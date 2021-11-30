Dairy Market Report November 2021

Recent trends in production and herd sizes may be pointing toward a fundamental change taking place in the collective calculus of producing milk, a shift from repeated spurts of dairy herd and output expansion in the face of persistently reduced milk prices since 2014.
U.S. Department of Agriculture data through September shows the fastest four-month drop in milk and milk-solids production growth in two decades, a dramatic turnaround from spring months when cow numbers and production were growing the fastest in more than a decade. The trend has continued in October. The unwinding of dairy-cow expansion during the same period has equaled that of the great collapse of cow numbers at the height of the 2009 milk-price debacle. Media reports of herd dispersals, particularly among the larger herds that have driven previous expansions, supports that thesis. Inflated feed costs, other-cost inflation and labor availability this year may also be playing a role in this turn of events.
Amid this backdrop, milk prices nationally this year have oscillated in the $18-per-hundredweight range and thus have not yet reflected any unusual developing supply tightness. Cheese production continues to claim much of the available milk increase, keeping a damper on Cheddar prices. But production of other key dairy products that affect milk prices has been shrinking; their prices are increasing, buoyed by rapid escalation in world prices. Milk production and exportable supplies of dairy products have tightened considerably in Europe and Oceania in recent months, and import demand remains strong. Fourth-quarter data will be closely watched, with the sense that each month could shed more light on the developing situation.
Commercial use of dairy fades
Domestic commercial use of most dairy products, as well as milk in all dairy products, was not particularly robust during third-quarter 2021 – except for butter and yogurt. Continued strong export growth improved total use of cheese, compared with domestic use only, but growth in total use still fell short of increased cheese production.
U.S. dairy trade strong
The 17.8 percent of total milk-solids production the United States exported during July through September was the biggest such volume of exports during the same period ever recorded. The next-most was 17.1 percent during 2013; the largest for a full year was 16 percent in 2020. July-through-September exports have historically been considerably more than full-year exports by this measure. But the pattern has changed during the past half-decade, keeping calendar-year-2021 exports on track to exceed 2020 full-year exports, by perhaps as much as an entire percentage point.
Recently revised import data from the USDA shows July-September butter, cheese and casein imports ahead of same-period imports in 2020 by double-digit percentages, while milk-protein-concentrate imports were decreased from a year earlier by a similar amount. Total imports were little changed as a percent of U.S. milk-solids production.
Milk production wanes
Revisions by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service to third-quarter data show an even-faster reduction in milk production and cow numbers than previous reports had indicated. U.S. national milk production was 4.7 percent more than a year earlier in May but essentially flat compared to a year ago in September – and was decreased by half a percent in October. The market-driven drop was almost as dramatic as the March-to-May reduction effected by the operation of stringent cooperative base plans in the onset months of the pandemic.
The cow-number trend is similar. U.S. milk-cow numbers in June were 148,000 more than a year earlier, as large a one-year herd buildup as has occurred in at least two decades. But by September the year-over-year numbers had increased by only 19,000 head. They had decreased by 14,000 in October. Annual growth in national-average milk production per cow was 3 percent in May but slightly negative in September and October. And national milk-solids production was 5.5 percent more than a year ago in May but just 0.7 percent more than 2020 in September. On a state basis, milk-production growth was either negative or decreasing, or both, in all but a few states in September.
Dairy production decreases
The rapid easing in milk and milk-solids production during the past two quarters has been reflected in decreased production compared to a year ago of most key dairy products except cheese. Production growth of other-than-American-type cheese has decreased from 9.6 percent in April to 2.2 percent in September. But American-type-cheese production’s annual growth has increased during the months of the third quarter, to 5.1 percent in September.
Dairy-product inventories decrease
This year’s milk- and dairy-product-production growth trends are, in turn, reflected in dairy-product inventory levels. Stocks of major dairy products except cheese continued to decrease from a month earlier in September, both in actual volume and in days of total commercial use in stock. Inventories of other-than-American-type cheese increased slightly in September but were less than recent trends in stock-level indicators. American-type-cheese stocks, on the other hand, are becoming increasingly excessive by those same indicators.
Dairy prices increase
Monthly-average survey prices for all National Dairy Products Sales Report dairy products increased in October from a month earlier. The change in monthly barrel-cheese prices was particularly pronounced, as it reflected the strong increase in daily Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot market prices that ran through the third week in October. Due to the lag between the CME and the National Dairy Products Sales Report, the subsequent plunge in the CME barrel-cheese prices will be reflected in the November National Dairy Products Sales Report price. Federal-order prices increased in all classes, reflecting those product-price movements.
The difference in monthly retail prices reported for October by the Bureau of Labor Statistics for whole and lowfat fluid milk was its most since the bureau resumed reporting monthly retail prices for lowfat fluid milk in April 2018. Whole-milk and butter prices showed the largest retail price gains in October, but dairy-product price inflation continues to lag well behind inflation in the broader economy. The annual increase in the overall Consumer Price Index was 6.2 percent in October, while the Consumer Price Index for all food and beverages increased 5.1 percent. But dairy increased just 1.8 percent, driven heavily by a 4.3 percent annual increase in the index for fresh whole milk.
Feed-cost prices increase
The September margin for the Dairy Margin Coverage program increased by $1.68 per hundredweight from a month earlier to $6.93 per hundredweight. The increase was driven by a mostly-corn-price-driven $0.98-per-hundredweight decrease in the feed-cost formula and an $0.80-per-hundredweight increase in the all-milk price to $18.40 per hundredweight. The resulting $2.58-per-hundredweight September Dairy Margin Coverage payment for $9.50-per-hundredweight coverage will be the ninth-consecutive such payment, well in excess of $2 per hundredweight this year, with the nine-month average totaling $3.08 per hundredweight. When the USDA eventually adjusts the payments for this year and last, with the full dairy-quality-alfalfa price figured into the feed-cost calculation, the 2021 average payment for the first nine months will be $3.31 per hundredweight. The USDA is expected to pair the announced regulation on the alfalfa-price change with that for the separate Supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage program.
The USDA reported that, as of Nov. 1, the 19,044 operations enrolled in this year’s Dairy Margin Coverage program are expected to receive about $1.8 billion in payments, for an average of $56,726 per enrolled operation, based on previously announced margins. That represents payments for January through August, and doesn’t include the eventual adjusted payments from the alfalfa-price change.
Looking Ahead
As of mid-November dairy futures were again strongly indicating there will be significant Dairy Margin Coverage payments to $9.50-per-hundredweight coverage every month of 2021. But at the same time the futures were also indicating that U.S. monthly-average all-milk prices would stay next year mostly at or more than $21 per hundredweight, which has not occurred since 2014. During just the past two months the USDA has increased its forecast of the 2022 calendar-year U.S. average all-milk price by an unusually large $1.85 per hundredweight. Again fourth-quarter data will be closely watched for signs of further developments.
