Dairy exports continue to grow

April proved another robust month of growth for U.S. dairy exports. Volume on a milk-solids equivalent grew by 25 percent compared to April 2020, with gains in every major U.S. dairy product.
Cheese led the way with an astonishing 51 percent increase with whey and non-fat-dry-milk powder and skim-milk powder close behind. With the United States shipping greater volumes of more-expensive products like cheese and whey-protein concentrates, U.S. export value surged by 33 percent.
Overall the picture is clearly optimistic. Still we must include some caveats. The scale of the growth was almost certainly enabled by an improved port situation in April that allowed U.S. exporters to clear a backlog of shipments from fourth-quarter 2020 and early 2021. Additionally, U.S. cheese exports in April 2020 were weakened by the global pandemic, making the comparison month particularly favorable. But even accounting for those caveats, the data suggests impressive international demand for U.S. dairy.
Toward the end of 2020 and into January of this year, U.S. cheese exports were sluggish due to weaker demand in Mexico. And U.S.-government purchases caused U.S. cheese to be priced at well more than the world market during the summer and fall of 2020. However the past two months have shown that as government spending and price volatility waned during the winter and Mexico’s economy began to reopen, U.S. cheese exporters took advantage to book more export sales.
U.S. cheese exports in April hit a record with gains spread across major markets. Shipments to Korea grew by 3,620 metric tons, Mexico by 3,056 metric tons, Central America by 1,799 metric tons, South America by 1,159 metric tons, Japan by 1,427 metric tons, Australia by 559 metric tons and the list goes on. The gains in Latin America, especially Mexico and Central America, are perhaps the most encouraging, considering cheese demand in those markets was acutely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, its economic effects and loss of international tourism. Increased exports indicate recovering demand in those markets as vaccine distribution accelerates and travel resumes.
Given that U.S. cheese production grew by 8 percent in April off strong milk production and new processing capacity, increased U.S. cheese exports for the month should not come as a surprise. With supplies generally available, international buyers clearly sought affordable U.S. cheese, and the United States had the cheese to sell.
That dynamic provides further reason for optimism for U.S. cheese exports in the coming months as U.S. milk and cheese production continues to expand. Overall with international demand accelerating and available product from the United States, we should continue to see strong cheese exports into the summer and early fall.
Cheese wasn’t the only major product category to grow. U.S. nonfat-dry-milk- and skim-milk-powder exports in April gained 16 percent compared to April 2020, thanks to a strong rebound in exports to Mexico and new business in the Middle East-North Africa. Total shipments to Mexico grew by 43 percent.
Like cheese, nonfat-dry-milk- and skim-milk-powder demand in Mexico had been weaker during the past year due to the pandemic and the economic situation. April marks the third-consecutive month of growth and points to greater demand within the country. Whether that increased demand persists largely depends on the cause.
In April almost 85 percent of Mexico was facing drought conditions, including its major milk-producing regions. That likely drove Mexican buyers to the international market for dairy products and inputs to ensure adequate supplies on hand, which has helped bolster U.S. exports. If the drought was the primary cause of the growth and not increased consumer demand, we could see a slowdown in shipments by June.
Thankfully the United States has become increasingly diversified. In 2020 the United States relied heavily on Southeast Asia as an alternative destination. Volumes to the area remain substantial, but April shipments lagged 2020 volumes – decreasing 27 percent. Looking back, U.S. nonfat-dry-milk- and skim-milk-powder exports to the region in April 2020 were the second-most on record. So a decline in and of itself is not overly concerning. Still port delays out of the West Coast remain a concern and have left some buyers frustrated with not being able to source product when they need it. Active communication about delays by U.S. exporters and improved port conditions will be essential to maintain market share in the region.
Instead the United States shipped much-greater volumes to the Middle East-North Africa. In fact, the past two months posted the second- and third-most nonfat-dry-milk- and skim-milk-powder export months of all time to the region. That’s relatively new business for U.S. exporters as the Middle East-North Africa region is the priority region for the European Union, so greater volumes here are particularly encouraging.The United States may not boast the export volumes of the world’s dominant butterfat suppliers – New Zealand and the EU – but we haven’t seen that level of butterfat shipments since 2014. April butterfat exports jumped 257 percent during the previous year, but this trend has persisted before April. U.S. shipments during the first four months of 2021 were at an increase of 146 percent, or more than 10,000 metric tons.
A prolonged period of price competitiveness alongside strong demand from the Gulf Cooperation Council, assisted by the broader region’s ongoing efforts to diversify suppliers, have been the main drivers all year. U.S. butter exports to the Middle East-North Africa region grew 623 percent during the first four months, compared to the same period in 2020.
In April specifically, the Middle East still led the gains but Canada contributed to the big month as well, with U.S. shipments north of the border increasing 389 percent.
With U.S. butter stocks at an 18-year most, the volumes U.S. suppliers are moving on the international market have helped ease some of the pressure on butter prices. We remain optimistic that the growth and engagement in the international market should continue into the summer as U.S. butterfat prices remain well less than those of New Zealand and the EU.
Still with food-service demand recovering and the wildcard of U.S. government purchases potentially tightening the butter market, we will be watching that space closely to see whether the recent increases in butterfat exports become a permanent fixture of the U.S. export portfolio.