OPINION The Wisconsin Farmers Union has received a number of inquiries from concerned consumers along the lines of, “Can’t farmers do something with the milk other than dump it? Why are farmers disposing of milk when I’m being limited on milk purchases at the store?”
The situation is indeed troubling. It’s heartbreaking for farmers to need to dispose of their milk. The reason it’s happening is that many of the largest institutional buyers of dairy products, including schools and restaurants, abruptly closed nationwide. And they, in turn, abruptly canceled orders they had placed with cheese plants and milk bottlers. Because most dairy products are perishable, dairy processors can only store a limited amount of product they don’t have buyers for. Once storage is full, they start turning away farmer milk from the plant because they have nowhere to put the finished product.
The Farmers Union and other advocacy groups have urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to step in and buy surplus dairy products for distribution to food pantries, etc. We’re hopeful that will happen soon to begin to relieve the current kink in the dairy supply chain.
The other thing that will hopefully happen – but will take a bit more time – is for dairy products that were originally destined for restaurants to be re-packaged for retail sale. People are buying less food at restaurants right now, but they are buying more food at grocery stores. Unfortunately it will take some time for food processors to make that conversion. A cheese plant that normally produces unbranded 50-pound bags of Mozzarella cheese for restaurants can’t instantaneously convert its production line to make branded 16-ounce packages of cheese for grocery stores. Hopefully business owners will become creative and start creating new ways to meet consumer demand for dairy products outside of the restaurant supply chain.
There is one other important action that Congress could take. For many years the Wisconsin Farmers Union has urged Congress to create a mechanism that would give farmers the economic incentive to balance milk production with market demand. That way farmers never find themselves in the terrible situation of needing to dispose of milk that doesn’t have a home. The current circumstance really drives home the need for balancing dairy supply and demand. Nothing could have entirely insulated the dairy industry from the impact of the global pandemic. But farmers would be far better off if we had a program in place to help them quickly adjust their production in response to market conditions.
As a farm organization we really appreciate consumer concern for farmers. If a person encounters a grocery store still limiting customers to only 1 or 2 gallons of milk, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection suggests asking the store manager to consider lifting that limitation. It appears the initial flurry of stockpile-buying has tapered off; many stores can now keep the dairy case stocked even without limiting purchases. So please do continue supporting dairy farmers by buying their products. But let’s also work together for greater structural change that ensures we keep family farms on the land. Stay well.