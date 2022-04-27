Dairy Market Report April 2022

Overview
U.S. milk production lagging behind year-ago levels, combined with robust demand for dairy domestically and overseas, are driving milk prices toward records, even as inventories remain relatively balanced. Increased feed costs continue to eat into farmer margins.
U.S milk production was 1.7 percent less than a year earlier in January, but this moderated to about 1 percent less in February. Cheese production and seasonably increasing ice cream and frozen dairy products are claiming a growing portion of available milk at the expense of butter and dry skim milk, the traditional supply balancing products.
Domestic commercial use during the first months of the year was robust for butter, all major types of cheese and total milk equivalent – both fat and skim solids. Meanwhile U.S. dairy exports rebounded in February to 16.6 percent of U.S. milk-solids production, following two months at 14 percent or less. Wholesale dairy-product prices continue to increase, but some retail prices are increasing much faster – particularly for fluid milk and just recently butter.
U.S. average milk prices are expected to reach about $27 per hundredweight during the second half of 2022, according to current futures. But feed costs will likely reach the same inflated levels they did during the drought period of 2012-2013. That will restrain Dairy Margin Coverage margins, but still at rates more than the maximum coverage level of $9.50 per hundredweight.
Commercial use of dairy products
The pandemic boosted fluid-milk sales and produced wide divergences in sales of different types of fluid products. During the pandemic’s first year, March 2020 through February 2021, total organic-fluid-milk sales were almost 12 percent more than during the same months a year earlier. Total conventional milk sales decreased by 1 percent, year-over-year, during the same period. Sales of whole milk, both conventional and organic, were almost 3 percent more. Total reduced-fat milk was almost 4 percent less than a year ago.
But during the next 12 months, March 2021 through February 2022, those differences largely disappeared. Organic sales decreased 4.5 percent and conventional decreased 3.8 percent from a year earlier. Whole-milk sales were 4.6 percent less and reduced-fat was 5 percent less. Those recent fluid-sales-loss figures were all less than pre-pandemic trends, largely because they were in comparison to more than pre-pandemic sales volumes during the first pandemic year.
Domestic commercial use during the December 2021 through February 2022 period was robust for butter, all major types of cheese, and total milk equivalent for both fat and skim solids.
U.S. dairy trade
The U.S. dairy industry exported 16.6 percent of U.S. milk-solids production in February. That followed two months during which the percentage was 14 or less. Those two months represented a pause from the 10-month period of February-November 2021, when monthly exports varied between 16.9 percent and 18.8 percent of U.S. milk-solids production. With declining milk and dairy production from most other major dairy-export suppliers, including the European Union and New Zealand, this year’s monthly exports may remain at those recent increased levels. Driving the February return to previous total export levels were dry-skim milk and all the products within the broad whey complex. Butter and some cheese types also contributed to the increase.
Total U.S. dairy imports during February were equivalent to about 3 percent of U.S. milk-solids production. Monthly imports have been less than that benchmark during about one-quarter of the 326 months since the beginning of 1995 and have averaged 3.5 percent during those 27-plus years.
Milk production
The deflation of U.S. milk-production growth, which is approaching a full year in duration, appears to have hit in February another pause – or perhaps the start of a reversal. Following a pause at a no-growth level early this past fall, annual growth went decisively negative – reaching minus-1.7 percent in January. But that then moderated to about 1 percent in February. Among indications of what that portends, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest forecast does not foresee an increase in U.S. milk production during all of 2022, compared to a year ago. Together with continued inflated costs and short availability of feed, replacement cows, hired labor, construction materials and machinery – as well as continued dispersal auctions of large dairies – provides no suggestions of a return to strong milk-production growth in the near future.
But four of the 10-largest milk-producing states showed slowing rates of growth decline in February. Year-over-year changes in total U.S. milking-cow numbers have declined steadily since May 2021 through February 2022. But annual change in production per cow has been positive for more than half of those months, including February. Year-over-year changes in U.S. milk-solids production have averaged 0.8 percentage points more than the corresponding changes in U.S. raw-milk production during the past 12 months.
