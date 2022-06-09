Marketing practice’s health debatable

OPINION I’ve spent the past week debating whether or not it was a good idea to write my thoughts into an article like this. In the 50-plus years my dad farmed, he was a loyal John Deere customer. We had a JD 630, a 4020, and an “H” – all manufactured by Deere from 1939 to the early 1960s. In the mid-1970s as our farm grew Dad invested in our newest tractor, the 4240. I remember it being the newest because it had an 8-track tape player and a wonderfully powerful air conditioner. Years later, when I dove deeply into research on the “throttles of farm stress” in 2018, I used the analogy of our old 4020. Truth be told, it was a 4010 with some changes when overhauled – and then fitted with 4020 decals.
I’m also a beer drinker. I try to not go to excess – in part because I like the variety of different hoppy IPAs – India Pale Ale; their fatiguing effect on my taste buds make their consumption rather self-limiting. Further I was an avid consumer of Anheuser-Busch products in college, including our favored Budweiser back in the early 1980s. To me, beer has an interesting and accessible tie back to my connections to the farm. I love the tastes – the subtle characteristics of different grains and types of malts – as well as all the varieties, flavors and aromas from hops grown around different parts of the country. So I dig beer.
People are also reading…
My thinking about this article caused me to struggle when I began to see the promotional partnerships on display here a few weeks ago between Anheuser-Busch, John Deere and an organization called Farm Rescue.
Farm Rescue, it turns out, focuses on things I have focused on throughout my career during the past 36 years. Farm Rescue’s organizational mission includes efforts to “help farmers and ranchers who have experienced a major illness, injury or natural disaster by providing the necessary equipment and volunteer labor to perform time-sensitive services.” It’s quite wonderful that Busch Light has since 2019 contributed $750,000 dollars to the Farm Rescue Foundation. The current partnership brings in John Deere, with it stating, “For each case sold during its limited run, Busch Light will donate $1 to Farm Rescue, to a maximum of $100,000, with John Deere matching Busch Light’s donation.”
The ad campaign is compelling, colorful, and is as American and iconic as … I don’t know ... John Deere tractors and Busch beer.
So here is my concern. I’ve been working on issues of farmer and farm-worker safety, health, injury prevention and mental-health promotion since 1985. I was and still consider myself to be a farm kid – even at age 61. When I was in college in the early 1980s, I saw my dad and mom struggle through difficult times. The farm economy was in the tank. I had three younger college-bound sisters. My dad had purchased land and was impacted by escalating interest rates that pushed toward 18 percent my junior year at Purdue University. I worried about them each day and every night. Thank God my parents had deep faith and an uncanny ability to pursue help from all angles – working with lenders, accountants, attorneys and doing everything possible to shave input costs to a bare minimum.
That included investments in machinery. With the exception of my dad’s JD 4240, all his equipment was purchased used. At one point in the mid- to late-1980s, he was farming almost 1,000 acres in three different counties – all with four-row equipment at the time. My parents also stayed tightly connected to our school, church, and friends and neighbors in the community. They role-modeled ways of “handling tough times” and those lessons stick with me now.
I decided in 1985 to go on for my doctorate at Purdue, to become a farm-safety and -health specialist and teach at a land-grant university like my mentor at Purdue. I was also sickened by the death rate in U.S. agriculture. At the time I went on to my farm-safety studies in agricultural engineering the rate of fatal farm injuries was 49 per 100,000 workers, or 1,600 actual people – people just like my dad. And tragically that rate didn’t include young people under the age of 14, which I had learned accounted for several-hundred more deaths and families whose lives were affected forever.
I learned in my studies we shouldn’t call those events “farm accidents.” Accidents are defined as events that happen as a result of chance, fate, an “act of God” or are otherwise unpredictable. It turns out those farm deaths are predictable. A few risk factors include overly long work hours, alcohol use, lack of training, poorly maintained equipment, missing safety features, or specific activities known to most farmers like failing to disengage moving equipment before repairs, or working near or with larger unpredictable animals like bulls or cows with newborn calves.
I worked in the late 1980s with the Illinois Farm Bureau’s insurance company. There during the 1988 summer drought in the Midwest, I became deeply immersed in formal training on issues of farm stress, mental health and suicide prevention. That work continued after I moved to Minnesota, where we developed programs like “Farm Alarm: Coping with Stress,” a two-hour workshop that featured a theatrical presentation with professional actors portraying issues of stress, mental health and suicide risk while also role-modeling effective strategies to improve mental health.
