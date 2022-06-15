Dairy needs green partnerships

OPINION How can the promises of a green future be kept?
That was the broad question The Economist asked recently at its U.S. sustainability conference in Washington, attended by more than 400 sustainability and business leaders with another 6,000 registered participants online.
I represented U.S. dairy in a panel discussion titled “Reaching Net Zero Through Public-Private Partnerships.” I shared the stage with moderator Vaibhav Sahgal of The Economist and the U.S. State Department’s Caroline D’Angelo, deputy chief sustainability officer at the office of management strategy and solutions.
I shared the U.S. dairy industry’s ambitious 2050 Environmental Stewardship goals to achieve greenhouse-gas neutrality, optimize water use and improve water quality. I said it could not be done solely on the backs of farmers. They are willing. But they need partners.
The stakes are greater now. We have so much to gain, yet so much to lose if we don’t drive improvement and show results from public-private sustainability partnerships.
People are also reading…
In recent years U.S. dairy has established several partnerships with the private sector, environmental non-profits and the government.
• The Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, Syngenta and The Nature Conservancy created a partnership that will help reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by improving the production and efficiency of dairy-cow feed.
• Nestlé has committed to as much as $10 million in a multi-year partnership to support U.S. Dairy’s Net Zero Initiative. The resources will help scale access to environmental practices and resources on farms of all sizes across the country.
• Starbucks is investing $10 million to provide more farmers access to effective and economically viable practices to reduce environmental impact – from feed production to manure management, cow care and on-farm energy efficiency.
When asked what the U.S. dairy industry needs most from the government, I said we need support that drives innovation – groundbreaking resources done in a precompetitive way to help farmers and to help our entire industry have more solutions on things like genetics and feed rations.
A vital component of a successful partnership is measuring results. When someone is investing millions of dollars in our process, they want to see results. But that raises issues about how to collect and share data.
Who owns the data is a big question when working with individual businesses. How available is that data? Who is it available to? I’m not just talking about dairy manufacturing but 30,000 farms across the United States. Finding the right balance between what is important to share, what can be shared and how it can be used is something our industry is still figuring out.
The panel’s moderator asked what the public sector could do in the near term to supercharge U.S. dairy’s sustainability initiatives. The first thing is an understanding of what it takes to farm and to grow food and to provide nourishment. Dairy is a very different kind of business. It’s 24-7. You don’t take vacations; you can’t just decide to go somewhere and close up shop. This is where we start. Do you really want to work with agriculture? Do you really want to work with farmers? If you do, we’re on your team. We want to work with you.
The U.S. dairy industry has zeroed in on keeping its commitments to a greener future and a more-sustainable food system through public-private partnerships that drive innovative practices, continuous improvement and collective impact. For the work to be truly successful, now and into the future, partners must come to the table willing to roll up their sleeves, work within the realities of what it requires to produce nutritious food and drive scalable solutions that benefit producers.
Krysta Harden is the president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council, which fosters collaborative industry partnerships with processors, trading companies and others to enhance global demand for U.S. dairy products and ingredients. It's primarily supported by Dairy Management Inc. through the dairy farmer checkoff. Visit www.usdec.org for more information.