Dairy products
Production of butter and dry-skim-milk products continues to decrease as cheese claims a growing portion of available milk. And seasonably increasing ice cream and frozen dairy products draw additional volumes. Total cheese production was 6.3 percent more in February than a year earlier, the largest annual increase for a single month since April 2021. Total American and total Italian cheese showed particularly large annual gains compared with recent months, as did Cheddar as a single variety. The whey streams from growing cheese production are going entirely to further processed products whey-protein concentrate, whey-protein isolate, modified whey and lactose. Dry-whey production continues to decrease.
Dairy-product inventories
Based on several metrics for evaluating individual dairy-product inventories – namely volumes and days of total commercial use in stock – and both in relation to trends, stocks of American-type cheese, lactose and butter – given its seasonal pattern – are balanced as of February. February stocks of other-than-American-type cheese, dry-skim milk and dry whey were trending toward excessive – as were whey-protein-concentrate stocks by volume, but not by days of use in stock.
Dairy product, federal-order class prices
The federal-order Class III milk price increased more from February to March than the other three milk classes, but it remained the smallest of the four. That ensures another month of inflated producer-price differentials and full pooling of Class III milk. The gap between Class III and Class IV prices narrowed a bit in March but remained large enough to cause substantial depooling of Class IV milk for yet another month. At the product level, all National Dairy Products Sales Report prices increased in March from February levels. But the monthly gains for butter, nonfat-dry milk and dry whey were smaller than for several previous months. Cheese prices have generally alternated in recent months between flat to reduced prices one month and strong gains the next.
March saw the largest one-month increase in the U.S. average retail price of butter since the Bureau of Labor Statistics resumed reporting retail butter prices in May 2018 – 30 cents per pound or 8 percent. Overall inflation in March increased to 8.6 percent, year-over-year. Food and beverage inflation has caught up with that overall rate, and dairy price increases are catching up; overall dairy-retail prices are 7 percent more in March than a year ago. Some individual dairy products are increasing considerably faster than the general consumer-price index, with fluid-milk prices increasing 13.3 percent and butter increasing by 12.5 percent in March from a year ago.
Milk, feed prices
The second-biggest monthly surge in feed costs – since the emergence of margin protection as the main federal safety net for farmers – reduced the Dairy Margin Coverage Program margin by $0.34 per hundredweight in February, to $11.20 per hundredweight. Steady increases in feed costs for the past year and a half were even more, caused by the developing Russia-Ukraine situation, raising fears of reduced global grain production. The February Dairy Margin Coverage feed cost was $13.50 per hundredweight, an increase of $0.84 per hundredweight from a month earlier – and the most since the introduction of margin protection in 2014. Two-thirds of the increase came from an increase in the price received by U.S. farmers for corn. Partly offsetting the increased feed cost was an increase of the U.S. average all-milk price by $0.50 per hundredweight, to $24.70 per hundredweight.
Looking Ahead
The dairy- and grain-futures markets currently indicate the Dairy Margin Coverage margin will gradually increase during the rest of the year. Following several months of steady reductions in its forecast of calendar-year-2022 U.S. total milk production, the USDA has reversed itself and increased its projection slightly, based on increased dairy-cow numbers. Its March estimate was 226 billion pounds, which it increased to 226.3 billion pounds in its April World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates-forecast update. The April forecast is essentially the same as the 226.3 billion pounds the department has reported for 2021 U.S. milk production.
In its latest update, the USDA further increased its forecast of the 2022 U.S. average all-milk price to $25.80 per hundredweight – from its March estimate of $25.05 per hundredweight. At the same time the recently reactivated Dairy Margin Coverage Decision Tool forecast the 2022 average all-milk price at $25.30 per hundredweight, while dairy futures indicated it would be about $26.45 per hundredweight. The previous-largest U.S. average all-milk price for an entire calendar year was $24 per hundredweight in 2014, and the next most was $20.10 per hundredweight, in both 2011 and 2013. By all measures, therefore, U.S. milk prices will be in relatively uncharted territory this year. In “normal” times that would lead to explosive growth of milk production. But cost and availability of many, if not most, of the resources needed to fuel such growth are also in uncharted territory.
