U.S. milk production is one of several key components of the dairy situation and outlook whose behavior in this unusual year has produced decidedly unique patterns of milk and dairy-product prices in 2020. When combined with unusual market behavior among key dairy components, producers are experiencing a roller-coaster ride requiring a strong stomach as well as great patience as markets eventually return to normal.
But the economic outlook is much brighter than in the darkest days of the spring. Some of the most visible emblems of recent turmoil – namely negative producer price differentials in milk checks – should soon fade. Milk-production growth in the nation has zigzagged this year from positive 1.3 percent in January, to negative 2.8 percent in March, to negative 0.5 percent in May and back to positive 2 percent in July.
There are several other actors in dairy’s strange drama.
- sales of dairy products at retail, which have been stronger than usual
- use of dairy products in food service and institutions, which have been weaker than usual but fluctuating
- government purchases of dairy products for food-assistance use, which have been much larger than usual
- government direct payments to dairy farmers, which have no recent historical precedent
All that has led to wild fluctuations in average U.S. milk-price results as reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture – $18 per hundredweight in March, $13.60 per hundredweight in May and $20.50 per hundredweight in July. June and July also saw record negative producer price differentials in federal orders, due to the interaction of the resulting unusual fluctuation of dairy-product prices.
U.S. dairy exports have been a particular bright spot this year. The country exported more than 17 percent of its total milk-solids production during May, June and July. It’s only the second time that exports have exceeded that benchmark for three consecutive months; February through May 2018 holds that record. The United States exported close to three-quarters of total commercial use of dry-skim milk during the 12 months through July, a significantly greater percentage of that key product’s commercial use exported than in any previous consecutive 12-month period.
Commercial use of dairy products
Commercial use of butter has grown markedly, year-over-year, almost every month this year from March through June. But it decreased by 7 percent in July. American-type-cheese domestic use has generally increased since March, but not as strongly. Domestic use of other cheese was mostly stable to decreasing during that time.
Domestic commercial use of dry-skim milk amounted to barely more than one-quarter of total use during March through July this year, with exports representing almost three times that amount. During the same period in 2019 that ratio was closer to half and half. Domestic use of milk in all dairy products increased during May through July, measured on a milkfat basis, but decreased based on skim solids. That reflected the strong pull of dry-skim ingredients, including whey products, into the export markets during the period.
U.S. dairy trade
The United States exported almost 100,000 tons more of the key dry-skim-ingredient products during May through July this year as it did during the same period a year earlier. That boosted the percentage of U.S. milk-solids production exported during the period from 14.2 percent a year ago to 17.5 percent this year.
Butter was the only major product category to show a significant increase in imports into the United States during the period May through July.
Milk production rebounds
U.S. milk production is rebounding quickly, increasing by 2 percent in July, as reported by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Somewhat contrary to expectations, states that showed notably faster rates of production growth in July, or reduced rates of decline compared to the few months prior, were not western states with large-average farm sizes. Instead they included most of the states in the Upper Midwest, the Corn Belt, the larger states in the Northeast and several in the Southeast. The pace of expansion in the national dairy cow herd also increased in July.
Dairy-product growth varies
Cheese-production growth was relatively balanced between the major types and varieties during the May through July period, compared with recent months, with all annual changes falling into the narrow range of 1 to 2 percent. Monthly butter production has pulled back significantly following a large surge in April. The current notable shift in dry-skim-milk use away from the domestic market and toward exports continues to be reflected in U.S. production of the specific types of the product – i.e. away from nonfat-dry milk and toward protein-standardized skim-milk powder. The latter is much-preferred by foreign buyers because it facilitates reconstitution into other dairy products in dairy-deficient importing countries.
Dairy-product inventories
End-of-month stocks of butter have remained in post-1990s record territory since the end of April this year – essentially the entire time the pandemic has been roiling the dairy markets. But measured by days of total commercial use in stock, the COVID-era butter stocks are greater but by no means records compared to others in recent years.
