MADISON, Wis. – “Any time you can get the Wisconsin Farm Bureau, the Wisconsin Farmers Union and the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin into a room to discuss the future of the industry it’s a great day,” said Wis. Rep. Travis Tranel, R-49-Cuba City, following a dairy-economics and dairy-policy meeting held Feb. 26 at the Wisconsin State Capitol.
Tranel and a bi-partisan group of legislators hosted the event to hear from Mark Stephenson, director of dairy-policy analysis at the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. Also on hand was Charles Nicholson, adjunct-associate professor in the Charles H Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management at Cornell University in New York. The two presented results of an extensive analysis of selected programs that proposed to reduce variability in milk prices and farm income.
The audience included legislators and farmers as well as representatives from the Wisconsin Farm Bureau, the Wisconsin Farmers Union, the National Farmers Organization and PDPW. Stephenson asked attendees if they knew which state had asked him to look at those programs as early as 2012; the answer was California.
“California had dairy producers that recognized that we are our own worst enemy when it comes to reacting to market signals that result in over-production and consequent low prices,” he said.
He summarized the results of two types of programs to manage growth in U.S. milk supplies.
One program specifies an allowable annual growth in production, with market-access fees paid by farms that exceed that growth. Two versions of that program were analyzed – one with fixed allowable growth and market-access fees, and another that linked those market-access fees to a milk-feed-price ratio.
One program paid a reduced value for milk produced at more than an allowable amount, based on percentage reductions required given threshold values of a margin of milk price less feed costs.
The study assessed the potential impact of those programs assuming they had been implemented in 2014 and ran through 2020. The programs were assessed using a dairy-trade model that was developed during a 15-year period. The model included farms, processing, trade and demand to analyze the effect of the programs.
The study showed the programs would generally reduce variation in milk prices, Stephenson said. They would enhance average milk prices and margin-over-feed costs to varying degrees. They would increase net farm operating income for all farm sizes compared to a baseline scenario with existing policies. The programs would also slow the average growth in annual U.S. milk production, the overall value of U.S. dairy-product exports, domestic dairy-product sales and U.S. government expenditures.
Stephenson illustrated the up-and-down nature of dairy prices graphically to the audience. In 2014 prices were good and profit margins were positive.
“When prices are high the market sends a signal to producers that it wants more product,” he said. “The problem is that the nation’s 40,000 dairy farmers receive this signal at the same time and everybody reacts independently to it, and collectively we can overshoot the market. The current trough in milk prices has lasted four-plus years. Just when the market was showing some level of recovery the new concern over the coronavirus has caused it to fall.
“The programs in the study are not quotas like the Canadian system of milk pricing. It’s more of a coordinated supply-chain program.”
He described the basic concept of the market-access fee that dairy farmers would pay in the programs. If a dairy farm chose to produce milk at more than an acceptable limit the producer would pay an access fee based on that level of overproduction. That would create a pool of money that would be paid back to producers who stayed within the limits of their acceptable growth level.
“This wouldn’t eliminate overproduction, but it would create the need for a more-calculated decision by dairy farmers considering expansion,” he said.
He was asked which program he likes best.
“I like the one that’s market-responsive,” he said. “It has the highest level of income and the lowest expenditures by the government in support programs.”
Both Stephenson and Tranel agreed the program would need to be implemented on a national basis to be effective. But there could be pushback to implementing such programs.
“Here in Wisconsin we’re blessed with legislators that are dairy aware, but in Washington dairy pricing is thought to be too complicated and difficult to address,” Stephenson said. “In addition the constituents at the national level need farmers to speak to them with one voice and say this is what we want in the dairy industry. The problem is we’ve never been able to do that.
“We may be able do that. It won’t be easy, but it is possible.”
Visit dairymarkets.org/pubPod for more information.