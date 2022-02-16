Optimism exists in spite of omicron

In December data and anecdotes were looking more and more like supply-chain disruptions may be peaking. Just a week into the New Year those indicators began to look like a head fake. Omicron is everywhere and the impacts are being felt along much of the agri-food supply chain. Farm inputs were still difficult to source, transportation rates remained expensive and empty shelves were re-emerging at grocery stores.
It would be easy to survey the landscape and think supply-chain dysfunction is at a pandemic worst. We believe better days are not far off and are therefore more optimistic. Yes omicron has been sidelining a lot of workers throughout the economy. The COVID positivity rate in several major cities grew to 25 percent to 30 percent.
The near-term effects of the surge on the agribusiness and food-supply chains are irrefutably challenging. But if omicron follows the same trajectory in the United States that it has in South Africa, cases will have now peaked and will decrease just as fast as they appeared. That would make for a much-shorter wave, albeit with much-greater case numbers.
Until the surge subsides the biggest economic risk will be the millions of people who call out sick and hamper already beleaguered supply chains. Impacts for food and agriculture will vary significantly by product. But we know processors, grocers and restaurants will struggle to keep operations running normally.
Amidst all of that there are reasons to be sanguine.
• Reductions in meat and poultry production have thus far been relatively modest. The ripple effects from major dropoffs in 2020 animal slaughter are still being felt. They in part led to President Joe Biden’s promise of $1 billion to be funded to smaller packers.
• Agricultural exporters are finding help in Oakland, California. Researchers at the University of California-Davis estimate that in mid-to-late 2021, 80 percent of inbound containers from Asia to the United States were sent back empty. The loss of that critical backhaul has left billions of dollars of agricultural exports stranded at the three most important container and refrigerated ports in California. The problem is far from solved, but recently the Oakland terminal announced it will open a new container yard dedicated to agricultural goods. That should ease some of the port congestion for ag exporters, even though it may have limited effect enticing vessels to load the outbound containers.
• The supply-chain picture looks a bit rosier due to more workers in warehousing and transportation. Since May 2020 the United States has added 800,000 jobs in the two sectors, eclipsing the pre-COVID number of jobs by 3 percent. Sick workers will slow the transport of food goods for a few weeks, but as the omicron surge subsides the rebuilt workforce will recommence making steady improvements.
Despite another surge in COVID cases and the accompanying complications, the U.S. economy continues to shine. Workers are steadily returning to the labor force, the unemployment rate is now less than 4 percent and consumers are still spending confidently. Omicron will dent the first-quarter gross domestic product, but we expect a healthy bounce in the second quarter and for the economy to remain on track for 4 percent growth in 2022. That’s of course our base case, and the risks to our forecast are greater than usual.
As of late December we had regained 84 percent of the jobs lost since the pandemic began, equating to 3.6 million fewer workers than early 2020. But it’s estimated that more than 2 million people took early retirement and will not return. With that consideration the labor market is inching closer to full employment, removing any last arguments for the Fed to maintain its highly accommodative monetary policy. Inflation and the Fed’s counteracting policy decisions will have outsized influence on the economy going forward.
Recent Federal Open Market Committee minutes and public comments from Fed presidents point to a demonstrable hawkish pivot, and we do not expect the omicron variant to divert the Fed from its newfound path. It’s becoming increasingly likely that the Fed will begin rate liftoff at its March Federal Open Market Committee meeting, just as its securities purchases wind down. The market is now overwhelmingly expecting three or even four 25 basis-point hikes in 2022. But depending on the level of inflation, we could see the Fed act more aggressively through the second and third quarters. If inflation is still raging by late spring, the Fed could shift to a 50-basis-point hike and-or begin to trim its record-large $8.8 trillion balance sheet.
With the market now anticipating a sea change in monetary policy, the tightening of financial conditions has begun. U.S. Treasury rates have started the year increasing substantively, steepening the yield curve as some key rate spreads have widened. Given the outlook, that trend of increasing rates along the curve should continue. The Fed is also expected to tighten more quickly than central banks in Europe, Japan and other large economies, which will support upward pressure on the U.S. dollar.
Economic risks from new damaging virus variants will remain through the remainder of 2022. But Americans are increasingly making peace with the notion that the virus, in some form, will be with us for months if not years, and we must find a way to live more normally with it. That shifting mindset will de-risk the economy to some degree. The new increasing risk, however, will be the potential for a monetary-policy error by the Fed. Tightening too quickly in the second and third quarters risks a loss in economic momentum and potentially a recession in 2023. The Fed’s decision-making will therefore replace the virus as the leading economic wild card after the first quarter.
