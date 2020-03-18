Improved ingredient sales, particularly to Southeast Asia, have helped U.S. dairy-export volume post its fifth-straight month of growth. U.S. suppliers shipped 184,033 tons of milk powders, cheese, whey products, lactose and butterfat during the month of January 2020. That’s 21 percent more than the year before. On a total milk-solids basis, U.S. exports were equivalent to 15.1 percent of U.S. milk-solids production in January, the most ever for January and an increase from 12.5 percent in the same month a year ago. The value of all exports was $554.8 million, an increase of 29 percent and the best figure in nearly five years.
Gains were led by record ingredient sales to Southeast Asia. Nonfat-dry-milk and skim-milk powder exports to the region set a new record for the third time in the past four months. From October through January, U.S. exports of nonfat-dry-milk and skim-milk powder to Southeast Asia increased 77 percent. In January increased purchasing came from Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.
January also was a strong month for whey and lactose sales into Southeast Asia with an increase of 17 percent and 19 percent, respectively. In all the value of exports to Southeast Asia more than doubled the previous year’s total, reaching more than $100 million for the first time since May 2015.
Success in Southeast Asia enabled U.S. exporters to continue their recovery in nonfat-dry-milk and skim-milk powder exports. During the past five months U.S. shipments averaged 68,440 tons per month, an increase of 31 percent from prior-year levels. January volume increased 41 percent. Among other customers, U.S. suppliers posted record sales to Japan as well as significant gains in Peru and the Middle East-North Africa region.
Sales of whey and lactose also improved in January, with notable gains in whey exports to China. Overall whey sales increased 18 percent in January – a near repeat of the increase seen in December. Dry-whey exports decreased but strong gains were seen in whey-protein concentrate, modified-whey products and whey-protein isolate.
U.S. suppliers shipped 12,526 tons of whey products in January to China, the most in more than a year and an increase of 31 percent from the previous January. Shipments of whey-protein concentrate, modified-whey products and whey-protein isolate were all at much more than year-ago levels. Whey sales to Japan were less, though, particularly dry whey.
U.S. lactose exports increased 16 percent in January, with Southeast Asia and New Zealand helping offset losses to China and Mexico.
Cheese exports increased fractionally in January compared with a year ago, continuing the trend of the past 10 months. U.S. exports saw gains in Mexico of 21 percent and Southeast Asia of 38 percent. U.S. exports lost sales in Japan and South Korea by 16 percent each, Guatemala by 54 percent and Saudi Arabia by 29 percent.
Exports decreased of whole-milk powder by 8 percent, butterfat by 23 percent and fluid milk and cream by 5 percent compared to year-ago volumes.
New sales of milk-protein concentrate to the Middle East-North Africa region increased total milk-protein concentrate exports by 50 percent from prior-year levels.