Dairy Market Report July 2022

Overview
Both dairy supply and demand are being driven by unusual factors in mid-2022, with little immediate respite in sight. Severe cost inflation and limited availability are affecting virtually all inputs necessary to produce milk. That’s keeping a tight lid on milk-production growth and thereby generating record milk prices. Sustained tight production is spreading increased milk and dairy-product prices to retailers. That in turn is starting to soften domestic consumption and thus ease wholesale prices. U.S. dairy exports, meanwhile, are now on track to potentially reach record volumes this year after a slow start during January and February. In May a new monthly record was set with 19.4 percent of U.S. milk-solids production shipped to foreign markets.
Commercial Use of Dairy Products
Total domestic dairy-product use in recent months has decreased from a year earlier, most likely reacting to increasing inflation that’s steadily increased prices for food and many other items for the past year. Contributing to that have been yogurt and American-type cheese, while fluid milk has continued its longer-term decline. Because retail prices have only recently begun to spike for dairy products, it’s too early to gauge the probable longer-term impact that inflation may have on dairy demand. Retail-price inflation is relatively uncommon for dairy products, leaving little historical data on which to base reliable predictions.
U.S. Dairy Trade
Monthly U.S. dairy exports as a percent of U.S. milk-solids production established a new record of 19.4 percent in May, the first time monthly exports have exceeded 19 percent by that measure. Despite a slow start during the first two months, exports are now on-track to potentially establish a new annual record this year. January through May exports totaled 17.3 percent of solids production during those months, which matches 2021’s calendar-year record.
Tight world-market conditions are holding U.S. dairy imports to relatively modest increases compared with year-earlier volumes, despite near-record price levels in the U.S. market.
Milk Production
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported there were 102,000 fewer dairy cows on U.S. farms in May 2022 than in May 2021. That was the largest year-over-year decrease in national dairy-cow numbers since May 2010. The milk-production situation during March-May was similar to how it’s been for the past half-year of consecutive-rolling three-month periods.
• cow numbers steadily declining year-over-year, from .5 percent to 1 percent less
• milk production per cow staying relatively flat, ranging from 0.3 percent less to 0.3 percent more
• total milk production consistently less but slightly increasing from about 1 percent less to about .5 percent less
• flat to barely growing total milk-solids production
In short, the past year has witnessed an unusually extended period of relatively stagnant milk production, made more striking because it has been accompanied by extremely expensive milk prices – but also by extremely expensive costs of production and input-supply disruptions. The situation is also quite widespread among the states. Of the 24 states for which USDA reports monthly milk production, 17 had lost production from a year earlier in May; only six had grown. More than three-quarters of all 50 states reported reduced production during the first quarter of 2022, while only nine reported increased production this year.
Dairy Products
The significant decrease in U.S. milk and milk-solids production during the past year has had varying impacts on production of the major manufactured dairy products. Monthly production growth of other than American-type cheese has been positive since the beginning of 2021. Production of whey protein concentrate and lactose has followed much the same pattern except for a recent dip, from which they are now recovering. Production of American-type cheese has been mostly less than a year earlier since later in 2021 – as has dry whey, except for a rapid switch to strongly positive growth starting this past March. Monthly butter and dry-skim-milk production have also been mostly less than year-ago levels for the past year.
Dairy-Product Inventories
End-of-May cold-storage stocks of other-than-American-type cheese, and stocks of all types of cheese, reached record single-month levels for the second month in a row. That’s based on USDA data extending back more than 100 years. American-type-cheese stocks at the end of May reached their greatest level since January 1985.
But cold-storage dairy-stock data includes both government- and private-owned stocks. Stocks of American-type cheese, one of the products purchased under the discontinued dairy-price support program, had previously reached greater levels than at the end of May this year. Specifically those levels were reached during a continuous 26-month period in the early 1980s, including all months of 1983 and 1984. Inventories reached a maximum level of 1,141 million pounds at the end of September 1983.
Butter was also a price-support-purchase product with an even-more-extensive history of excessive stock levels. Month-ending butter stocks exceeded those at the end of May this year as early as 1953. They did so extensively during the early 1980s and early 1990s, and somewhat less so during 2016-2021. Inventories reached a maximum level of 756 million pounds at the end of July 1992. Manufacturer stocks of dry skim milk and dry whey have been increasing in recent months, but both remain at less than levels reached during the early months of the COVID pandemic.
Dairy-Product and Federal Order Class Prices
The federal-order-announced price for butter in June was the most expensive such monthly price since the federal-order-pricing formulas were first adopted for determining order-class prices in January 2000. The same was the case for the June federal-order butterfat prices and the July advanced-Class I butterfat-pricing factor. The June Class IV and Class II prices as well as the June and July Base Class I prices also reached records during the same period. But the June Class III price receded from the record it set the month before.
Lofty wholesale dairy-product prices have generated a relatively sudden onset of retail-price inflation this year. Between December 2021 and this past June the annual rate of general inflation increased from 7 percent to 9.1 percent; the food and beverage inflation rate increased from 6 percent to 9.7 percent. But overall dairy-product-price inflation went from just 1.6 percent to 13.5 percent.
Among individual dairy-product categories, the inflationary increases during those six months ranged widely.
• from -0.6 percent to 9.7 percent for all cheese
• from 0.8 percent to 21.3 percent for butter
• from 4.2 percent to 16.4 percent for fluid milk
Significant retail-price inflation is relatively uncommon for dairy products, with much of the past decade representing an extreme of that phenomenon. During the seven years between the beginning of 2012 and the end of 2019, the overall dairy-consumer price index increased by just 0.6 percent.
Milk and Feed Prices
The USDA-reported national average all-milk price set a third-consecutive monthly record in May. It came in at $27.30 per hundredweight, topping the April price by $0.20 per hundredweight for the new record. March also held the record for just a single month, at $25.90 per hundredweight. The May Dairy Margin Coverage feed cost eased back by 2 cents from April’s record, to $14.79 per hundredweight. That boosted the May Dairy Margin Coverage margin by $0.22 per hundredweight, to $12.51 per hundredweight. That’s the greatest monthly margin since the Dairy Margin Coverage program began in January 2019.
Looking Ahead
The USDA’s July World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates monthly update doesn’t foresee any near-term significant change in the current dairy-market situation. The department in recent months has steadily reduced its estimates of both 2022 and 2023 milk production. It now effectively projects June-December milk production will be 0.5 percent greater this year than production during the same seven months in 2021. It further estimates 2023 production at just 1 percent more than both 2021 and 2022 production.
The USDA currently foresees that calendar-year average milk prices will achieve both first and second all-time records, respectively, this year and next. Meanwhile Chicago Mercantile Exchange dairy futures at the time of that latest USDA estimates report were broadly consistent with its milk-price outlook for this year – but were about $1 per hundredweight less than its 2023 estimate. The CME mid-July dairy and grain futures anticipated the Dairy Margin Coverage margin would average more than $13 per hundredweight for June through December this year, with a smallest margin at about $12 per hundredweight in August. Due mostly to a much-decreased milk-price outlook, the Dairy Margin Coverage Decision Tool on the USDA website at the same time projected the June-December average margin at $10.70 per hundredweight, reaching a smallest margin of about $10 per hundredweight, also in August.
In sum, it currently appears that the U.S. dairy industry is still in a period of statis on the supply side. The only major moving piece is further – as yet difficult to estimate – price-driven erosion of domestic, as well as international, dairy-product demand with its attendant softening of milk and dairy-product prices. But absent any resumption of milk-production growth, any such price softening will find a floor that’s still high by historic standards – but not necessarily in relation to continued inflated costs.
