The Dairy Margin Coverage program margin for May was $5.37 per hundredweight, the least since July 2013 and $0.65 per hundredweight less than the margin for April. But projections show that June’s margin may see the greatest jump since 2000, with a strong recovery in prices that should buoy margins through the rest of the year.
The April to May decrease in the Dairy Margin Coverage program margin was due to an $0.80-per-hundredweight reduced all-milk price, offset by a $0.15-per-hundredweight reduced calculated feed cost. The May margin will generate a payment of $4.13 per hundredweight that month for producers enrolled in the program this year at the $9.50-per-hundredweight margin coverage level – and smaller payments for producers enrolled, all the way to $5.50 per hundredweight.
The current U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast for the June margin is $10.86 per hundredweight. That’s $5.49 per hundredweight more than the May margin and by far the largest one-month increase in the Margin Protection Program or Dairy Margin Coverage program margin since at least January 2000, the earliest margin data available.
The USDA’s Farm Service Agency Decision Tool’s current forecast for the remainder of the year indicates the margin will peak in July at almost $13 per hundredweight and then decrease toward $9.50 per hundredweight during the remainder of the year.
Visit www.nmpf.org/policy_tags/dairy-margin-coverage for more information.