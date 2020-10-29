Ongoing major government dairy purchases for distribution to food-insecure Americans promises to further cement 2020 as the year of wild cheese prices. After decreasing sharply in the spring, then rapidly increasing in early summer, another short-term price increase has been underway. Stronger exports of dry-skim-ingredient products as well as cheese have been another bright spot in dairy prices, helping to offset reduced domestic food-service consumption that’s still suffering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Domestic stocks of basic products – butter, cheese and dry-skim milk – reached decades-best prices this past spring. They’ve declined modestly since then except for dry-skim milk, for which greatly expanded exports have reduced inventories.
Commercial use of dairy products varies
The continuing weakness in food-service demand for butter resulted in commercial domestic butter use decreasing in August by 10 percent compared with August 2019. Domestic use of other-than-American-type cheese has improved steadily since April, when it was 11 percent less than a year earlier, to August when it pulled even with the previous year. That likely reflects a recovery in restaurant pizza use.
Almost all U.S.-produced yogurt is consumed domestically and it has definitely benefited from increased at-home eating during the pandemic. During the 12 months ending this past February yogurt consumption had decreased by an average of 2 percent year-over-year. But it has increased by an average of 6 percent since then.
Domestic commercial use of milk in all products has decreased by most milk-equivalent measures. But total commercial use, including exports, was greater during June through August.
U.S. dairy trade grows
U.S. dairy exports, as measured by their collective percentage of U.S. milk-solids production, have grown fairly steadily during the past two years, from 12.5 percent in January 2019 to almost 18 percent in June 2020, before pulling back to 16.5 percent in August. Large increases in the major U.S. dairy-export products of dry-skim milk, dry whey, whey-protein concentrate and lactose have been the main drivers of the growth. But increases in buttermilk powder and several types of cheese have also contributed.
The United States has imported the equivalent of 3.3 percent of its domestic milk-solids production in calendar-year 2020 through August.
- Of that 39 percent has consisted of concentrated milk and whey proteins.
- Of that 21 percent has been cheese.
- Of that 14 percent has been butter, anhydrous milkfat and other milkfat products.
- Of that 12 percent has been mixtures and food preparations containing dairy ingredients.
Milk production steady
U.S. milk-production growth held relatively steady in August. Preliminary August data shows national production has increased by 1.8 percent as compared to August 2019, while revised July production increased by 2 percent as compared to a year earlier. That was the smallest change in monthly annual growth rates between two consecutive months since this past December. Since then those differences in consecutive month-to-month changes have averaged about 1 percent. Relatively few states that report monthly production showed large differences between July and August milk-production patterns. Annual total milk-solids production growth has been diverging as compared to liquid milk-production growth in recent months, as it had done from 2016 through mid-2019.
Dairy-product production increases
Much of the increased U.S. production of milk solids during June through August has found its way into cheese, butter and skim-milk powder. Production growth of all cheese has been a net of increased American-type cheese production, partially offset by a decrease in production of other types of cheese. Increased production of skim-milk powder has been partially offset by a decrease in nonfat-dry-milk production, reflecting the recent strong export growth of dry-skim-milk products.
Dairy-product inventories decrease
End-of-month commercial stocks of American-type cheese, other types of cheese and dry-skim milk all reached their greatest levels since at least 1995 this past April, while butter did so in May. By August ending stocks had declined from those respective numbers by 31 percent for dry-skim milk, by 9 percent for other-than-American-type cheese, by 5 percent for American-type cheese and by just 1 percent for butter. Strong export growth of dry-skim milk was largely responsible for the large stock drawdown as well as for drawing the product away from domestic-market uses this spring and summer.
Dairy-product, Federal Order Class prices vary
Changes in the monthly dairy-product prices in the National Dairy Product Sales Report from August to September were relatively modest – by the standards of the COVID era – for butter, nonfat-dry milk and to some extent for dry whey. National Dairy Product Sales Report prices for cheese, by contrast, continued to show volatility, decreasing by 16 percent between those two months. From August to September 40-pound block prices decreased by 12 percent and 500-pound barrels decreased by 21 percent. Those changes decreased the Class III price by $3.44 per hundredweight or 17 percent in September from a month earlier. During the same time the Class I mover decreased by 7 percent; Class IV decreased by just 2 percent.
Retail dairy-product prices showed relatively modest changes from August to September following relatively large increases in fluid-milk prices in August.
Milk, feed prices change
The U.S. average all-milk price decreased by $1.70 per hundredweight, from $20.50 per hundredweight in July to $18.80 per hundredweight in August. That continues the pattern of monthly milk-price changes of more than $1 per hundredweight that began with the pandemic’s full onset this past spring. The monthly milk price-feed cost margin for August under the Dairy Margin Coverage program was $10.83 per hundredweight. That was a decrease of $1.58 per hundredweight from the July margin. The Dairy Margin Coverage feed-cost calculation continues to be much less volatile than the milk-price component of the margin and has been decreasing every month since April. The August feed cost was $0.12 per hundredweight less than in July, mostly on a reduced corn price.
Looking Ahead
The USDA-sponsored Dairy Margin Coverage Decision Tool is currently anticipating a price-driven decrease in the margin at less than $9.50 per hundredweight in September, which would generate payments at greater levels of coverage for the fourth and likely final month this year. Following that the tool currently projects the margin will decrease again to levels that would generate payments at the greater coverage levels during all months in the first half of 2021. Registration for the Dairy Margin Coverage program for 2021 coverage began Oct. 12 and will run through Dec. 11. Enrolling in the program for next year is strongly recommended for operations not already enrolled under the previous multi-year-enrollment option.
In contrast with the extraordinary volatility of milk prices so far this year, dairy futures indicate that U.S. national average milk prices will stabilize at about $18 per hundredweight during the first half of 2021. That’s about the level that prices are on track to average in 2020. But the substantial Coronavirus Food Assistance Program direct payments to producers in 2020 will add as much as another $2.45 per hundredweight of income to most dairy farms this year.