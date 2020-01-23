As we start 2020 we now have two different years of enrollment data for the 2018 farm bill’s flagship dairy-deficiency payment program, Dairy Margin Coverage. Dairy Margin Coverage is a voluntary program that makes payments when the national average income-compared-to-feed-cost margin falls to less than a farmer-selected coverage level. The margin is the difference between the national-average U.S. all-milk price and the estimated costs of feeding a dairy cow with corn, soybean meal and excellent-quality alfalfa hay.
Coverage is available from $4 per hundredweight to $9.50 per hundredweight. Dairy producers pay premiums for coverage with reduced premium rates for the first 5 million pounds of milk covered. For the 2019 coverage year farmers had two enrollment options.
- Farmers could select their coverage options annually.
- Or they could select the same coverage level for the five-year life of the farm bill – with the latter option including a 25 percent discount on Dairy Margin Coverage premiums.
Under the Dairy Margin Coverage, program payments may be triggered monthly.
- They are made if the margin falls to less than the farmer’s elected coverage level.
- Program payments are based on the amount of milk covered in the program.
- They may range from 5 percent to 95 percent of a farm’s milk-production history in 5-percent increments.
Market Intel has published a number of articles delving into the revamped dairy program and its potential benefits.
Enrollment closed in September
Dairy Margin Coverage enrollment coverage for 2019 opened June 17 and, after an extension, closed Sept. 27. When the deadline for 2019 rolled around, about three-quarters of the year had passed. So dairy farmers had a good idea of what the year’s payments were going to be. By that time farmers enrolling in Dairy Margin Coverage Tier I coverage at $9.50 were guaranteed a payment at more than the premium they paid to enroll. Even so only about 82 percent of the country’s dairy operations enrolled. There were 23,255 dairy operations that elected to enroll in Dairy Margin Coverage for 2019, covering about 180 billion pounds of milk. California, Wisconsin, Idaho and New York led the way in pounds of milk covered.
Enrollment for 2020 paints a slightly different picture. With 2020 enrollment running from Oct. 7 through Dec. 20, producers needed to make an election without knowing for sure if they would receive a payment. The 2020 Dairy Margin Coverage enrollment was just 63 percent of 2019’s enrollment, with about 114 billion pounds of milk enrolled. Similar states had the most coverage in 2020, with California, Wisconsin and Idaho now joined by Texas. In terms of the largest percentage decline between 2019 and 2020 enrollment, West Virginia at 86 percent, New Hampshire at 77 percent and Vermont at 75 percent experienced the largest decreases in enrollment.
Better dairy outlook drives decrease
Partly driving the decline in enrollment is the brighter economic outlook for dairy in 2020. In calculating the income-compared-to-feed-cost margin, this year we expect to see moderate strength in corn and soybean-meal prices relative to the past few years. And the all-milk price is forecast to remain at well more than 2016-2019 levels, averaging more than $19 per hundredweight for 2020 compared to prices mostly hovering in the $15-$17 range since 2016.
The expected $19-plus all-milk price range contrasts with the calculated composite feed cost forecasted to remain at less than $9 for 2020. Once we have a forecasted composite feed cost, we can calculate an implied all-milk price at various coverage levels that would trigger a payment. At the best coverage level of $9.50 in 2020, the implied-trigger milk price never breaks $18.50. That means, absent significant market developments in feed components or milk prices, there is a reduced probability of Dairy Margin Coverage payments in 2020. That expectation which producers would have been able to see using the Dairy Margin Coverage decision tool on the U.S. Department of Agriculture website, is likely largely responsible for the decrease in Dairy Margin Coverage elections. But it’s somewhat surprising we didn’t see more milk enrolled at the catastrophic-coverage level, which is free – although there is still a registration fee of $100 per year.
Coverage-level elections surprising
Figure 4 shows how much milk has been enrolled at each coverage level option for 2020 for both Tier I and Tier II. As a reminder, Tier I covers as much as the first 5 million pounds of milk – the annual output of about 200 cows. Anything more than that must be enrolled in Tier II. In that data Tier I largely tilts toward the $9.50 coverage level at more than 28 billion pounds, with a significant amount of almost 6 billion pounds enrolled at the catastrophic level. At first glance that large enrollment at the best coverage level is somewhat surprising because there’s little chance of payout for 2020.
The answer likely lies in the five-year lock-in election that producers had the option of registering for in 2019. Of the 12,943 operations that enrolled in Dairy Margin Coverage for 2020, there were 9,347 or 72 percent that were enrolled in the five-year lock-in election. The data for that is current as of Jan. 15. It can change as more enrollments are sent in from county USDA’s Farm Service Agency offices, and as operations that are no longer operating are accounted for and removed from the list. Additionally while the data used in this analysis didn’t specify coverage level by either lock-in or annual election, the reduced probability of a payout this year makes it more likely that the lock-in elections are the producers enrolled at $9.50 for 2020. There was a significant incentive potentially driving the lock-in enrollment at $9.50. If producers enrolled in a one-time five-year election, they received a 25 percent discount on their premiums.
Another feature of the 2018 farm bill was a refund of net premiums paid into the previous Margin Protection Program.
Producers had two options.
- They could receive 50 percent of their premiums in a direct cash refund.
- Or they could apply the refund toward their Dairy Margin Coverage premiums and receive 75 percent of what they paid into the Margin Protection Program.
The deadline for making that decision and filing the necessary form has already passed. But those producers who elected to apply the payments toward their Dairy Margin Coverage premiums can still use these funds even if they haven’t enrolled yet. If producers have already filed the proper form and selected that option, the funds will be applied to the first contract year that they enroll in Dairy Margin Coverage.
Summary
Dairy Margin Coverage payments in 2019 were triggered in the majority of months, resulting in program payments that exceeded premiums for the best coverage level and a positive return on the premium for those farmers who elected to participate. But in 2020 the probability of even one monthly payment is unlikely due to brightening expectations in milk prices. Even so farmers are enrolling in the program, either at the free catastrophic-coverage level or at better levels if they elected for the five-year lock-in option.