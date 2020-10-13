For almost two decades the price for Class I milk – milk used to produce beverage milk products – was based on the better-of the advanced Class III and Class IV skim-milk price. Class III milk is used to produce cheese and Class IV milk is used to produce nonfat-dry-milk powders. Advanced pricing allows fluid-milk processors to know milk-procurement costs as much as six weeks in advance. The better-of element ensured fluid-milk prices were always based on the best-priced manufacturing class of milk.
The 2018 farm bill eliminated the better-of component of the Class I milk-price formula. It was replaced with a formula based on the simple average of the Class III and Class IV advanced prices plus 74 cents. The 74 cents was based on the historical difference between the Class III and IV skim prices to make dairy farmers and milk prices indifferent to the change during a long-time horizon. But anytime the spread between Class III and IV is wider than $1.48 per hundredweight, dairy farmers will be paid a reduced Class I milk price – less than would have been the case under the better-of. For perspective, from January 2000 to April 2019 the spread between the advanced Class III and Class IV price was larger than $1.48 almost 40 percent of the time.
The new Class I milk-price formula was effective May 2019. It remains in place unless modified by an amendment to the Federal Milk Marketing Order – either as an act of Congress or administratively through a Federal Milk Marketing Order hearing. This article analyzes the two Class I milk-price formulas and the multimillion-dollar impact the farm-bill price change – coupled with COVID-19-related volatility in dairy markets – has had on dairy farmers supplying the Class I market.
Previous analyses reviewed the financial impacts of milk and dairy-commodity price volatility on producer price differentials, de-pooling and the ineffectiveness of dairy risk-management tools to offset negative producer price differentials.
Policy background explained
Long-time restrictions in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Dairy Forward Contracting Program prohibit dairy farmers from managing their fluid-milk price risk by voluntarily entering into forward price contracts with milk processors for Class I milk. Meanwhile those same restrictions don’t apply for farmers managing risk and selling milk to yogurt, cheese, butter, milk-powder or other dairy-ingredient plants.
Before the 2018 farm bill, beverage-milk processors, cooperatives and dairy farmers seeking to manage their beverage-milk-price risk had difficulties using Chicago Mercantile Exchange manufacturing-milk-futures contracts due to excessive basis risk related to the better-of provision in milk-pricing rules.
To facilitate improved risk management for beverage milk, at the request of dairy-industry stakeholders the 2018 farm bill modified the Class I skim-milk price to the simple average of the Class III and Class IV advanced prices plus 74 cents. That change in the milk-pricing formula provided an opportunity for dairy-industry participants to use a combination of CME manufacturing-milk futures contracts to hedge Class I milk.
Importantly that change also served as a policy alternative to allowing forward contracting in Class I milk. As a result beverage-milk-price risk management could be facilitated, but not in the form of a farmer voluntarily entering into a forward price contract with a milk processor.
Old versus new Class I Milk prices considered
The new Class I milk-pricing rule went into effect in May 2019. For the most part the two prices were similar, with an average difference of 9 cents per hundredweight in dairy-farmer favor before COVID-19. During nine of the 12 months the new pricing formula was in place, the new Class I milk price was greater than it would have been under the better-of formula.
From late February to late April, when the May Class I milk price was announced, and late May, when the June Class I milk price was announced, advanced Class III and Class IV milk prices collapsed. The advanced Class I milk price decreased by 15 percent and 36 percent, respectively, from March to May and March to June. The advanced Class IV milk price decreased by 27 percent and 38 percent, respectively, during those same periods. Even still the June Class I advanced price was 38 cents per hundredweight more than the pre-farm-bill formula.
Following government intervention in cheese markets and cooperative-led supply-reduction programs, cheese prices then rallied sharply while nonfat-dry-milk prices rallied only marginally. From June to July the advanced Class III price increased by almost 100 percent. From June to August the price change had reached 171 percent. Meanwhile during those same periods the advanced Class IV milk price increased by 8 percent and 19 percent, respectively.
Due to the rapid increase in Class III prices and a modest increase in Class IV prices, the spread between the two was $6.83 per hundredweight in July, $10.96 per hundredweight in August, $10.30 per hundredweight in September and $3.56 per hundredweight in October.
As a direct result of no longer including the better-of in the milk-price formula, the Class I milk price never fully captured the rally in Class III milk prices. Instead the new Class I milk price was as much as $4.57 per hundredweight less than the better-of formula price in August, and $4.26 less in September. As identified in Figure 2, had the better-of formula still been in place, the Class I mover would have exceeded $24 per hundredweight in August. That’s before Class I location adjustments are added. In South Florida, for example, with the $6-per-hundredweight location adjustment, the Class I milk price would have been more than $30 per hundredweight in August 2020.
From May 2020 to October 2020, the average difference between the old and new Class I milk prices was $2.04 per hundredweight in favor of the beverage-milk processor. Dairy-farmer-regulated minimum prices were less than what they would have been if the better-of was still in place. Going back to May 2019, the Class I milk price is 62 cents per hundredweight less than the pre-farm-bill better-of formula.
Impact on Class I revenue detailed
To estimate the impact on dairy-farmer revenue, the difference in the Class I milk price was multiplied by the Class I pool volume across all Federal Milk Marketing Orders. In the 12 months before COVID-19 that the new Class I formula was in place, almost 44 billion pounds of milk were pooled in Class I. With the 9-cents-per-hundredweight difference in the milk price, an estimated $32.4 million in additional Class I revenue was generated in the Federal Milk Marketing Order pools.
Since COVID-19, and assuming historical Class I utilization trends, it’s estimated more than 21 billion pounds of Class I milk will be pooled from May to October. Combining that pooled milk volume with the shortfall in the Class I milk price, it’s estimated the change in the Class I milk-price formula represents more than $436 million in reduced pool revenues. Cumulatively since the Class I milk-price formula was modified, the pooled value of Class I milk is $403 million less than it would have been under the better-of formula eliminated in the 2018 farm bill.
Summary
The 2018 farm bill modified milk-pricing rules to facilitate improved risk management for beverage-milk processors, cooperatives and dairy farmers. The stated goal of improving risk management was achieved but the unintended consequences of the change were exasperated by COVID-19-related price volatility. Those include record-large negative producer price differentials, mass de-pooling of milk, and Class I milk prices and revenue that are more than $2 per hundredweight and $400 million, respectively, less than what they would have been under the previous milk-pricing rules.
Anytime the Class III and IV advanced prices differ by more than $1.48 per hundredweight, the Class I milk price will be less than the better-of formula and the likelihood of negative producer price differentials and de-pooling incentives will increase as a result. Historically the spread between Class III and IV has been at more than $1.48 – almost 40 percent of the months from January 2000 to April 2019.
That change to milk-pricing rules didn’t proceed through a formal rulemaking process. Farmers, now aware of the impacts of the change, are likely to give it renewed attention as they consider potential improvements in the Federal Milk Marketing Order to deal with recent and future challenges. The current Class I milk-pricing rules are in place through April 2021, after which the milk price can be modified by an amendment to the Federal Milk Marketing Order. That seems like just as good a time as any to begin the discussion on improving Federal Milk Marketing Orders. But before we do that, modified bloc voting should be allowed to provide dairy farmers a voice and a vote on what happens to the farm milk price.