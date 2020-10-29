Peter Vitaliano is with the National Milk Producers Federation, a farm-commodity organization representing most of the dairy-marketing cooperatives serving the United States. Visit www.nmpf.org for more information.

Dairy Management Inc. and state, regional and international organizations work together to drive demand for dairy products on behalf of America's dairy farmers, through the programs of the American Dairy Association, the National Dairy Council and the U.S. Dairy Export Council.