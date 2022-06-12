Disaster assistance finally begins

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced May 16 that some commodity and specialty-crop producers impacted by natural disasters in 2020 and 2021 will soon be eligible to receive emergency-relief payments totaling about $6 billion. The funds are intended to offset crop-yield and -value losses through the USDA-Farm Service Agency’s new Emergency Relief Program. It was previously known as the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program+.
The long-awaited news comes after farmers and ranchers during the past two years faced billions of dollars in losses associated with wildfire, extreme drought, hurricanes, tornados and other major weather events. Those who had losses in early 2020 have waited more than two years to hear program specifics. Today we dive into what we know so far about how the rebranded disaster-assistance program will work, and what farmers should expect when trying to determine their qualification status. Ad hoc disaster-assistance programs have been discussed in previous Market Intel articles.
President Joe Biden signed Sept. 21, 2021, a continuing resolution into law with a retroactive extension of disaster-assistance programs through 2020 and 2021 – including WHIP+ or a WHIP+-like program like the new Emergency Relief Program, the On-Farm Storage Loss Program, the Milk Loss Program and the Tree Assistance Program. The law appropriates $10 billion out of the U.S. Treasury to the office of the Secretary of Agriculture for the programs. It expands ad hoc disaster coverage for additional causes of loss including derechos, winter storms, polar vortexes, freeze, smoke exposure and quality losses for crops. The first phase of the Emergency Relief Program will provide $6 billion of those funds to eligible farmers and ranchers. Estimated state-by-state distributions are displayed in Figure 1.
The Emergency Relief Program announcement breaks the program down into two phases.
• Phase 1 focuses on streamlining payments to producers whose crop insurance and-or Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program data are already on file.
• Phase 2 focuses on filling payment gaps to cover producers who did not participate or receive payments through existing programs, or with other special cases.
Under Phase 1 eligible crops include all crops for which federal crop-insurance coverage or the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program was available, and a crop-insurance indemnity or a Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program payment was received, except for crops intended for grazing. Qualifying natural-disaster events include “wildfires, hurricanes, floods, derechos, excessive heat, winter storms, freeze including a polar vortex, smoke exposure, excessive moisture, qualifying drought and related conditions.”
Related conditions under the Emergency Relief Program include “weather and adverse natural occurrences that occurred concurrently with and as a direct result of a specified disaster event.” Examples include excessive wind that occurred with a derecho, or silt and debris that occurred as a result of flooding. Losses due to drought are also eligible if they occurred in areas rated by the U.S. drought monitor as D2-severe for eight consecutive weeks or D3-extreme drought or worse at any time during the applicable calendar year. Phase 2 details are expected later this summer.
Applications sent out
Under Emergency Relief Program Phase 1 the FSA has sent pre-filled applications to producers with existing crop insurance or Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program information on file. The form will include eligibility requirements, outline the application process and provide Emergency Relief Program-payment information. A separate application form will be sent for each program year – 2020 and 2021. The USDA clarified that receiving a pre-filled application does not necessarily guarantee payment under Phase 1 Emergency Relief Program. Producers will need to return completed and signed Emergency Relief Program-Phase 1 applications to a local FSA office.
In addition the USDA is requiring the following forms for Emergency Relief Program eligibility, which should already be on file for those with prior FSA-program participation.
• Form AD-2047, Customer Data Worksheet
• Form CCC-902, Farm Operating Plan for an individual or legal entity
• Form CCC-901, Member Information for Legal Entities if applicable
• Form FSA-510, Request for an Exception to the $125,000 Payment Limitation for Certain Programs if applicable
• Form CCC-860, Socially Disadvantaged, Limited Resource, Beginning and Veteran Farmer or Rancher Certification, if applicable, for the 2021 program year
• A highly erodible land conservation – sometimes referred to as HELC – and wetland conservation certification Form AD-1026 Highly Erodible Land Conservation and Wetland Conservation Certification for the Emergency Relief Program producer and applicable affiliates
Phase 1 payment calculated
The USDA has reported that Emergency Relief Program-Phase 1 payments for crops covered by crop insurance will be reduced to 75 percent of the calculated total payment, to ensure payments under both phases do not exceed available program funding. Phase 1 payments for Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program-covered crops will not be prorated due to the much-smaller portfolio of participating producers.
Emergency Relief Program-Phase I payment calculations for a crop will depend on the existing coverage obtained by a producer. Calculations will parallel the formula of the existing coverage but use an Emergency Relief Program factor in place of the producer-selected coverage level. Paid indemnities or Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program payments through existing coverage – after also subtracting service fees and premiums – will be subtracted from the final Emergency Relief Program payment. In other words, producers will be indirectly reimbursed for premium and fee costs for 2020 and 2021 program years. The Emergency Relief Program factor tables for crop insurance and Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program are provided.
Payments under Emergency Relief Program-Phase 1 will be calculated based on the producer’s loss due to all eligible causes of loss. Producers who are defined as beginning, limited resource, socially disadvantaged and-or are veterans will have payments under the Emergency Relief Program increased by 15 percent from the base Emergency Relief Program payment. Payment limitations for Emergency Relief Program-Phase 1 are dependent on farm-related adjusted gross income.
Payment limitations are addressed by the USDA.
• A person or legal entity, other than a joint venture or general partnership, cannot receive, directly or indirectly, more than $125,000 in payments for specialty crops and $125,000 in payment for all other crops under the Emergency Relief Program for Phase 1 and Phase 2 combined, for a program year if the average adjusted gross income is less than 75 percent of the average adjusted gross income the three taxable years preceding the most immediately preceding complete tax year.