Cold-storage stocks of both American-type and other type cheese have followed somewhat similar patterns in recent months. This past April had the greatest stock levels since at least 1994 for both types of cheese. But the other COVID-affected months were less remarkable for American-type-cheese stocks, and even less so for those stocks measured as days of total use. By contrast all months since April were clustered pretty much at best levels for other than American-type cheese, both in absolute terms and even to a great extent measured as days of use in stock.
Dairy-product, Federal Order Class prices
Monthly butter prices in the National Dairy Product Sales Report have followed a rather tortuous path during the past year. A year ago they were nearing the end of their three-year reign at mostly more than $2.20 per pound. From there, they eroded steadily until taking a final plunge to almost $1.25 per pound in April as the pandemic hit. They were then boosted back into the $1.70s-per-pound range in June and July – before coming back most recently to about $1.50 per pound.
Cheese prices have had most of the attention recently but their remarkable behavior has occurred mostly during the current pandemic period. It started with a plunge in the monthly National Dairy Product Sales Report, to almost $1.30 per pound in May, then soaring to about $2.60 two months later and now sliding back toward $2. While rather extreme, those price moves have been in response to clearly identifiable changes in supply and demand conditions in the cheese markets.
- milk-supply reductions in the spring
- large government purchases in spring and summer
- on-again, off-again outlook for food-service use
- current expansion of milk production
In conjunction with relatively stable prices for nonfat-dry milk and dry whey, those changes have produced two months of negative producer price differentials in June and July. Those will moderate considerably in August before likely turning positive again in September.
In August retail prices for whole and lowfat fluid milk, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, took their largest one-month jumps since at least February 2014. That may be yet another somewhat-unusual fact of milk and dairy-product pricing to blame on the unique circumstances to which the pandemic has subjected the dairy industry this year.
Milk, feed prices fluctuate
The monthly margin under the Dairy Margin Coverage program for July was $12.41 per hundredweight. That was an increase of $2.43 per hundredweight from the June margin. The milk price increased by $2.40 per hundredweight from $18.10 per hundredweight in June to $20.50 per hundredweight in July. By contrast the feed-cost calculation for July was 3 cents per hundredweight less than in June. Since March the milk price has been by far the most volatile component of the Dairy Margin Coverage margin, showing month-to-month changes, either more or less, that have averaged $2.83 per hundredweight. By contrast the monthly changes in the feed-cost component have averaged just $0.19 per hundredweight and have been all declines, during that same period. Even the individual items in the feed-cost formula have been relatively stable. Monthly price changes since March averaged, on a per-hundredweight-of-milk basis, $0.15 for corn, $0.05 for soybean meal, $0.04 for all alfalfa and $0.06 for dairy-quality alfalfa.
Looking Ahead
As of mid-September dairy-futures markets were looking generally bearish for cheese during the remaining months of 2020. But they look moderately bullish for butter and nonfat-dry milk, and neutral for dry whey. The near-term tracks of those four basic dairy products will largely determine the path milk prices will follow during the rest of the year. That path would be a decrease from July’s U.S. average all-milk price of $20.50 per hundredweight – the peak milk price for the year – to between $17 per hundredweight and $17.50 per hundredweight in September, and then stabilizing between $18.50 per hundredweight and $19 per hundredweight during the fourth quarter of the year.
The USDA’s recent announcement of another round of dairy-product purchases gave a boost to the daily cash cheese markets, particularly for block cheese, but didn’t fundamentally alter the generally bearish track of cheese-futures prices. That outlook doubtless reflects continued uncertainty concerning Congress reaching an agreement that would produce another large infusion of relief funding for agriculture, coupled with anticipation of further expansion of U.S. milk production and uncertainty about future consumption of dairy products – particularly in food service and in the nation’s only partly reopened schools.
The mid-September futures-based price outlook would equate to an average all-milk price for the country of $17.85 per hundredweight for all of calendar-year 2020. The USDA’s forecast from earlier in September was similar, at $17.75 per hundredweight for the year. Neither forecast includes the substantial direct Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments dairy farmers will have received this year.
Through mid-September dairy farmers have received $1.746 million in payments under the initial round of payments, at 80 percent of the full announced payment rate. A second round of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments was announced at about the same time, which could add at least a further $1.262 million to dairy-producer income. That averages out to $1.35 per hundredweight for all milk produced in 2020.