting study commissioned by the U.S. Dairy Export Council in early 2019, without a similar agreement U.S. cheese exports could decrease by 80 percent by 2027. Conversely the study found that if the United States were on equal market-access terms, the U.S. cheese-market share would increase from 13 percent in 2017 to 24 percent in 2027, with dollar sales tripling to more than $450 million.
That’s significant because Japan is the largest cheese buyer in the world, importing about 300,000 tons in 2019; forecasts suggest its appetite will continue to grow.
While Phase One of the U.S.-Japan agreement is a welcome move in the right direction, a comprehensive U.S.-Japan trade deal remains essential for long-term U.S. competitiveness in that country. The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office previously stated the administration would begin negotiations on Phase Two in about April. It remains imperative to follow through on those talks to build on the market access gains achieved in Phase One.
Depleted EU intervention stocks, U.S. reclaiming share
For the first time since 2015, we are starting the year with zero skim-milk powder in EU intervention. That reflects a market in better balance. More importantly it also means the EU will not be able to repeat its skim-milk-powder export overachievement from 2018-2019 – and that spells opportunity for U.S. dairy suppliers.
Through the first 10 months of 2019, EU dairy suppliers exported 845,385 tons of skim-milk powder – 172,451 tons more than January-October 2018. That’s a number that far exceeds any volume the EU has shipped in any previous January-October.
It was a gain made possible only through the dispersal of intervention stocks that had grown for more than two years beginning in mid-2015 before slowly starting to decline at the start of 2018. Not coincidentally EU intervention stocks were 175,805 tons at the end of 2018 – almost matching that 172,451-ton increase through October.
In other words EU skim-milk-powder exports in 2019 are not at all reflective of what the EU will need to sell in 2020. We think EU exports this year could decrease by more than 100,000 tons vs. the previous year.
The U.S. Dairy Export Council expects U.S. suppliers should gain most of that business. Even if current skim-milk-powder price levels take the edge off demand growth in some regions, the United States is the only supplier capable of meeting that kind of volume.
Progress to resolve the U.S.-China trade war
The Phase One of a U.S.-China trade agreement final product remains to be seen, as does China’s implementation follow-through and, critically, whether we will see a rollback of its damaging retaliatory tariffs on U.S dairy products.
Tariff rollbacks would spark a welcome recovery in U.S. dairy exports to China. On a milk-solids basis, U.S. dairy shipments to China decreased 47 percent to 163,696 tons during the first 11 months of 2019, most of it due to lost whey and lactose sales. Not all of that stems from retaliatory tariffs but those tariffs have had a profound impact on U.S. dairy. The decline in U.S. shipments to China from January through November is about equal to 1.3 percent of total U.S. milk solids produced during that same period.
U.S. dairy suppliers worked hard in 2019 to open and expand new and alternative markets. And in an effort led by the U.S. Dairy Export Council, U.S. exporters and their Chinese customers, China this past fall granted a one-year exemption from retaliatory tariffs on U.S. whey permeate for animal feed. Both are positive signs moving into 2020, but real gains from the Phase One deal and real progress on Phase Two would deliver a much-bigger boost to U.S. dairy.
Status of African swine fever, Chinese herd recovery
The world lost more than a quarter of its pig population in 2019 to African swine fever. The largest losses came in China, but as of this writing African swine fever had blanketed Vietnam and outbreaks were reported in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, the Philippines and Thailand. Further spread is a distinct possibility.
For the world’s whey suppliers, that meant a sharp decline in demand for feed-grade whey products in 2019. The U.S. Dairy Export Council estimates total U.S. whey shipments will have decreased by about 120,000 metric tons in 2019. Almost all of that is due to China, where the one-two punch of African swine fever and retaliatory tariffs has pummeled U.S. sales.
But China may be turning the corner with the disease; the U.S. Dairy Export Council expects the nation to begin restocking efforts in 2020. Demand for whey and lactose will hinge in part on the form those restocking efforts take and how successful they are. Large commercial operations are likely to lead rather than small farm, and are also more likely to utilize dairy solids to support their efforts to restock. That would suggest even a partial restocking could lift demand. And with the feed-whey exemption mentioned in the China signpost, U.S. suppliers would assuredly play a large roll. U.S. whey-protein concentrate and modified-whey exports to China increased 16 percent in November – the best performance of 2019; that’s likely a function of that tariff exemption and a sign we believe of good things to come.
The U.S. Dairy Export Council expects Chinese overall whey and lactose demand to bottom out in 2020, and global whey demand to begin recovering in the second half of 2020. We expect imports to decrease another 5 percent before rebounding in 2021, even though the nation is unlikely to reach its pre-African swine fever herd size for several years.
