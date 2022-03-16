Imitation not better, costs more

Vegan activists like to hand-wring from time to time about surcharges charged to add their favorite plant-based beverages to their coffee drinks, citing all sorts of reasons behind the alleged injustice. But there’s a simpler explanation. Plant-based additives cost more because … they cost more.
Greater costs and reduced quality are hallmarks of the “innovation” behind the proliferation of non-dairy products that trade on dairy terms in an attempt to win consumer favor. The reduced nutritional content of plant-based beverages is well-established, with some almond brands having one-eighth the protein of dairy – and none of them having the unique blend of 13 essential nutrients that set dairy apart.
Year-end data of the cost of a gallon of milk, all varieties, is shown compared to alternatives, year-end 2021. We can see why marketers are so enthusiastic about selling overly processed oat water.
A comparison to yogurt is shown. It’s not a surprise, when one looks at the ingredients label of a pint of yogurt versus a plant-based alternative.
There’s one product in which dairy doesn’t win on price, though an asterisk should be involved. Admittedly a pound of “imitation cheese” is more pocketbook-friendly than true cheese that’s compliant to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration standard of identity. That’s a fact that undoubtedly delights “cheese-type product” lovers everywhere.
But it’s worth noting that even imitation cheese usually contains some dairy – just not in a way that meets cheese standards of identity. Vegan varieties, on the other hand, don’t just function terribly; they cost more than twice as much as real cheese and almost four times as much as the cheaper imitations.
Why does that matter? Because in their long-running efforts to disparage dairy, opponents sometimes use bad-faith arguments to call out companies that are acting rationally when what they really need to do is a little math. Complicated and often-expensive ingredients, far-flung supply chains and greater advertising costs all feed into the more-expensive structure of plant-based alternatives. And let’s not even go into profit margins.
If ever in line for a latte and someone complains about paying more for an almond addition, point out that their choice may cost more money because … it costs more money. Then add some whole milk to a beverage for emphasis. It will bring a smile to your day – and information to someone else’s.