• If at least 75 percent of the person or legal entity’s average adjusted gross income is derived from farming, ranching or forestry-related activities, and the participant provides the required certification and documentation, as discussed, the person or legal entity, other than a joint venture or general partnership, is eligible to receive, directly or indirectly, as much as $900,000 for each program year for specialty crops and $250,000 for each program year for all other crops.
The relevant tax years for establishing a producer’s adjusted gross income and percentage derived from farming, ranching, or forestry related activities are
• 2016, 2017 and 2018 for program year 2020; and
• 2017, 2018 and 2019 for program year 2021.
Similar to the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program+, the Emergency Relief Program retains future insurance-coverage requirements for participating producers. All producers who receive payments are required to purchase for the next two available crop years either crop insurance or Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program coverage where crop insurance is not available. Insurable crops must be covered at greater than or equal to 60 percent or at the catastrophic level for Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program crops. The USDA has reported Phase 1 payments for qualifying producers with submitted applications should reach bank accounts in June.
Payment-calculation samples shared
The following examples provide a general framework for how Emergency Relief Program-Phase 1 is expected to compensate qualifying producers.
In a first example we use a corn producer in Iowa who had an active policy of revenue protection or revenue protection with the harvest-price-exclusion in place during a program year of 2020 or 2021, when the harvest price increased to more than the February reference price – but yields dropped due to a qualifying weather disaster.
The left “Before ERP” columns display the variables and elections of the plan without Emergency Relief Program assistance. The producer purchased an 80-percent-coverage level, which resulted in an indemnity of $214.80 per acre under the revenue-protection example and $104.20 per acre indemnity under the example of revenue protection with the harvest-price-exclusion policy – yellow, left. With the Emergency Relief Program in place, the coverage level is swapped with the associated Emergency Relief Program factor – in this case, 80 percent is increased to 95 percent. The resulting base Emergency Relief Program payment becomes $355.76 per acre under the revenue-protection example and $224.43 per acre under the example of revenue protection with the harvest-price-exclusion policy – yellow, right.
After service fees and premiums are subtracted from the base indemnity payment, that value – in red – is then subtracted from the base Emergency Relief Program payments – yellow, right – to become $182.48 per acre for revenue protection and $145.25 per acre for revenue protection with the harvest-price-exclusion policy – green. Prorating 75 percent decreases those to $136.86 per acre and $108.93 per acre, respectively – light blue – which is what a producer should expect to receive.
Underserved producers, as defined by the USDA, would receive an additional 15 percent in addition to the base Emergency Relief Program payment, resulting in a payment of $164.23 per acre under the revenue-protection example and $130.72 per acre under revenue protection with the harvest-price-exclusion policy – dark blue.
In a second example we use a specialty-crop producer in Oregon who had active Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program coverage in place during a program year 2020 or 2021, when a loss in their spinach crop – 50 percent of their volume – took place because of a qualifying disaster. They had chosen the direct-market option. Before the Emergency Relief Program their chosen Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program coverage level was 55 percent, which resulted in a payment of $802.40 – yellow, left – for their lost spinach crop under the market per-pound price.
With Emergency Relief Program-Phase 1 in place, the 55 percent level is swapped for the Emergency Relief Program factor of 85 percent and the resulting base indemnity becomes $5,616.80 – yellow, right. After service fees and premiums are subtracted from the base Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program indemnity payment, that value – red – is then subtracted from the base Emergency Relief Program payment – yellow, right – to become $5,602.79 – green.
Emergency Relief Program payments for those with Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program coverage are not prorated at 75 percent. Underserved producers, as defined by the USDA, would receive an additional 15 percent in addition to the base Emergency Relief Program payment, resulting in a payment of $6,443.21 – blue.
The USDA has reported that producers who had a shallow loss but were not able to collect an indemnity from crop insurance or the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program as well as producers with area-based policies – such as the Supplemental Coverage Option, the Stacked Income Protection Plan, Area Risk Protection Insurance, the Enhanced Coverage Option, etc. – will be compensated under Phase 2 of the Emergency Relief Program. That has not yet been released because indemnities for those policies have not yet been calculated. Producers who received no indemnity would also fall under Phase 2 because there is no data record through the USDA-Risk Management Agency. The USDA expects details to become available this summer after the availability of funds is confirmed. That could leave a large swath of producers without assistance, including specialty-crop producers who do not use the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program. If enough funding is available, payments of 100 percent – or a difference between 75 percent and 100 percent of Phase 1 payments – may be made rather than the prorated base of 75 percent.
Conclusion
After more than two years of waiting, the Emergency Relief Program announcement presents an opportunity for some producers to receive assistance for crop losses from major weather disasters in 2020 and 2021. The program will provide an expected $6 billion in funds to producers with prior crop insurance or Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program coverage under Phase 1. It will address all other producers under Phase 2.
As pre-filled applications are mailed and farmers begin to receive payments, whether or not gaps in prior disaster-assistance programs have been addressed will be revealed. Emphasis on timeliness and efficiency should be the most important to the USDA, especially as thousands of producers who fit into the Phase 2 category continue to wait for information. Ensuring the Emergency Relief Program and other disaster-assistance extensions provide adequate support is vital – for farm-level stability as well as for a safe and secure domestic food supply.
Daniel Munch is an associate economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.