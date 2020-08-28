Milk prices have seen record fluctuations in recent months, driven by the unusual events associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. More volatility is expected given market uncertainties. April witnessed the largest one-month decrease in the U.S. Department of Agriculture-reported U.S. average all-milk price; June saw the biggest-ever one-month increase. New records were also set in both May and June for total U.S. dairy-export volume, expressed as a percentage of total U.S. milk-solids production.
Total U.S. milk production per cow was essentially flat from a year earlier during the second quarter, while total dairy-cow numbers – although with a modest increase from a year ago – do not yet show signs of resuming the explosive expansion that occurred during the first quarter of the year. That could help limit further price declines, even as downward pressure on demand from a sluggish economy and the struggles of schools and restaurants to fully reopen clouds the price outlook.
Domestic commercial use of American-type cheese turned slightly positive during this year’s second quarter. Domestic use of other cheese was still less than a year ago during the quarter, as was total cheese use, but those reductions were less steep than those seen March through May. Patterns of change for domestic commercial use of milk in all products were little changed during the second quarter compared with March through May.
U.S. Dairy Trade
U.S. exports of butter and of other than American-type cheese and total cheese were significantly more during the second quarter of 2020 compared with the second quarter of 2019. That was a turnaround from recent months when dry-skim-ingredient products were the main products to show positive U.S. export growth. Exports of those ingredient products showed even stronger increases than in previous months, particularly for skim-milk powder and dry whey. Exports of all products were equivalent to 17 percent of U.S. milk-solids production during the second quarter, the first time in two years that exports during three consecutive months hit the 17 percent level by that measure.
Total exports in both May and June this year were the best ever as percent of domestic milk solids produced for each of those two months.
Imports of butter increased sharply during the same period a year earlier during the second quarter. Casein imports were flat, while both cheese and milk-protein-concentrate imports decreased significantly.
Milk Production
U.S. milk production decreased by half a percent from a year earlier in May but increased by half a percent in June as improving demand during early summer eased the need to limit production. Total cow numbers remain at more than a year ago but only in the 20,000 range, with no sign yet that the national dairy-cow herd is resuming the rapid growth with which it began the year.
Dairy Products
American-type cheese continued to outpace production of other cheese types during the second quarter, while butter and dry-skim-milk production significantly outpaced both. Expanded exports drove the dry-skim-production increase, which was almost entirely in the form of export-oriented skim-milk powder but improved domestic use absorbed the butter increase.
Dairy-Product Inventories
Cold-storage stocks of both American-type and other cheese, and butter, decreased in June from the record levels since at least 2000 they attained in April and May, respectively. June ending-stocks of all three products decreased significantly from their April levels as measured by days of total commercial use in stock. Those reductions reflect, among other factors, the significant government purchases and partial recovery in food-service purchases that took place during those months.
Dairy-Product and Federal Order Class Prices
June 2020 witnessed the largest one-month increases since January 2000, when the current federal order pricing formulas were implemented, for the following constituents of those formulas.
- monthly National Dairy Products Sales Report cheese price
- monthly protein component price
- Class III skim-milk price
- Class III price
July showed the third-best month-to-month increases in the first three of those and the fourth-best increase in the Class III price. Together those represent an unprecedented two-month price move in all four of those Class III-related federal-order prices.
An all-but-inevitable consequence of that has been the unusually large negative Producer Price Differentials in the component pricing federal orders for both June and July. The phenomenon, which is infrequent, is expected to be short-lived given price trends in July and August that are bringing federal-order-class prices back to more normal relationships. Compared with those price movements, retail prices of the major dairy products have been relatively stable in recent months.
Milk, Feed Prices
The Dairy Margin Coverage program margin for June was $9.99 per hundredweight, $4.61 per hundredweight more than the margin for May just a month earlier. That was by far the largest one-month increase in the margin since the inception in 2014 of its predecessor, the Margin Protection Program.
The previous largest margin increase in a single month was $1.84 per hundredweight in July 2016. The record jump in the June margin came just two months after the April margin set the record for the largest decrease in a single month. The record June increase was due almost entirely to a $4.50-per-hundredweight increase in the U.S. average all-milk price from May. That was itself an all-time record one-month increase in the milk price, with the next best at $2.60 per hundredweight in April 2004. The June feed-cost formula decreased by just 11 cents per hundredweight from May a month earlier.
Looking Ahead
The July all-milk price will be one of the best recorded since 2014 and will potentially rival those booked in the final months of 2019. But thereafter the monthly all-milk price is expected to recede by several dollars per hundredweight to about $18 per hundredweight by the end of the year. These price expectations reflect the currently swelling second wave of the coronavirus, and its consequent setback to the gradual recovery of food-service demand for dairy products in recent months – plus its clouding of expectations for resumption of school use of milk and dairy products this fall.
Uncertainty is also surrounding the outlook for expanded milk production following the strong recovery in milk prices this summer. The dairy situation and outlook continues to be dominated by pandemic-related events and will continue to be so for many months to come.