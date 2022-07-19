Dutch farmers protest emissions future

Editor’s note: U.S. farmers and companies are working to address livestock emissions before consumers do it for them by not buying meat, or before increasingly tougher emissions standards arrive. The future of emission standards is already arriving in the Netherlands.
AMSTERDAM (AP) – Dutch police recently shot at a tractor during a heated night of farm protests; they detained three demonstrators. It was the latest incident during a string of protests against government plans to cut pollutant emissions that many farmers fear would hurt their livelihoods. Police in northern Friesland said no one was hurt in the incident that involved warning shots and direct targeting of a tractor that broke free from a line. Police said there was an attempt to drive into their vehicles and officers. Dutch farmers angry at government plans to slash emissions have blocked roads and supermarket-distribution centers for several days, sparking fears of food shortages.
It’s been a summer of discontent in the country’s lucrative agricultural sector. The unrest among Dutch farmers was triggered by a government proposal to slash emissions of pollutants like nitrogen oxide and ammonia by 50% by 2030. Provincial governments have been given a year to formulate plans to achieve the goal.
The plan will lead to major upheavals in the Netherlands’ multibillion-dollar agricultural industry and has angered some farmers. The government-mandated reductions in emissions in coming years are as much as 70% in many places close to protected nature areas and as much as 95% in other places. The nature areas are part of a network of protected habitats for endangered plants and wildlife stretching across the 27-nation European Union.
The Dutch government called the move “unavoidable” and earmarked an extra 24.3 billion euros – $25.6 billion – to finance changes that will likely require many farmers to reduce their livestock or remove them altogether. An organization that represents 35,000 farmers called the goals “unrealistic.”
As well as reducing livestock, the reforms are expected to include buying some farms whose animals produce large amounts of ammonia. Farmers argue they are being unfairly targeted and shown little concern for their futures.
Farming is a key sector in the Dutch economy, with exports worth almost 105 billion euros this past year. But it comes at a cost of producing polluting gases, despite farmers taking steps to reduce emissions.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte conceded the plan would hit many farmers hard.
“Of course it has enormous consequences. I understand that, and it is simply terrible,” he said. “And especially if they are businesses handed down in the family who want to proudly continue.”
Protests begin after plan announced
Thousands of farmers gathered this past month in the central Netherlands to protest the plans. They drove their tractors across the country in slow-moving convoys and snarled traffic on major highways. Organizers said some-40,000 farmers converged on a green field in the small agricultural village of Stroe, about 45 miles east of the capital, Amsterdam. A stage was set up for speakers to address the crowd and music blared while children bounced in a giant inflatable pig.
Farmers hooted their tractor horns as they drove onto the field, where a banner on a truck read, in Dutch, “What The Hague chooses is deeply sad for the farmer” – a reference to lawmakers in the city that houses the Netherlands parliament. Another banner on a tractor said, “We can no longer be stopped.”
Marijn van Heun, 23, a dairy farmer from the central Utrecht province, said the government plans are stripping young farmers of their futures.
“We cannot invest,” he said. “Our fathers, our uncles, cannot invest in the future. And so as young farmers we also have no prospect of ... taking over a farm.”
The traffic chaos continued throughout that day. As tractors returned home, some farmers blocked a highway. A tractor and a truck collided elsewhere.
Earlier, in The Hague, a few-dozen farmers and their supporters – some wearing T-shirts with the text “No farmers, no food” – gathered for a breakfast before heading to a protest.
“This is where the rules are made,” said dairy farmer Jaap Zegwaard, who parked his tractor on the edge of a park in the city. “I was asked to come here and provide breakfast so we can show we are food producers, not pollution producers.”
As tractors gathered outside the parliament building, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said farmers have the right to protest but not to break the law.
“Freedom of speech and the right to demonstrate are a vital part of our democratic society, and I will always defend them,” he said. “But ... it is not acceptable to create dangerous situations, it is not acceptable to intimidate officials; we will never accept that.”
Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgöz-Zegerius condemned the protests.
“Several highways are currently blocked by farmers,” he tweeted at the time. “You don’t make your point by endangering road users. This can have serious consequences. Then the police have no choice but to intervene where possible, if necessary afterwards. Don’t let it get that far.”
Dutch broadcaster NOS reported that farmers lit small fires outside town halls in the city of Apeldoorn and the town of Epe in the central Netherlands. Earlier, local broadcaster Omroep Brabant showed a truck dumping large plastic-covered bales of hay on a highway near the town of Liessel, some 93 miles southeast of the capital, Amsterdam. On at least two more highways, farmers drove or parked their tractors, snarling traffic.
Protests spread to supermarkets
Dutch farmers angry at the plans have more recently been using tractors and trucks to blockade supermarket-distribution centers. Some 25 tractors parked outside a distribution center for supermarket chain Albert Heijn in the town of Zaandam, just north of Amsterdam. Placards and banners affixed to the tractors showed messages including, “Our farmers, our future.”
A tractor at another protest, in the northern town of Drachten, urged people to “think for a moment about what you want to eat without farmers.”
The umbrella organization for supermarkets called on police to take action and warned of possible shortages in supermarkets.
“Blockades of distribution centers hurt the citizens of the Netherlands. Supermarkets do everything they can to keep the stores stocked, but if blockades continue it could lead to people not being able to do their daily shopping,” the Central Bureau for Food Trade stated.
Dozens more parked their tractors on a bridge over a canal, forcing freight barges to moor on either side because the bridge could not open to let them pass.
Government, farmers to begin talks
A group of farmers in the province of North Holland held talks with two senior officials in the city of Haarlem.
“Their concerns are understood and have our absolute attention,” tweeted one of the officials, Arthur van Dijk. “Good to be and stay in conversation with each other.”
Meanwhile the government has appointed an intermediary to lead talks between farmer organizations and the officials creating the pollution-reduction measures. But Rutte has ruled out negotiating with farmers responsible for radical protests.
Mainstream farming-lobby group LTO described the mediator, Johan Remkes, as “an administrative heavyweight with deep knowledge” of the issues and said it was open to talks with him. According to LTO, there are almost 54,000 agricultural businesses in the Netherlands with exports totaling 94.5 billion euros in 2019.
Ministers call the proposal an “unavoidable transition” that aims to improve air, land and water quality. They warn that farmers will need to adapt or face the prospect of shuttering their businesses.
“The honest message ... is that not all farmers can continue their business,” and those who do will likely need to farm differently, the government said in a statement this past month as it unveiled the emission-reduction targets.
Livestock produce ammonia in their urine and feces. The government in the past has called on farmers to use feed for their animals that contains less protein as a way of reducing ammonia emissions. The problem is compounded in the Netherlands, which is known for its intensive farming practices; large numbers of livestock are kept on small areas of land.
It’s not only farmers being targeted. In the past the government also has cut the national maximum speed limit on highways from 130 kilometers per hour – 80 miles per hour – to 100 kmh during the day as a way of reducing nitrogen oxide created by vehicle engines.
The government has been forced to act in part because European Union emissions guidelines are being breached around the country, and that has led to courts blocking building and infrastructure projects in recent years because they would exacerbate the problem.
Zegwaard said farmers are prepared to talk about how to reduce emissions, but object to the industry shouldering most of the blame.
“Now the agricultural sector is dismissed as a major polluter and that is not right,” he said.