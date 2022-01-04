Meat exports shatter records

October 2021 was another strong month for U.S. red-meat exports as beef export value continued to soar, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. October pork exports were less than 2020’s large total but year-to-date shipments remained slightly more than the record pace of 2020.
Beef exports reached 115,709 metric tons in October, an increase of 7.5 percent from a year ago. Export value climbed 48 percent to $956.9 million – the second-biggest total on record, behind August 2021. Through the first 10 months of the year, beef exports totaled 1.19 million metric tons, an increase of 17 percent from a year ago. Export value increased 38 percent to $8.53 billion, surpassing the 2018 record of $8.33 billion with two months to spare.
Pork exports totaled 226,206 metric tons in October, a decrease of 7 percent from a year ago. Export value slipped 3.5 percent to $618.8 million. For January through October, pork exports were increased to slightly more than a year ago in volume at 2.47 million metric tons and increased 8 percent in value at $6.84 billion.
“(The U.S. Meat Export Federation) has always prioritized market diversification, and this is more critical than ever now that the red-meat industry faces unprecedented transportation challenges and rising input costs,” said Dan Halstrom, federation president and CEO. “Exports will likely reach about $18 billion in 2021, which is a remarkable achievement. While global demand is tremendous and we are cautiously optimistic about further growth in 2022, supply-chain pressures are not easy to overcome and are a growing concern for exporters and their international customers.”
Beef exports see broad-based growth
U.S. beef exports will be more than $2 billion this past year in each of three key Asian markets – South Korea, Japan and China-Hong Kong. Korea and Japan are already knocking on the door, with exports through October exceeding $1.9 billion.
October beef exports to Korea increased 13 percent from a year ago to 21,934 metric tons, while value soared 57 percent to $212.4 million. Through October exports were also an increase of 13 percent to 235,260 metric tons and increased 32 percent in value to $1.93 billion. That growth included a 50 percent increase in chilled-beef export value at $831 million, with chilled volume an increase of 23 percent to 71,860 metric tons – despite ongoing social-distancing restrictions impacting the food-service sector. Restrictions were eased in November but have been largely reinstated since the emergence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
Japan remains the leading volume destination for U.S. beef, with October exports at an increase of slightly more than October 2020 to 23,435 metric tons. Value climbed 35 percent to $198.7 million. Through October, exports were 5 percent ahead of 2020’s pace in volume at 269,815 metric tons and 19 percent more in value at $1.92 billion. Growth to Japan included a 15 percent increase in chilled beef to 130,551 metric tons, valued at $1.13 billion for an increase of 24 percent on continued strong retail demand. Japan recently eased many of its COVID-related restrictions on restaurants including resumption of alcohol sales, though restaurant traffic remains significantly impacted by the pandemic.
Beef exports to China continue to capitalize on the market-access gains achieved in the Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement, with October exports an increase of almost 150 percent from a year ago to 16,815 metric tons and more than tripling in value to $148.1 million. Through October, exports to China increased more than 500 percent in volume at 154,857 metric tons and more than 600 percent in value at $1.26 billion. As China’s largest supplier of grain-fed beef, the U.S. accounted for 10 percent of China’s imports on a value basis and 6 percent of import volume. Exports to the combined China-Hong Kong market have already far exceeded previous annual records, reaching 198,409 metric tons for an increase of 114 percent from October 2021, valued at $1.69 billion for an increase of 135 percent.
January-October 2021 beef highlights
Although October exports to Mexico were less than 2020’s volume at 15,841 metric tons, value still increased 29 percent to $93.1 million. Through October, shipments to Mexico surpassed 2020’s reduced totals by 14 percent in volume at 163,560 metric tons and 39 percent in value at $861.1 million. Mexico is the largest volume destination for U.S. beef-variety meat, with exports increasing 11 percent to 78,647 metric tons and posting strong value growth at $211.2 million for an increase of 20 percent.
Beef exports to Taiwan decreased in 2021 at 51,948 metric tons or a decrease of 4 percent, but are still on a record value pace at $532 million for an increase of 16 percent. Chilled exports increased 22 percent to 26,921 metric tons, valued at $351 million for an increase of 37 percent. The United States continues to dominate Taiwan’s imports of greater-value chilled beef, capturing more than 80 percent market share.
Led by very strong growth in Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica and Panama, beef exports to Central America surpassed previous annual records, climbing 60 percent from October 2020 to 17,713 metric tons and surging 90 percent in value at $107.9 million. Exports to Guatemala were 6,551 metric tons through October, an increase of 42 percent from 2020, valued at $49 million for an increase of 80 percent – already surpassing the 2019 record. October exports of beef-muscle cuts were record-large to Costa Rica and Honduras, and the third-greatest on record to Guatemala.
