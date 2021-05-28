Dairy market grows in strength

Several positive signs have emerged in recent months that are pointing to a tightening milk supply-demand balance and improving milk prices. Year-over-year milk-production growth moderated from 2.4 percent in January to 1.8 percent in March. There are unmistakable signs that the national dairy-cow herd is on the ebbing side of the current herd-expansion cycle. U.S. dairy exports are particularly strong, with March exports reaching the second-best level ever as a percentage of monthly U.S. milk-solids production.
Meanwhile domestic use of dairy products in the first quarter of 2021 increased 7 percent from a year earlier for both butter and American-type cheese. But despite the rosier outlook, immediate conditions remain challenging. Margins under the federal Dairy Margin Coverage program averaged almost $3 per hundredweight less than the maximum $9.50-per-hundredweight coverage level during the quarter. Increasing feed costs combined with out-of-balance milk supplies kept returns compared to feed costs at depressed levels.
Commercial Use of Dairy Products
Total fluid-milk sales decreased sharply in the first quarter of 2021, with March sales decreasing by 7.5 percent from a year earlier. The fading of the COVID-19 pandemic is decreasing retail dairy-product consumption even as food-service and institutional purchasing increases – a transition that will take several months to complete. In contrast overall domestic butter and American-type cheese consumption increased sharply during the quarter. Other than American-type cheese has yet to reflect food-service growth. Domestic use of milk in all products increased by respectable amounts by all milk-solids measures.
U.S. Dairy Trade
The first quarter of 2021 saw strong growth in U.S. dairy exports almost across the board. Eased shipping delays that plagued U.S. ports during the last few months of 2020 partly explained the boom. But global demand for U.S. dairy products is genuinely increasing as well. Exports of almost all listed products were at more than their respective levels a year earlier during each month of the year’s first quarter.
That was true except for weakness in January for other-than-American-type cheese and dry skim milk as well as lactose, for which February exports were also less. As a percentage of U.S. milk solids, March exports were the most ever for that month and the second-best for any month. By the same measure February exports were the second-best for that month and January’s exports were the ranked third-best for that month.
Meanwhile first-quarter U.S. dairy imports continued to be less compared to year earlier for the major product categories – except for butter, for which imports almost doubled in March. March imports were also more for the major import categories of cheese, milk-protein concentrate and casein.
Milk Production
The year-over-year increase in the U.S. dairy herd reached a recent peak in December 2020, when the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported 93,000 more cows on U.S. dairy farms than there were in December 2019. That rate of expansion has ebbed since then, with 77,000 more cows in the country than a year earlier in March. Year-over-year milk-production growth reflects that. It’s been declining steadily since November 2020, when it peaked at 3.5 percent. But it was half that at 1.8 percent in March. That pattern of receding production growth has been mirrored in most states – with marked exceptions in Wisconsin, Minnesota and South Dakota. USDA data indicate that U.S. milk-solids production increased by about a full percentage point faster than liquid milk production during the first quarter.
Dairy Products
Dairy-product production data strongly suggest that increased milk-solids production during the first quarter largely went to increased production of American-type cheese. Total dry-skim-milk production on a leap-year-adjusted basis was 2.4 percent more than a year earlier. Butter and dry whey were essentially flat, while other-than-American-type-cheese production was 1.1 percent more.
Dairy Product Inventories
Month-ending stocks increased from February to March for cheese, were stable for butter and decreased for dry skim milk and dry whey. Measured as days of commercial use in stock, end-of-month inventories were less in March for butter and the dry products – but relatively unchanged for other-than-American-type cheese. American cheese stocks had increased in March by all measures.
Dairy Product and Federal Order Class Prices
Monthly survey prices of all the dairy products that establish federal-order-class prices were increased in April compared to March, especially for butter and cheese. The same was true for all four federal-order-class prices themselves.
U.S. average retail prices for fluid-milk products increased significantly in April from a month earlier; retail cheese and butter prices were significantly less. That may reflect recent decreases in retail sales for manufactured dairy products because those products were restocked by food-service operations.
After increasing by 1.9 percent from a year earlier during the first quarter, the Consumer Price Index for all items increased by 4.2 percent in April from April 2020, unleashing much media discussion about the possible reignition of inflation. Bucking that trend, the Consumer Price Index for food and beverages increased by 3.5 percent in the first quarter but 2.3 percent in April. The Consumer Price Index for dairy and related products increased with an annual growth of 2.7 percent in the first quarter and just 0.6 percent in April.
Milk and Feed Prices
February’s Dairy Margin Coverage-program margin showed further signs of being the year’s bottom. March’s margin increased $0.24 per hundredweight to $6.46 per hundredweight. The March U.S. average all-milk price was $17.40 per hundredweight, $0.30 per hundredweight more than in February. The Dairy Margin Coverage’s March calculated feed cost was just $0.06 per hundredweight more than February’s. On a per-hundredweight of milk basis, an increased corn price was almost entirely offset by a reduced cost of soybean meal in March. The March payment for $9.50-per-hundredweight Dairy Margin Coverage-program coverage is $3.04 per hundredweight. On an annual basis the Dairy Margin Coverage program will have already paid the equivalent of $2.17 per hundredweight for coverage at $9.50 per hundredweight during the first quarter of 2021 alone. The USDA reported that 164.7 billion pounds of production history, or 79.2 percent of the total, was enrolled in the 2021 Dairy Margin Coverage program, with an estimated $344 million in payments for disbursement as of May 3.
Looking Ahead
Current futures prices indicate that Dairy Margin Coverage margins going forward should increase to more than $9.50 per hundredweight by late summer this year. The March margin was more than $3 per hundredweight less than that level. The futures currently foresee an increase in the U.S. milk price of more than $4 from March to a peak in October. The feed-cost outlook shows a peak for the year during the next few months but recession from there through the fall.
Recent changes in U.S. dairy-cow numbers strongly suggest they are resembling a cycle typical for at least the last quarter-century. In a typical expansion cycle, U.S. cow numbers begin to increase above their level of a year earlier. Following that monthly cow numbers will exceed year-earlier levels by steadily increasing amounts for about the next year. They will reach a peak and then recede until the monthly growth ends and turns negative. That point often then marks the beginning of a cycle of cow-number decline, or a herd-contraction cycle, with similar characteristics except that the monthly cow numbers are less than a year earlier.
Prior to the current period of cow-number growth, there was a dairy-cow herd expansion cycle that began in June 2016. It reached a peak 11 months later of 86,000 more cows than a year earlier and lasted a total of 24 months. Prior to that there was a somewhat-shorter and more-intense herd-expansion cycle, powered by the record milk prices of that time. It began in June 2014, reached a peak of 103,000 more cows eight months later and lasted 19 months.
The U.S. dairy-cow herd began growing in January 2020 and now appears to be on the downward slope of a typical expansion cycle. Accordingly dairy-cow numbers might be expected to stop growing by the end of this year. But that decline may be somewhat uneven because the current expansion cycle had an uneven start when the pandemic first hit a year ago. But that still augurs that national milk supply and demand will increasingly come into balance, and perhaps a tight balance, later this year. Demand will recover from the pandemic and cow numbers will level off. The dairy futures are increasingly, but not yet fully, reflecting this dairy-market scenario.
