Dairy Margin Coverage payments triggered

Ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact dairy farmers. In a previous dairy article we touched upon the network of pandemic-related market conditions that triggered Dairy Margin Coverage payments for the seventh-consecutive month. Unsurprisingly shrunken margins primarily linked to inflated feed costs persist and have, yet again, triggered Dairy Margin Coverage payments for the eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th consecutive months, through this past October.
The Dairy Margin Coverage program provides a level of risk protection to dairy producers when milk prices are depressed and-or feed costs, on average, are inflated. The voluntary program provides payments when the calculated national margin decreases to less than a producer’s selected coverage trigger. The margin is the difference between the average price of feedstuffs – the price of hay, corn and soybean meal – and the national all-milk price.
October’s Dairy Margin Coverage margin was $8.77 per hundredweight, $3.52 more than August’s record-worst price of $5.25 – the largest margin since November 2020. A modest decline in corn and soybean-meal prices during the past few months contributed to the smallest factored average feed cost since February -- $10.93. That said, corn and soybean-meal costs remain at more than the previous five-year average, partially linked to the widespread supply-chain shortfalls ranging from labor shortages and increased input costs to delayed and costly transportation hurdles. Alfalfa prices have continued to increase. Eight of the top-10 hay-producing states remain affected by widespread severe drought, with farmers reporting reduced crop yields ranging from 26 percent in New Mexico to 64 percent in Montana less than the previous year.
The 2021 milk-cow inventories decreased to less than 2020 levels for the first time in October. The 14,000-head reduction from October 2020 resulted in an 88,000-pound decrease in milk production during the same timeframe. The 14,000-head year-over-year decrease is equivalent to the decrease from the previous month and combines into a total 107,000-head decline since the May 2021 peak – the largest recorded national herd size in more than 20 years. Notably the latest milk-production report put milk production per cow at 1,970 pounds in October 2021, a 6-pound decrease from October 2021. Even with a slight tightening of supply, Dairy Margin Coverage milk margins triggered payments for producers with the most coverage-level elections. A continued decline in milk supply could increase prices in 2022; but producer-level expenses remain inflated, constraining expectations for better margins.
The recent World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates increased forecasted 2021 prices.
• average Class III milk prices by 10 cents to $17.05 per hundredweight
• average 2021 Class IV price by 5 cents to $16.05 per hundredweight
• 2021 all-milk price by 10 cents to $18.60 per hundredweight
The 2022 forecasted Class III and IV prices were also raised 30-40 cents to $18.15 and $19.00 per hundredweight, respectively. Dairy Margin Coverage remains a widely used safety net by more than 75 percent of dairy farmers across the nation given its protection from price uncertainty.
A recent U.S. Department of Agriculture news release announced that applications for the Supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage Program would be accepted Dec. 13, 2021, through Feb. 18, 2022. In December 2020, under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2020, the Supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage Program – based on 75 percent of the difference between 2019 marketings and the old base calculation of 2011-2013 milk marketings number – was passed into law. The new policy allows operations to option for increased milk-production coverage if changes to herd size were made since the 2011-2013 basis years – within the 5-million-pound limitation. For that expansion of coverage $580 million has been set aside. It will apply to the 2021 retroactively, 2022 and 2023 calendar years. After making any revisions to production history under the Supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage Program, producers can apply for 2022 traditional Dairy Margin Coverage. This means future Dairy Margin Coverage contracts will include the updated production-history figures that account for 2019 marketings.
Additionally the Farm Service Agency has adjusted the calculation of alfalfa within the factored average-feed-costs figure using 100 percent premium alfalfa hay rather than 50 percent, in hopes of making future Dairy Margin Coverage payments more reflective of dairy expenses. The change reduced Dairy Margin Coverage milk margins by an average of $0.22 per hundredweight per month linked to an average $15.95 per ton increase in alfalfa prices under the updated formula for 2021. For example in October, the Dairy Margin Coverage margin decreased from $8.77 per hundredweight to $8.54 per hundredweight under the adjustment. That will allow enrolled producers to retroactively recoup payments they would have qualified for under the feed-cost-formula change – if the difference was large enough to trigger a bigger payment level covered under their plan. FSA estimates the formula change will result in additional payouts of $108.47 million for the January 2020 through September 2020 payment period. A three-fiscal year – 2021 through 2023 – payment estimate is $335.43 million and the 10-fiscal year – 2021 through 2030 – payment estimate is $705.32 million. The FSA will use the adjusted alfalfa prices when calculating future Supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage Program and Dairy Margin Coverage payments. The agency will reimburse producers retroactively through January 2020.
