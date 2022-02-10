Quarterly report reflects rollercoaster

Executive summary – Against all hope for a better start to 2022, omicron has crashed the New Year’s party. Renewed supply-chain disruptions are being felt throughout the economy, causing empty shelves again and threatening to fan the flames of inflation. Effects from the omicron variant should be short-lived relative to delta, but it will be several more weeks before the impact of sick workers passes.
Amidst this persistent COVID gloom, the economic backdrop is bright. Consumers continue to spend and workers are re-entering the labor pool. But as the economy marches on, so does elevated inflation and the Fed is now determined to bring prices under control. The first interest-rate hike is likely to come in March and much more monetary tightening is likely to follow.
The agricultural sector will battle through familiar challenges in coming weeks, as persistent labor challenges become acute. Dairy and animal-protein processors will try to minimize production slowdowns. Farm-input retailers will scramble to build inventory before spring field work begins. Fortunately most of agriculture is facing the disruptions from a position of price and margin strength.
The communications sector is actively rolling out billions of dollars in new rural-broadband spending, and the power sector is grappling with increased energy costs as the messy conversion to renewable-energy sources continues. Across rural America, 2022 begins with significant challenges, but also with potential for substantial upside.
Dairy looks for better prices
Tanner Ehmke
Milk supplies tightened further in fourth-quarter 2021 as the U.S. dairy herd continued to shrink – particularly in the West and Southwest regions of the United States where the lack of feed availability remains a persistent stressor for dairy farmers. The United States is now milking the fewest cows since September 2020 as dairy farmers struggle with increasing costs of production. But signs of prosperity are on the horizon as heifer prices increase, dairy-cow slaughter moderates and farm sales slow – indicating that producers are climbing back into profitability as milk prices rally. Class III milk futures traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange ended 2021 at more than $20 per hundredweight after starting the year at less than $18 per hundredweight.
Although dairy farmers are showing signs of improved profitability, growth in the U.S. milk supply is not expected to return for several months as the cost of farm expansion remains historically expensive. Cost constraints are also hobbling dairy producers around the world, with milk production plunging in New Zealand and Europe on declining cow numbers while unfavorable weather hampers productivity. U.S. milk production decreased 0.4 percent year-over-year in November. But New Zealand collections during its seasonal peak of production decreased 2.7 percent, and the European Union decreased 3.7 percent.
Legislation was introduced in December requiring the U.S. Department of Agriculture to hold hearings concerning the Federal Milk Marketing Order milk-pricing system, specifically to review the Class I milk-pricing formula, within six months of passage of the bill. In September a milk-price hearing was held regarding the impacts of negative-producer-price differential on farmers and the depooling of milk from the federal orders in 2020. With milk supplies tightening, processors are prioritizing cheese vats as compared to butter churns.
Cheese and whey production in the United States maintained a healthy growth path at the start of the New Year while butter and nonfat-dry-milk production are marking noticeable declines. The decrease in butter production during the holiday season – when demand is at its seasonal peak – caused processors to pull butter out of inventory in the fourth quarter. Butter prices have come out of the doldrums and rallied to the best level in four years, with nonfat-dry-milk prices following suit. Cheese prices remained comparatively flat amid the buildup of inventories in the United States but nervous buyers are now seeing a rally across the dairy complex. Dry-whey prices are also accelerating on strong demand for protein.
Global dairy demand remains resilient despite soaring milk and product prices. The volume of U.S. dairy exports has slowed from the record peak in spring 2020 – particularly to China which saw October dairy shipments decrease 19 percent year-over-year – total dairy shipments are still more year-over-year and are posting new records despite logistical constraints.
Had supply chains been more open, U.S. dairy exports for 2021 would likely have been even more. An improvement in port logistics was expected by early 2022 but the omicron surge may delay that.
Domestically, processors are closely monitoring production decisions because omicron may again cause a slowdown in the food-service sector and a surge in retail grocery sales. At the same time they are also juggling staffing shortages, a lack of truck drivers and the associated production disruptions. But with dairy products now in a much-tighter supply situation than the previous year, processors will finally be in a position to pass along cost increases, something the rest of the food-industry complex did in 2021.