A strong rebound in Chile and excellent growth in Colombia and Peru drove beef exports to South America to 29 percent more than 2020’s pace at 25,885 metric tons, while value climbed 79 percent to $141.2 million. Colombia’s exports have almost surpassed the 2019 annual record and October exports were record-large at 1,359 metric tons.
Beef exports to the Dominican Republic increased 83 percent from October 2020 to 6,375 metric tons, with value more than doubling to $59.6 million for an increase of 110 percent. October exports reached a record 1,046 metric tons.
Beef export value per head of fed slaughter equated to $439.46 in October, an increase of 55 percent from 2020. The January-October average was $394.14, an increase of 34 percent. October exports accounted for 14.3 percent of total beef production and 12.4 percent for muscle cuts only, an increase from 12.7 percent and 10.8 percent, respectively, in October 2020. For January through October those ratios were 15 percent and 12.8 percent, each an increase of almost 2 full percentage points from 2020.
Record shipments bolster pork exports
Pork exports to Mexico continued to strengthen in October as shipments reached a new monthly record of 83,929 metric tons, an increase of 38 percent from 2020. Value increased 37 percent to $143.8 million. Through October exports to Mexico increased 28 percent to 707,157 metric tons, valued at $1.38 billion for an increase of 55 percent. Exports are also ahead of the record pace established in 2017, when full-year shipments to Mexico exceeded 800,000 metric tons and $1.5 billion in value.
Although China’s demand for pork-muscle cuts has softened significantly, it remains a critical value-adding destination for U.S. pork-variety meat. Through October pork-variety-meat exports to the China-Hong Kong region were 22 percent more than 2020’s large totals, at 284,568 metric tons, and climbed 27 percent in value to $685.9 million. Total pork exports to China-Hong Kong decreased 24 percent from 2020 in volume, at 661,637 metric tons and 22 percent less in value at $1.5 billion.
Led by strong demand in Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Costa Rica, pork exports to Central America continued to shine in October, reaching 12,445 metric tons for an increase of 41 percent from 2020, valued at $36.3 million for an increase of 71 percent. Through the first 10 months of 2021, exports to the region set annual records at 110,992 metric tons – an increase of 47 percent year-over-year valued at $299.3 million, an increase of 64 percent.
January-October pork highlights
Following a decrease in 2020, pork exports to Colombia have rebounded dramatically. October exports set a new monthly record of 11,752 metric tons, pushing January-October exports 59 percent more than in 2020 at 82,657 metric tons. Export value reached $201.1 million, an increase of 79 percent. This’s about even with the pre-COVID record volume pace of 2019, while 2021 value is almost 20 percent more.
Exports to Korea have increased in 2021 and climbed significantly in value, driven in part by strong retail demand for chilled pork. Through October chilled U.S. exports to Korea increased 106 percent from a year ago to 8,776 metric tons, valued at $53.5 million for an increase of 135 percent. Overall exports through October increased 5 percent to 138,493 metric tons, with value increasing 20 percent to $453.7 million.
Although pork exports to Japan took a step back in October, shipments through the first 10 months of 2021 were still at an increase of 3 percent from a year earlier to 329,657 metric tons, valued at $1.4 billion for an increase of 5 percent. That included a 5 percent increase in chilled pork at 177,818 metric tons, valued at $866 million.
In the Dominican Republic, U.S. exports were already increasing before domestic pork production was impacted by recent findings of African swine fever. Exports were strong again in October and through the first 10 months of the year posted increases of 47 percent in volume at 47,422 metric tons and 70 percent in value at $122.7 million, exceeding previous annual records.
Pork-export value per head slaughtered equated to $55.83 in October, an increase of 5 percent from a year earlier. The January-October average was $64.10, an increase of 10 percent. October exports accounted for 26.5 percent of total pork production, an increase from 26 percent a year earlier, while the percentage of muscle cuts exported increased slightly to 23.3 percent. The January-October export ratios were 30 percent of total pork production and 26.5 percent for muscle cuts.
Lamb-export value increases
Fueled by growth in leading-market Mexico, as well as in the Caribbean and Singapore, October exports of U.S. lamb totaled 1,075 metric tons for an increase of 56 percent from a year earlier and reached $1.95 million in value – an increase of 56 percent and the best since January 2020. Through October lamb exports increased 8 percent to 11,020 metric tons, valued at $15.9 million for an increase of 15 percent. Muscle-cut exports increased 11 percent to 1,124 metric tons, valued at $6.9 million for an increase of 21 percent.
