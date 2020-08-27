OPINION Farm Women United was established to be a voice for farmers, who are the real stewards of the earth and the foundation of any free and civilized society. The organization seeks to maintain a serious, honest and open dialogue, which by necessity must include the demand that a fair value be placed on the life-sustaining food that farmers produce.
From its beginning Farm Women United has backed the Federal Milk Marketing Improvement Act, which would base farm milk prices on the national average cost of producing milk while providing for a sensible dairy-farmer-funded supply-management program if needed.
Several programs have been implemented during the past number of years that have been praised by politicians as benefitting dairy farmers. Instead they have been predictably and woefully insufficient to address the real needs of dairy farmers – namely a consistent fair milk price that covers the average cost of producing milk.
The milk-price crash blamed on the coronavirus plummeted milk prices to pre-1980 milk-price levels. That followed more than five years of depressed farm milk prices and heavy losses. At 1980 prices dairy farmers have about one-third of the buying power compared to 40 years ago. That’s the last straw for many dairy farmers. It clearly shows the need for a new and fair milk-pricing formula in order to save what’s left of family dairy farms and help ensure our nation’s food security. Even though farm milk prices are increasing, though still insufficient, there are no protections in place to prevent price crashes in the future.
Farm Women United strongly supports the Progressive Agriculture Organization’s efforts to reintroduce the Federal Milk Marketing Improvement Act in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, and approve it into law.