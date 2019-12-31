Recently reported wholesale and farm-level milk and dairy-product prices continue to be the best since at least the beginning of 2015. Stockpiles have decreased and use has increased. The most recently reported stocks of the key milk-price-influencing dairy products declined from the previous month. Domestic commercial use of milk increased at a faster rate than milk and milk-solids production during the most recent period. Meanwhile exports of certain key dairy products are beginning to show increases when compared to year-earlier levels.
Constrained growth in U.S. milk and milk-solids production, combined with a recovery in global dairy-product markets, are central to the long-overdue period of better milk prices.
Commercial Use of Dairy Products
Domestic commercial use of butter increased as compared to year-ago usage during August through October, leading into the holiday season. American-type cheese continued to show positive growth, as did nonfat-dry-milk and skim-milk powder, but at a much-reduced rate. Exports of those dry-skim-milk products increased during the period, diverting product from the domestic into the international market. All three measures of aggregate commercial use showed stronger growth.
U.S. Dairy Trade
U.S. dairy exports have been relatively static following the previous year’s strong performance, with volumes continuing at less than year-ago levels for many of the major product categories. But export prices have remained stronger. Nonfat-dry-milk and skim-milk-powder exports during August through October increased as compared to a year earlier, joining non-American-type cheese and total cheese in doing so. Recent increases in the milk-solids content of U.S.-produced milk has contributed to the difficulty for exports to break to more than the 15 percent of domestic-milk-solids mark on a sustainable basis. That has dampened the ability of exports to contribute to stronger milk prices through tightening milk-solids supply-and-demand in the domestic market. But world markets have contributed to stronger U.S. milk prices by boosting U.S. nonfat-dry-milk prices.
U.S. dairy imports have also shown little change. Imports have increased in all major product categories, but total imports still remain at less than the equivalent of 4 percent of domestic milk solids. The recent growth in the milk-solids content of U.S. milk has also helped to keep that measure at less than that mark. It has similarly kept increased product imports from markedly deteriorating the domestic milk-solids market balance and thus milk prices.
Milk Production
After remaining at less than 1 percent for almost a year, the monthly year-over-year rate of increase in U.S. milk production jumped to 1.3 percent in both September and October, bumping the total gain for the August–October period to almost 1 percent. The main driver of that increase was a spike in the rate of increase in production per cow. Total cow numbers are still less than a year ago. But the difference has narrowed at a rate that, if continued, will see cow numbers start increasing in the first half of 2020. The increased rate of milk-production growth during recent months was fairly widespread among the states. Total milk-solids production increased only slightly faster than total milk production during August through October.
Dairy Products
Dairy-product production increased during August through October, generally faster than milk production. Italian-type-cheese production continued to increase at a respectable rate while production of Cheddar cheese was at less than year-ago levels.
Dairy-Product Inventories
Stocks of key milk-price-influencing dairy products in October ranged 4 percent to 18 percent less than a month earlier. In terms of days of use in stock, the reductions were between 16 percent and 37 percent. That stock drawdown undoubtedly helped produce the relatively buoyant milk and dairy-product prices during the fall.
Dairy-Product, Federal-Order Class Prices
In November numerous wholesale and farm-level milk and dairy-product prices reached their best levels since at least the beginning of 2015. Those include the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service monthly-survey prices of nonfat-dry milk and Cheddar cheese, the federal-order nonfat-solids and protein prices, the federal-order Class III and Class IV skim-milk prices and the federal-order Class III price.
By contrast the average retail prices that U.S. consumers paid for dairy products in November, reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor, decreased from the increased levels they had reached during that same period. November retail prices decreased from the previous five-year best prices by 15 percent for whole milk, 3 percent for natural Cheddar cheese and ice cream, and 21 percent for American processed cheese. The Bureau of Labor did not report monthly retail prices for lowfat milk, yogurt or butter during most of the previous five years.
Milk, Feed Prices
The U.S. average all-milk price was $19.90 per hundredweight in October, $2.50 per hundredweight more than it was a year earlier. During those 12 months, the price of Cheddar cheese surveyed by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service increased by $0.40 per pound. The nonfat-dry-milk survey price increased by $0.22 per pound, while the survey prices of butter decreased by $0.13 per pound and dry whey decreased by $0.11 per pound.
The October all-milk price was the best since the beginning of 2015. During the same period, the Dairy Margin Coverage margin increased by $1.92 per hundredweight.as compared to year-ago levels. The Dairy Margin Coverage feed-cost calculation increased by $0.58 per hundredweight of milk, of which $0.18 per hundredweight was due to the inclusion this year of dairy-quality hay in the formula. Corn was the only formula constituent whose market price increased during those 12 months.
Looking Ahead
The improved milk-price situation in late 2019 has provided some long-overdue relief for the nation’s dairy farmers. But it’s uncertain how long prices will stay that good. The mid-December dairy futures showed Cheddar cheese prices receding from November’s price of $2.17 per pound to less than $1.80 a pound by March next year – and remaining at less than that level for the rest of the year. The futures also indicated butter would decrease to $2 per pound in December before recovering – but remain at less than $2.20 per pound all year. Only nonfat-dry milk and to a lesser extent dry whey showed sustained increases form late-2019 levels.
The futures-based milk-price outlook was also weakening during the first half of December, dropping by about $0.25 per hundredweight during that period. The strength of the rebound in milk production has undoubtedly weighed on the markets.
Ironically the USDA increased its 2020 average milk-price outlook significantly during the period, from $18.85 per hundredweight in November to $19.40 per hundredweight in the second week of December. But much of that could be seen as catch-up because the department’s November milk-price forecast was far less than where the futures were indicating at the time, while the updated December projection was very close to the futures outlook. But both were well less than where milk prices will be during the last quarter of 2019.
