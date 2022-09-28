Dairy Market Report August 2022

Overview
U.S. dairy exports are on track to achieve another calendar-year record in terms of percent of U.S. milk-solids production exported. Indications earlier this summer that U.S. milk production would resume growing following an extended period of levels less than a year earlier have recently been tempered; they now suggest that any resumption of production growth will likely be modest. Milk and dairy-product prices have resumed strengthening in response, as export demand continues to help firm domestic markets encountering double-digit retail dairy-product-price inflation. But with increased input costs combined with decreasing margins, factors that would normally signal boom times are being tempered by uncertainties that may not be resolved in the near term.
Commercial Use of Dairy Products
Domestic dairy-product use continued to decrease to less than year-earlier levels for most of the major dairy products and for total milk equivalents during the May-July period. This year’s relatively sudden onset of double-digit retail-price inflation for dairy products continues to grow.
U.S. Dairy Trade
U.S. exports of butter and American-type cheese continued to show strong growth from year-earlier levels during May-July. Those gains helped offset recent weakness in the common major export-product categories of dry skim milk and dry whey, although dry whey exports have shown annual growth during the two latest months in this period following a year of pullbacks. Total July exports were equivalent to 18.2 percent of total milk-solids production, following two months of consecutive record export levels that came in at well more than 19 percent by that measure – a threshold not previously exceeded.
Volumes of many of the major U.S. dairy-product import categories decreased slightly as compared to a year previously – with the exception of butter, lactose, yogurt, whole-milk powder and milk-protein concentrate. Total import volumes have been steady at the equivalent of between 3.4 percent and 3.5 percent of U.S. milk-solids production since early this past spring.
Milk Production
The U.S. Department of Agriculture delayed reporting a return to U.S. annual milk-production growth – following many months of decreased production – by revising its preliminary June number to show a very-slight decrease. The preliminary June number was 0.2 percent more than a year earlier; that same increase has been shifted to its preliminary number for July. Total U.S. dairy-cow numbers were still less than a year ago in July by 67,000 cows, but year-over-year decreased have diminished since they peaked in April at 95,000 fewer cows. Relatively few states, particularly those that produce larger volumes of milk, are yet showing signs of accelerating growth or movement toward it. Milk-solids production grew by about .75 percent faster than liquid-milk production in the United States during May-July.
Dairy Products
American-type cheese production increased during June and July following reduced production earlier in 2022. A key switch occurred within the general category during those two periods. Prior to June, Cheddar production had been decreasing significantly as compared to a year earlier, while other American types were showing strong increases stretching well back into 2021. The two types switched those patterns in June and July, with substantial-enough changes to switch the entire category to growth. By contrast, Italian-type cheese and its largest variety, Mozzarella, have both shown consistent expansion to date in 2022 – with no major change at the onset of summer.
• U.S. butter production switched from declining to growing in June and July.
• Nonfat-dry-milk production increased as compared to a year earlier by more than 20 percent in July following general declines during the first half of 2022.
• Monthly skim-milk-powder production has been decreasing year-over-year by double-digit percentages during 2022, through July.
Dairy-Product Inventories
End-of-July cold-storage stocks of cheese other than American-type, and stocks of all types of cheese, reached record single-month levels for the third time this year – having previously done so in April and May. American-type-cheese stocks was just slightly more than those two earlier months to set a new record level since January 1985.
• Manufacturer stocks of dry-skim milk increased from recent months at the end of July but remain at less than levels reached earlier during the COVID pandemic.
• Dry-whey stocks have been relatively stable in recent months.
Dairy-Product, Federal Order Class Prices
The August Class III price decreased by more than $5 per hundredweight from May’s record level. During the same period the Class IV price lost less than $0.20 per hundredweight. The recent differing behaviors of those two federal-order manufacturing prices are less extreme than those during 2020 but indicate that instabilities and differences in the cheese-whey and butter- and dry-skim-milk sectors continue, driven partly by pandemic and other disruptive factors. The monthly dairy-product prices that have heavily influenced the string of record all-milk prices this past spring have all hit peaks at slightly different times.