China, Southeast Asia’s dairy appetites
During the past four years China and Southeast Asia accounted for more than three-quarters of the growth in world dairy trade, so their buying habits are critical to dairy-export growth. Chinese demand was solid in 2019. Imports through the first 11 months of 2019 increased 2 percent, even with the African swine fever-related decrease in whey demand. Milk powder, China’s biggest import category, was at more than 800,000 metric tons in 2018; 2019 volume increased 27 percent through November.
The U.S. Dairy Export Council expects the country to increase dairy buying by about 2 percent in 2020, but sales could have a slow start in the first half.
There are potential developments that could impact demand.
- In 2019 for the first time since 2014, Chinese-buyer stockpiles were reportedly more at the end of the year than they were at the beginning.
- Domestic milk production increase about 2 percent this past year and should do so again this year. That will provide solid gains in the domestic milk pool, even as more of that milk is used to make fresh products and less is dried.
- China’s 2020 gross-domestic-growth rate could decrease to less than 6 percent for the first time in 30 years, according to some forecasts. Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand purchased a combined 756,000 metric tons of milk powder in the first 10 months of 2019, a record pace. Population and economic growth continue to fuel long-term demand-growth projections.
But we are closely watching two factors.
- After running 20 percent more in the first half, Southeast Asian milk-powder imports decreased 7 percent in July-October. Southeast Asia is one of the places where we might see more pushback on prices in 2020.
- African swine fever may impact whey demand.
Buyer, consumer willingness to spend more for dairy
International milk-powder prices have increased into the range where international buyers traditionally begin to pull back.
Oceania whole-milk-powder prices have had a difficult time staying at more than $3,200 per ton for the past five years. Not since 2013-2014, when China’s milk-powder appetite sustained prices of as much as $5,300 per ton, have we seen numbers hold at more than $3,200 per ton for long. Buyers have balked and/or consumers have reduced buying as prices affected the distribution chain.
A $3,200-per-ton whole-milk-powder price would put the ceiling for skim-milk-powder at about $2,950 per ton, based on the pre-intervention price relationship between whole-milk powder and skim-milk powder. Prices are already in that neighborhood in the face of tight global supply. It remains to be seen if buyers become anxious enough and have the willingness to push prices further.
Push-back is less of a factor for cheese and butter, because those prices are mostly driven by domestic demand in the EU and the United States. But the question is whether the pattern of the past five years will repeat for powder and whether there will be a price-driven demand pullback.
Milk production coming back, but growth still modest
Improved prices and better margins should lead U.S. and EU milk production to register their largest volume gains since 2017. But that doesn’t mean we expect to see a milk surplus.
The U.S. Dairy Export Council forecasts aggregate production from the world’s best-five dairy suppliers – Argentina, Australia, the EU, New Zealand and the United States – to increase only about 1 percent in 2020, adjusting for Leap Day.
Both EU and New Zealand dairy farmers are facing increasingly stringent environmental regulations, complicating expansion. And New Zealand cow numbers have declined for three straight years, making the country reliant on yield improvement for milk-output growth. EU milk-production growth leaders from 2019 – when Ireland, Poland and the United Kingdom all had banner years – should settle back to earth in 2020.
Australia continues to struggle with inflated production costs brought on by drought. And at press time bush fires were encroaching on major dairy-production regions. Milk production there is tracking to decline to levels not seen for more than two decades. And economic troubles including increased inflation eating into farmer payouts are deterring milk output in Argentina.
In recent years global demand growth has supported milk-production growth from the major exporters of about 1.5 percent, year over year. When production growth is at more than 1.5 percent we have too much milk. At less than 1.5 percent, as should be the case in 2020, the market is in better balance.
Global economic growth, geopolitical flare-ups
The good news is that the global economy is likely to match or slightly exceed 2019 growth in 2020. The bad news is that 2019 global economic growth is what the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development calls “weak.”
The World Bank notes economic risks are “firmly on the downside.” The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and others point to some combination of heightened trade tensions, hotspots of social and political instability, subdued investment and other factors as the cause.
Oil prices are critical to dairy demand in much of the Middle East, North Africa and other oil-producing regions. They started 2019 with a rally but then yo-yoed between $53 and $63 per barrel the rest of the year, well less than 2018 best prices of $75 per barrel.
The expanding middle class in emerging markets is one of the pillars of global dairy-demand growth, so an economic slowdown that hits middle-class buying power and development would likely hinder export gains.