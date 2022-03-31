Dairy Market Report March 2022

U.S. milk production decreased to less than year-ago levels by increasing amounts during the period from November 2021 through January 2022, following a period of flat growth this past fall. January production was 1.6 percent less than a year ago. Meanwhile domestic commercial dairy use during the same period was strong for yogurt, butter and all major types of cheese.
That combination of reduced supply and increased demand generated a spectacular $2.40-per-hundredweight monthly increase in the U.S. average all-milk price in January, to $24.20 per hundredweight. That’s the sixth-best monthly U.S. milk price ever. The Dairy Margin Coverage feed-cost formula cost increased by only $0.39 per hundredweight from a month earlier in January, catapulting the Dairy Margin Coverage to well more than the maximum $9.50-per-hundredweight coverage level – to $11.54 per hundredweight.
Commercial use changes little
Nationwide fluid-milk sales showed the smallest consecutive three-month loss in almost a year during November-January. During the intervening period, rolling quarterly losses averaged 461 million pounds and 4 percent. Those rates were unusually large because they were in comparison to the first year of the pandemic, when fluid-milk sales mostly increased year-over-year. Domestic commercial use during those three months was particularly robust for yogurt, butter and all major types of cheese – reflected in equally solid growth in milkfat-based total-milk-equivalent use.
U.S. dairy trade lessens
U.S. dairy exports pulled back in December and January from the record pace they had set for much of the previous year. Monthly exports ranged from about 17 percent to 19 percent of U.S. milk-solids production from February through November, averaging about 18 percent. But that level decreased to 14 percent in December and 13.6 percent in January. Reductions in skim-milk-powder, dry-whey and whey-protein-concentrate exports largely drove the decline. Reduced milk production in Europe and New Zealand, coupled with continued strong overall demand from dairy-importing countries, would indicate that 2022 could also be a good export year for the U.S. dairy industry – despite its slow start.
U.S. cheese imports had grown annually for more than a year but then flattened out in December and January. Imports of casein and protein-concentrated-whey products have also been growing.
Milk production decreasing
After flattening out in early-fall 2021, U.S. milk production has been decreasing again, shedding about half a percent year-over-year each month during November through January. For the period, production was more than 1 percent less than a year ago. The question becomes when, and where production will stabilize again, and when production will eventually begin to grow once more. This will depend to a great extent on a small number of the largest milk-producing states. The first half of the 24 largest such states for which the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports monthly milk production is split half and half between those continuing to lose growth and those whose production has stabilized – either at a positive or a negative growth level – during the past few months.
But nine states in the second half of the biggest 24 have stabilized. Only two of those smaller states are still losing and one is growing. Total milk production in the biggest 12 states decreased by 1.6 percent as compared to a year earlier in January, but decreased by only 0.6 percent in the smaller 12 of the biggest 24 states. A return to growth in just a few of the largest milk-producing states would be sufficient to reverse recent production trends for the United States as a whole.
Dairy production varies
The pattern of dairy-product production during November through January is similar to that for the previous rolling three-month period, only a bit more so. Specifically butter and dry-skim-milk-product production decreased by double-digit percentages while cheese and whey increased modestly, with cheese growth driven by Italian types. Whey-product growth was driven by the more-protein products.
Dairy-product inventories level
Stocks for the basic dairy-commodity products, including butter and both American-type and other cheese, are mostly tracking close to trends in terms of both volumes and days of commercial use in stock. Whey-protein concentrate has increased noticeably at more than trend on a volume basis, but not in days of use.
Dairy prices vary
Of the four key National Dairy Products Sales Report survey products, the two dry products continued in February the relatively vigorous rates of monthly price increases they have shown in recent prior months. Butter prices, by contrast, slowed considerably from their recent scorching increases while monthly cheese prices continue to alternate between better and stagnant, depending on what’s happened between block and barrel cheese prices. Class IV and Class II prices gained almost a dollar a hundredweight from January to February, but Class III gained about half that amount.
Dairy-product retail-price inflation is catching up to the increasing rate of overall inflation, driven by an 11.2 percent annual increase in the retail prices of fluid milk in February. Overall dairy-price inflation in February increased from prices a year ago by 5.2 percent. That compares to 7.9 percent overall and 7.6 percent for food- and beverage-price inflation. Retail prices for cheese and related products, by contrast, were just 1.9 percent more than a year earlier in February.
Milk, feed prices calculated
The January margin under the Dairy Margin Coverage program increased by about $2 per hundredweight from a month earlier, to $11.54 per hundredweight. It was fueled by the third-most-ever single-month increase in the U.S. average all-milk price.
A spectacular $2.40 per hundredweight one-month increase in the U.S. average all-milk price in January greatly overtook a Dairy Margin Coverage feed-cost calculation increase of only 39 cents at the same time. The monthly milk-price gain has only been surpassed in April 2004, when it increased by $2.60 per hundredweight, and June 2020, when it leaped by $4.50 per hundredweight as part of a quick price recovery from an initial plunge during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase in 2020 returned the price to barely more than it had been just three months earlier. By contrast the recent spike capped a series of gains that have increased the price by $6.50 per hundredweight during a five-month period. January’s all-milk price itself has only been surpassed during five previous months, all in 2014.
As of March 14, the 2021 Dairy Margin Coverage program has seen record payments of almost $1.2 billion to 19,002 enrolled operations, an average of $62,672 per enrolled operation.
Looking Ahead
Late-February dairy and grain futures indicate that feed costs will tend to track milk prices during the next several months to keep the Dairy Margin Coverage margin from increasing to much more than its January level. The current outlook also indicates the February margin will decrease considerably from a month before, as the milk price takes a pause before increasing again and feed prices show the full force of the grain markets’ reactions to the potential decrease in Ukrainian production. Inflated feed prices, scarcities in obtaining replacement cows, labor, machinery and construction materials will likely keep milk production very constrained well into the year.
The USDA reduced in March its forecast of 2022 total milk production to less than reported 2021 production for the first time. At the same time, the department increased its 2022 price forecast by $1.50 per hundredweight from a month before, to $25.05 per hundredweight – still about $1 per hundredweight less than where the dairy-futures prices at that time were indicating the 2022 U.S. average all-milk price would come in. The previous record milk price for an entire calendar year was $24 per hundredweight in 2014, which itself was almost $4 per hundredweight more than average prices in any other calendar year to that date. Milk prices are clearly entering completely uncharted territory; unfortunately so is the cost of producing milk.
Visit www.nmpf.org for more information.