• Cheddar-cheese prices decreased in August by 18 percent from their recent best price in May.
• Dry whey decreased in August by more than one-third from its March best price.
• Nonfat-dry milk was off in August by a more modest 9 percent from its recent April best price.
• But butter set a new record in August for the monthly National Dairy Products Sales Report price since the series began when federal-order reform was implemented in January 2000.
The general inflation rate decreased again in August, to 8.3 percent as compared to a year ago – from 9.1 percent two months earlier. But dairy-product-price inflation continued to increase by that measure. Increases in their consumer-price indices as compared to a year earlier ranged from 13.5 percent for cheese to 24.6 percent for butter.
Milk, Feed Prices
The Dairy Margin Coverage for July was $9.92 per hundredweight – $2 per hundredweight less than June’s. The rather uncharacteristically large decrease was driven by a decrease of $1.20 per hundredweight in the July U.S. average all-milk price and an increase of $0.80 per hundredweight for feed cost. The increased feed cost was due almost entirely to an unusually large monthly increase in the average price of premium alfalfa hay – of $0.77 per hundredweight of milk – in the feed-cost formula. The 3 cent increase in the Dairy Margin Coverage feed cost for July was the net effect of a monthly increase of $0.16 per hundredweight of milk in the price of soybean meal – that was mostly offset by a reduced price for corn. The July milk price was still inflated by historic standards, but July milk and dairy-product prices were mostly less than their earlier summer prices. That was driven by a combination of consumer reaction to this year’s rapid increase in retail dairy-product prices and hints that U.S. milk production was beginning to grow again – following the string of months with annually less milk output that stretch back to fall 2021.
Looking Ahead
The long-lasting contraction of U.S. milk production – which stretches back to June 2021 when production growth began to collapse from the previous month’s 4.6 percent annual growth – seems poised to end despite its one-month postponement to July. Even if it sticks this time it’s likely to be moderate. Few states seem to be showing signs of anything that could be considered explosive growth. Milk prices are receding from their recent good prices at the same time milk production costs continue to increase. But the premium-alfalfa price increase is the only thing in the Dairy Margin Coverage formula for July that could be considered explosive.
The USDA seems to have been thinking along those same lines. From late spring it had been steadily reducing its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates forecasts of 2022 and 2023 calendar-year milk production. But then it markedly reversed course in its August forecasts. In September the USDA reversed course again and resumed decreasing its milk-production forecasts for both years. It currently projects 2022 production to be only 0.1 percent more than in 2021, and 2023 production to increase by 1.0 percent from this year. “Slower growth in cow numbers is carried through late 2022 and is expected to carry into 2023” is cited as one reason for its return to a conservative outlook for the nation’s milk supply. Despite that resumed outlook, its current 2022 milk-production forecast implies it expects production to grow by 1.4 percent during the remaining five months of this year compared with the same period in 2021.
The July decrease in the Dairy Margin Coverage put it within striking distance of the largest coverage level under the program – $9.50 per hundredweight or Tier 1. Available forecasts currently indicate that small margin-coverage payments may be generated for coverage of $9.50 per hundredweight in August and September this year, which would at least partially offset the modest premium costs for that coverage.
In its September World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, the department increased its 2022 and 2023 forecasts from the month before for butter, nonfat-dry-milk, Class IV and all-milk prices – but not for its Cheddar-cheese, dry-whey and Class III price forecasts. The department’s price forecasts were in almost all cases more bearish than those of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange future prices on the day of the September report’s release – more so for the 2023 forecasts than for this year’s.
Overall the dairy markets aren’t sending clear signals indicating any marked change in direction from recent months. Exports are booming and prices are inflated, but so are input costs and consumer expenses. That’s creating an environment for dairy that, while stabilizing cow numbers and production, feels somewhat precarious. Historically inflated milk prices certainly don’t signal a bust in the industry, but they also don’t feel as much like a boom as would normally be expected. As the post-pandemic ground has shifted for dairy, farmers are still struggling to find firm footing in an industry that may be reflecting profound changes in its structure.
