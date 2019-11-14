OPINION Growth in export markets has long been lauded as the measure of success in American agriculture. This past year U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue credited exports for being a “major driver of the rural economy, generating 20 percent of U.S. farm income and supporting more than a million U.S. jobs.” Those statistics conceal a hidden truth that most farmers know first-hand – exports don’t actually bring better prices. Exports have reached historic numbers for dairy – now at more than 15 percent of the total U.S milk supply. But that growth has failed to provide farmers a livable wage.
In a webinar hosted by Wisconsin Farmers Union through the Dairy Together initiative, dairy economist Chuck Nicholson said, “Price impacts of export growth tend to be limited. One of the reasons for that is the milk-supply response. If we have opportunities to sell more product, typically the industry can respond fairly readily.”
Opening new markets generates demand in the short term, but farmers quickly increase supply right along with it. Any price increase is quickly neutralized.
Nicholson’s analysis shows that for every 1 percent increase in dairy components exported, the all-milk price increases by only 10 cents. Despite the limited impact on milk prices, the U.S Dairy Export Council aims for a goal of exporting 20 percent of the U.S milk supply, a 5 percent increase from 2018 levels. The council states that export growth benefits everyone in the industry – farmers, consumers and everyone involved in the complex dairy-supply chain. But Nicholson’s analysis suggests that may not be the case.
“The primary benefits will go to farms that are growing because they are the ones that will be supplying that additional product that goes into export markets,” he said. “Other benefits will go to supply-chain partners like the processors and exporting companies that are also part of facilitating trade flows of dairy products outside the United States.”
Exports do contribute to farm income, but the profits are not distributed equally among dairy farmers or throughout the supply chain.
Nicholson said, “The average milk price does not increase that much by increasing exports. So farms that are not growing are going to see milk revenues that look a lot like the revenues we would see if we weren’t exporting very much. The place where there is a difference is farms that are growing will see a larger demand for their milk. The benefits are not higher prices, but bigger quantities.”
That’s why many farmers feel pressured to expand their operations to stay afloat. But others cannot or do not want to manage a large dairy operation. For them increased prices are the only way to stay in business. The price bottomed out in 2014. Since then 7,339 U.S dairy farms have called it quits. If we want to save the 37,000 dairy farms that remain, as well as the rural communities they support, we need better prices. If better prices are the goal, then exports are not the answer. To bring real prosperity to dairy farmers and rural communities, we need a national system to balance milk supply with profitable demand. Visit www.dairytogether.com to learn more about the grassroots movement to bring fair prices to family farmers.