Dairy producers need export help

OPINION The U.S. Dairy Export Council and the National Milk Producers Federation have sent a letter to the Biden administration recommending specific steps to provide relief and support to dairy farmers and exporters facing supply-chain constraints.
The letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called for interagency collaboration to enhance capacity at ports, incentivize carriers to load export cargo and improve transparency throughout the supply chain. The lead recommendation called for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture Marketing Service to restart its Ocean Shipping Container Availability Report.
Krysta Harden, president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council, said, “Supply-chain challenges have cost U.S. dairy exporters more than $1.5 billion last year alone. We thank secretaries Vilsack and Buttigieg for their advocacy for America’s agriculture exporters in the face of significant supply-chain constraints. We are incredibly grateful for the administration’s ongoing efforts and creative solutions, particularly for the development of ‘pop-up’ sites for agricultural exporters to source empty containers. The additional recommendations submitted (in the letter) would provide agricultural exporters much-needed insight into container availability and provide avenues to incentivize carriers to load outbound shipments to key dairy markets around the world.”
Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation, said, “Shipping containers for U.S. dairy exports continue to be in short supply at coastal ports, and even more scarce at inland locations. These essential links in the global supply chain must be available to American dairy exporters throughout the country in order to ship their products to overseas buyers. We thank the USDA and (the U.S. Department of Transportation) for their strong focus on this issue. As congestion continues, so too must the spectrum of tools deployed to address these challenges. (Our) letter highlights the additional steps necessary to take to ensure American dairy farmers are not losing long-term international market share due to these persistent supply-chain challenges.”
There are several specified programmatic elements that will provide supply-chain relief.
• Restart the USDA’s Agriculture Marketing Service-Ocean Shipping Container Availability Report, which would detail the availability of ocean shipping containers at locations throughout the United States.
• Establish inland pop-up terminal yards – similar to those in Oakland and Seattle – in Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Salt Lake City and Kansas City. That would enable greater access inland to containers and improve the ability to secure vessel accommodations with short earliest-return-date windows at those locations.
• Develop the “fast lane” concept to incentivize the flow of agricultural exports into and from ports. That would include trucking lanes at port terminals that are dedicated to the expeditious delivery of perishable agricultural goods to ports.
• Incentivize ocean carriers to load more export containers instead of empty containers, through preferred or prioritized berthing access.
• Include real-time tracking of containers as part of the Administration’s Freight Logistics Optimization Works initiative.
• Pilot projects with carriers for “dual turns” of containers, wherein containers delivering imports to an in-land location may be provided directly to an export-focused shipper, rather than being sent back empty to the port. That could be supported through the USDA’s Commodity Credit Corporation resources.