On the Dairy Revenue Protection side, indemnity payments are less than in 2020 while program participation has increased. Dairy Revenue Protection is an area-based federal crop-insurance product that provides quarterly revenue coverage for dairy farmers. The quarters available for coverage correspond to the quarters of the calendar year, such as January to March, October to December. Under Dairy Revenue Protection, an indemnity is paid to a dairy farmer if actual milk revenue decreases to less than a previously established final revenue guarantee.
As of Nov. 22 2021, there were 18,773 Dairy Revenue Protection policies sold, compared to the total 15,022 policies sold in all of 2020. That’s a 3,751 jump in sold policies, with the largest jumps in New York at 1,053, Pennsylvania at 642 and California at 445. With 3,980 or 19 percent of 2021 endorsements indemnified, $95 million in payments have been made. Figures 4 and 5 display the percent of endorsements indemnified in each state for 2020 and 2021, respectively. Though milk prices have experienced volatility throughout 2021, it has not compared to the peaks and trenches of 2020 – which resulted in more extreme payouts. Notably, average Base Class I prices have remained on a marginal upward trend, starting at $15.14 per hundredweight in January 2021 and most recently $19.17 per hundredweight for December, reducing the likelihood of Dairy Revenue Protection payouts.
Speaking of Class I prices, farmers recovering from lopsided Class I revenue have tempered optimism about the USDA’s new Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program and its ability to fill gaps left by the previous year’s de-pooling. Since the 2018 farm bill, the price for Class I milk – milk used to produce beverage milk products – has been calculated using the simple average of advanced Class III cheese and Class IV milk-powders skim-milk prices plus 74 cents. In years prior the formula was the most of advanced Class III and Class IV skim-milk prices. As illustrated in Figures 5 and 6, during 2020 that Class I formula change – combined with pandemic-induced price volatility – resulted in a massive price reduction from what would have occurred under the old formula. The formula change resulted in $736 million less in the federal order pool in 2020, causing widespread negative producer-price differentials.
To address those perceived losses the USDA announced Aug. 19 the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program, which is expected to provide $350 million in pandemic-assistance payments to dairy farmers who received reduced value for their milk – primarily Class I suppliers – due to market abnormalities – widespread de-pooling – caused by the pandemic. Program payments will “reimburse qualified dairy farmers for 80 percent of the revenue difference per month based on an annual production of (as much as) 5 million pounds of milk marketed and on fluid-milk sales from July through December 2020.”
The USDA is currently working with individual handlers to create a unique payment plan for impacted producers. Eligible handlers are said to be any handler that paid producers that had pooled milk during 2020. The USDA has chosen to funnel payments through handlers and to producers to reduce administrative burdens on the USDA, and take advantage of prior payment processes already utilized by the handler. The exact method handlers will use to disseminate payments will depend on the particular methods used to pool, blend and pay farmers during the pandemic. Given concerns regarding transparency, the USDA has assured a full auditing process will be in place to ensure farmers receive payments and that handlers do not retain any of the funds – other than the limited allowance for farmer education. The Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program has garnered initial criticism from farmers concerning its 5-million-pound limitation and adjusted-gross-income limitations. Others have praised it for its educational requirement that includes funding for farmer training related to better understanding the Federal Order system, risk-management options, conservation and other relevant dairy topics. Above all the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program is an attempt to lift some of the burden of pandemic-linked market disparities.
Conclusion
Risk-management programs remain a vital safety net for dairy farmers still reeling from pandemic-induced market conditions. Greater-than-average feed prices linked to widespread supply-chain challenges will continue to pressure milk margins, making 2022 Dairy Margin Coverage an advisable purchase for most farmers entering the new year. Regardless of fewer indemnity payouts in 2021, uncertainty surrounding milk prices will also keep Dairy Revenue Protection relevant to farmers looking to protect against unexpected price decreases. Additionally the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program, although outside the scope of any risk-management program, will attempt to fill gaps left by de-pooling and negative producer-price differentials in 2020. Moving forward, farmers are keeping risk-management options in mind, with special interest in opportunities that may protect against COVID-19-like events.
Daniel Munch is an associate economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.