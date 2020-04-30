OPINION All across the United States various farm organizations and dairy cooperatives, coupled with many Federal legislators, are screaming at dairy farmers telling them that they are producing too much milk. Dairy farmers are only doing what they’ve been encouraged to do for countless number of years – that they must produce an adequate supply of milk for consumers. Dairy-farmer production has only increased by 1 percent or 2 percent.
I believe that more than ever consumers are realizing the pitfalls that the majority of dairy farmers have been operating under for countless number of years. And now we are experiencing one of the worst crises our country, our workers and our dairy farmers have ever faced. Consumers are realizing the importance of production agriculture, and they know something must be done.
Various proposals are being submitted to Congress and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Remember that collectively U.S. dairy farmers were underpaid by about $11 billion for each year in 2015 through 2019. I’m saddened when I realize that many organizations and cooperatives are suggesting and or mandating that dairy farmers must produce 10 percent or 15 percent less milk and sometimes reduce by more. Unfortunately those mandates are being shoved onto dairy farmers without doing anything about the prices they receive.
There is a feasible solution for our dairy farmers. After talking with many dairy farmers, Pro-Ag has put together a workable plan.
A $17 floor price per hundred pounds of milk must be placed under milk used to manufacture dairy products. The $17 would become $18 in June and July, and then become $19 in August and September.
Dairy farmers would be required to have the proceeds from 3 percent or 5 percent of their milk sent to the Commodity Credit Corporation to be purchased and distributed to needy people in the United States.
Any dairy farmers producing less than 2 million pounds of milk annually would be exempt from forfeiting the 3 percent.
The Federal Government would donate $3 per hundredweight each month of the total production in each of the 11 Federal Orders to the Federal Order Pool. Each month the handlers who manufacture dairy products would be able to draw their share of the money out of the pool, as they do now. Fluid-milk handlers would continue to operate in the Federal Orders as they do now. But the $3 payment by the government might necessitate the fluid handlers not pay into the pool.
All those suggestions would mean fluid handlers and manufacturing handlers would operate the same as they do currently. Every dairy farmer would be paid the statistical price as they currently are.
In order for every dairy farmer to receive a fair price, fluid handlers would need to add 8 or 9 cents to a gallon of milk. Manufacturing handlers would need to sell their products at a little greater price in order for everyone to match the $17 floor price.
In Federal Order No. 1 dairy farmers would receive at least $18 for May’s production – not $13. The program would be evaluated no later than Sept. 15.
Contact U.S. Senators and Members of Congress to ask them to support this program.