I have since 2016 been back doing work on farmer health, mental health, stress management and suicide prevention. I’ve taught workshops and spoken at conferences for people from about 45 states. I’ve had hundreds of one-on-one conversations with farmers and rancher, or their concerned spouses. I’ve stayed for an hour or more after most programs coaching couples, finding resources, listening to tearful stories and even pursuing specific communication we are trained to do in suicide prevention. I’ve learned through my interactions with farmers and the professionals who serve them that time is the enemy of empathy. I’ve done my best to encourage listening, thoughtful communication and follow-through. I love this work and I love the people. I’m certain between these efforts and similar experiences with my classroom students that I’ve saved lives through efforts both in safety and mental health.
So why am I writing this article? I find the juxtaposition of a marketing campaign that features a large and powerful multi-national farm-machinery company, a brewing company that had more than $15 billion in 2018 revenue and the Farm Rescue organization to be jarring. When I first saw the spread in Successful Farming magazine this past month, I was shocked and actually wondered if it was a joke of some type.
If you want to contact me after reading this article, I’m happy to provide more data, research articles, stories, testimonials and evidence. But here are a few things.
Farmers have an extreme rate of suicide. Two of the most critical risk factors for suicide are untreated depression and alcohol.
The current rate of fatal farm injuries is half what it was when I began in 1985 but that rate is seven times more than all other industries combined. Alcohol and substance use – including prescription medicines – are known risk factors, as is stress and other concerns connected to mental health.
In Wisconsin, when we’ve done in-depth looks at farm-work-related fatalities, we find a shocking number occur on highways – often involving collisions between motor vehicles and large farm equipment. On highways we know there to be a clear connection between alcohol and tragic “accidents.” By the way, a large percentage of our farm-work-related deaths in Wisconsin involve the general public because of the prevalence of roadway collisions.
Advertising and marketing works. Thankfully there are very subtle but encouraging signs that we are beginning to remove the stigmas associated with talking about stress and mental health. When a person dies by suicide, we are better able to name it and talk about it. We see growing levels of comfort in having empathetic conversations about where people are at with their feelings – including even being able to talk about thoughts related to suicide. I give credit to our partners from the public and private sector through their help with marketing and use of social media.
But marketing is a double-edged sword. I’ll be honest; the beautiful green Deere machines in the ad pictures I am seeing in combination with crisp, snowcapped mountains on the Busch packaging are making my mouth water as I write. But I don’t need to go out and do chores tonight or pull in the first cutting of hay before the rain starts later tonight. Many farmers do.
So I am concerned deeply about the wisdom and implications of this marketing-media campaign. Is this really a good thing?
We do see more and more companies joining in on issues of farmer stress and mental health, providing financial and other support to members of the farming community. I want to acknowledge that most of those organizations and companies want to do the right thing.
But I also want to suggest it be done with care, and with a full degree of sincerity and integrity. I have a few ideas or remedies I want to suggest.
For those who work for a company, organization, non-profit or other entity that wants to contribute efforts, resources or attention to farmers in crisis – including issues of mental health, consider having an expert in those matters be part of planning. I’m not talking about reviewing after the fact, but try to engage the correct people early on. I’m not throwing it out there so I can be paid to consult; I’ll help for free. If I’m not available, I can provide a list of other colleagues around the country.
Any organization that serves farmers or others in rural communities should really consider some level of formal training in issues of communication during times of duress, mental health and suicide prevention. While I realize Farm Rescue is but one example that mentions issues of disasters, farm injuries, etc., there are hundreds out there. There’s also much good content on skills like empathetic communication, suicide prevention, and other highly helpful and effective methods to assist.
Take a bit of time to read a bit more about how stress, mental health and suicide risk is connected to alcohol, distraction, unpredictable weather or markets, and any issue over which the individual feels she or he has little or no control. That content is helpful for farmers, but frankly is also useful for any of us.
Feel free to reach out to me with questions or to request more resources. I didn’t want this article to be perceived as a slap-down so I worked hard to try to incorporate the correct tone. I really do respect the parties involved and I know intentions are good. But if we really want to see things like improvements in mental health, decreases in suicide numbers, or a reduction in farm fatalities and serious injuries, it will take serious, thoughtful and coordinated efforts. We all have a role as well as a stake in the issue. Let’s figure out together how we can do better.
John Shutske is a professor and University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension specialist. He specializes in agricultural health, injury prevention and mental health. He's interested in design efforts that promote individual and community well-being. Email john.shutske@wisc.edu to contact him.