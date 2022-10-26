Mississippi River levels slow transport

With harvest well under way across the country, one method of transportation that has been largely spared from recent supply-chain snarls has run aground, literally. Limited rains across the Midwest and South have dropped the water level on the Mississippi River, a major thoroughfare for moving grain, to levels too shallow for many barges to effectively navigate. We are diving into available statistics to understand the possible wide-reaching impacts of continued barge slowdowns.
Waterborne transportation accounts for about 7 percent of all U.S. freight movement annually. When broken down more specifically to grain movements, the share increases. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s modal-share analysis of grain transportation, between 2015 and 2019 – the latest-available data points – barges consistently moved about 13 percent of all U.S. bulk grain and 47 percent of all grain destined to export markets. Figure 1 displays the export volume and share of grain by transportation mode from 2015 to 2019.
• Barge transportation has moved an average of 70 million tons of grains destined for export – 47 percent of total.
• Rail has moved an average of 55 million tons – 37 percent of total.
• Truck has moved an average of about 24 million tons – 16 percent of total.
Given the large role of foreign markets in providing revenue to U.S. farm businesses, even small disruptions to barge efficiency could have rippling effects on producer income.
With barges an essential transportation option for producers to move product, it’s important to understand the significance of the Mississippi River compared to other domestic inland waterways. The USDA tracks volume of corn, soybeans and wheat moved by barge by destination state. A destination-state listing of Louisiana captures a large quantity of grain moved through the Mississippi River system; New Orleans remains a primary grain-export and -distribution point in the United States.
From 2015 to 2019, 95 percent of corn, 94 percent of soybeans and 45 percent of wheat moved by barge traveled through the Mississippi River system to Louisiana. That corresponds to an average annual volume of 32 million tons of corn, 33 million tons of soybeans and 9 million tons of wheat traveling to Louisiana. The only other destination states with a significant portion of barge-grain movements are Oregon and Washington, which receive between 15 percent and 40 percent, respectively, of wheat deliveries via inland waterways such as the Columbia River.
The vast network of locks and dams, prevalence of grain elevators and vessel-service facilities, and the simple geography of the Mississippi-Missouri river system running through production-heavy heartland states, make utilizing alternative waterways unrealistic.
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the stage or height of the river’s surface relative to standard sea level for the Mississippi at New Orleans was 2.53 feet as of Oct. 10. That’s 48 percent lower than the prior three-year average of 4.95 feet. In some areas further upriver, levels have dropped to their lowest since 1988, when near-zero stages created far-reaching disruptions to barge movement.
Near Stack Island, Mississippi, for instance, after several boat groundings, 111 boats were left waiting with more than 1,750 barges southbound, and 74 boats were left waiting with more than 1,138 barges northbound – for a total of 185 boats with 2,888 barges waiting for dredging or water levels to rise as of Oct. 10. By that afternoon the Coast Guard had made some progress in reducing barge congestion via dredging, though it’s unclear how long those fixes will hold if dry conditions persist. More generally, during the past five weeks 2,466 barges have been unloaded in New Orleans, a decrease of 25 percent from the five-year average.
The industry has responded to low water levels by reducing draft allowances, or the depth a barge may sink into the water. That’s resulted in a 20 percent to 27 percent reduction in the volume of goods moved; the greater the volume on a barge the deeper it sinks. Beyond draft allowances, the industry had also agreed to a reduction in tow size, or the number of barges a single boat can tow, to 25. That’s a 17 percent to 38 percent reduction.
Combined, that means more barges will be needed to move the same quantity of products and more boats will be needed to move smaller groups of barges. That will pressure capacity and slow downstream-user efficiency. Pressured capacity in barges and boats increases competition for transportation, increasing costs for shippers looking to move product.
The USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service tracks weekly barge rates for down-bound freight originating from seven locations along the Mississippi River system.
• Twin Cities, a stretch along the Upper Mississippi
• Mid-Mississippi, a stretch between eastern Iowa and western Illinois
• Illinois River, along the lower portion of the Illinois River
• St. Louis
• Cincinnati, along the middle third of the Ohio River
• Lower Ohio, approximately the final third of the Ohio River
• Cairo-Memphis, from Cairo, Illinois, to Memphis, Tennessee
The U.S. inland-waterway system utilizes a percent-of-tariff system to establish barge freight rates. The tariffs were originally from the Bulk Grain and Grain Products Freight Tariff No. 7, which was issued by the Waterways Freight Bureau of the Interstate Commerce Commission. The U.S. Department of Justice entered into an agreement in 1976 with the Interstate Commerce Commission, which deregulated barge rates and made Tariff No. 7 no longer applicable.
The Waterways Freight Bureau no longer exists; the Interstate Commerce Commission has become the Surface Transportation Board, which doesn’t have jurisdiction over barge rates on inland waterways. But the barge industry continues to use the tariffs as benchmarks for rate units. Each city on the river has its own benchmark, with the northernmost cities having the biggest benchmarks.
• Twin Cities – $6.19 per ton
• Mid-Mississippi – $5.32 per ton
• St. Louis – $3.99 per ton
• Illinois – $4.64 per ton
• Cincinnati – $4.69 per ton
• Lower Ohio – $4.46 per ton
• Cairo-Memphis – $3.14 per ton
Figure 3 displays weekly average down-bound barge rates for the seven locations since 2019. The rate represents the percent increase compared to the reference benchmark. During the week of Oct. 4 average barge tariffs reached record levels at 2,032 percent of their underlying benchmark. That’s 50 percent more than the previous year and 131 percent more than the previous three-year average.
One dollar-value example is the cost per ton to ship from St. Louis to the Gulf was $90.45 per ton, an increase of 218 percent from the previous year and an increase of 379 percent from the three-year average. The backlog in barge movements, reductions in volume requirements and inability to find alternative transportation options have pushed barge costs for shippers to new records.
Unfortunately water depth is not the only obstacle barge transportation will face during the next few months. To accommodate the removal of a gas pipeline, the Lower Mississippi River will implement a series of closures and restrictions in October and November. The latest USDA Grain Transportation Report states that south of mile marker 189.5 – about 80 miles north of New Orleans – the Lower Mississippi River will be closed to all south-bound traffic from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Oct. 17-22, Oct. 26-31 and Nov. 4-8. South-bound traffic may need to proceed more slowly than usual Oct. 4-6, Oct. 23-25 and Nov. 1-3. The restrictions will only make it more difficult for goods to be efficiently delivered.
Conclusion
Agricultural producers have dealt with a wide range of supply-chain shortfalls since the onset of COVID-19. Railway and trucking have encountered an array of service issues often linked to labor and equipment-capacity constraints. Largely unaffected until now, barges have remained a relatively inexpensive and reliable way to move product across the country – and especially to export ports. Studies have shown barges can provide transportation at a tenth of the cost of rail and a 16th of the cost of trucking when available. The new limitations on that cost-effective and efficient transportation mode because of dangerously low water levels in the Mississippi River is especially problematic during the height of harvest season, when farmers are looking to move grain to storage facilities. Without relief, many producers will scramble to find places to store their goods – or face exorbitant wait times and costs to acquire transportation.
Daniel Munch is an associate economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.