Impressive growth maintains momentum

While we’ve all turned our calendars to 2023, the publication of U.S. trade data slightly lags current conditions. Even still, the just-published November 2022 data showed U.S. dairy exports will certainly set another record in 2022 and are prepared to keep on growing into 2023.
In milk-solids-equivalent volume, U.S. dairy exports expanded by 9 percent or 16,011 metric tons in November, increasing year-to-date exports by 4 percent or 94,924 metric tons of milk-solids-equivalent – for a total of 2.2 million metric tons milk-solids-equivalent. In value terms, the United States had already set the annual record in October, but a 23 percent growth in November or $148 million is still worth celebrating.
Overall the reliable growth of cheese – 13 percent, 4,282 metric tons – and whey products – 17 percent, 8,018 metric tons – kept U.S. volumes on their positive trajectory in November. Both products will be discussed in more depth. Butter – 160 percent, 5,192 metric tons – and lactose – 9 percent, 3,189 metric tons – also shone. Of the major product categories, the only decreases were nonfat-dry-milk and skim-milk powder – at -3 percent, -2,185 metric tons – and fluid milk and cream – at -25 percent, -3,383 metric tons.
Looking ahead, with shipping conditions considerably improved compared to this point the previous year, milk production expanding and international demand in key markets holding steady or growing, we expect U.S. dairy exports to continue 2022’s success into 2023 though there will certainly be plenty of challenges ahead. For this month’s report, let’s highlight the positive with two success stories – cheese and whey.
Cheese exports set another record
U.S. cheese exports extended their year-over-year growth streak to 17 straight months in November. The United States shipped 37,495 metric tons of cheese to overseas markets, a 13 percent increase as compared to the previous year and easily a November record. In fact, every month since February 2022 has been a new volume record for cheese exports for each respective month.
Major U.S. Cheddar and Gouda buyers led November gains.
• Overall cheese shipments to Japan increased 56 percent or 1,424 metric tons.
• Australia grew 56 percent or 1,432 metric tons.
• Mexico gained 15 percent or 1,370 metric tons.
Cheddar, Gouda and other natural cheese under HS 0406.90 have fueled U.S. cheese-export volume all year, and the story in November was no different. Year-to-date through November, U.S. Cheddar exports increased 60 percent or 29,785 metric tons while all other natural-cheese exports under 0406.90 grew 21 percent or 18,151 metric tons.
November also benefitted from the continued rebound in U.S. grated-cheese exports, which is predominantly mozzarella-pizza cheese. U.S. grated-cheese exports decreased 9 percent during the first seven months of the year, but August-November they increased 12 percent – with November showing the biggest increase. U.S. shipments of grated cheese increased 27 percent or 1,954 metric tons for the month, supported by strong sales to Central America and the Middle East.
Total U.S. cheese sales to Central America increased 12 percent year-over-year in November or 370 metric tons, with grated-cheese sales to the region more than doubling – by 868 metric tons. Similarly overall U.S. cheese sales to the Middle East increased 80 percent or 1,175 metric tons in November, with grated-cheese sales to the region more than tripling – by 732 metric tons.
Looking ahead, we are still cautiously optimistic about the coming year. We continue to see growth ahead but a rebound in European Union milk production, economic factors that support cheese analogue use in Latin America and potentially tighter U.S. exportable-cheese supplies will likely reduce the double-digit growth rate we’ve seen for much of 2022.
Whey exports to China soar
U.S. whey exports increased 17 percent or 8,018 metric tons in November, as a huge increase to China – 71 percent, 11,948 metric tons – helped offset declines in other regions. Year-to-date in 2022 the U.S. whey exports increased 8 percent or 44,996 metric tons, with much of the growth – especially in the first part of the year – coming from reduced-protein whey.
But more recently we have seen a sharp jump in increased-protein whey exports – as U.S. inventories ballooned amid weaker domestic purchases, pushing U.S. manufacturers to look increasingly toward export markets. Corresponding with weaker domestic demand, prices have also eased. U.S. whey-protein-concentrate-80 and whey-protein-isolates prices have decreased about 40 percent since May which, when paired with weaker domestic purchases, has allowed greater export opportunity as many international importers balked at the inflated prices earlier in the year or purchased reduced volumes.
On the commodity side, Chinese whey imports have been on a rebound since late summer and have been driven by increased pork prices, which incentivize greater whey use in hog feed to accelerate production and growth. We’ve talked about that demand factor in previous reports, but a more-recent development has been the strong price correction in Chinese pork prices since late November.
Pork prices topped out just shy of ¥42 per kilogram in November but have since decreased to ¥33 per kilogram. While still more than the ¥25-per-kilogram average price seen throughout 2021 and in the years prior to African Swine Fever-induced price volatility, that ¥33-per-kilogram price will likely start to soften demand moving forward, especially as pork-supply preparations in advance of Chinese New Year have all but concluded. We may see continued growth in Chinese whey demand into 2023, but as we transition into the second quarter of next year, expect reduced pork prices to cap volume growth compared to what we have seen during the past several months.
