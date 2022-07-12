Rail-order disruptions persist

Market access is vital to the operation of any business, including farms and ranches across the United States. The complex system of highways, rail lines, rivers and flight paths crisscrossing the nation – and ocean ports dotted along the coasts – allow inputs to reach producers, and goods to reach customers. At least that’s what happens when those systems function effectively and efficiently.
During the past several years – starting with the COVID-19 pandemic and exacerbated by global geopolitical rifts – supply-chain fluidity has plummeted, with heavy disruptions across freight delivery. Previous Market Intels outlined many of the factors complicating the ability of farmers and ranchers to cost-effectively utilize rail systems and ocean ports to market their products. Today we provide a mid-year status update on those vital transportation systems.
Total grain railcars loaded and billed decreased slightly in the second quarter of 2022 – from 381,000 cars in quarter one to 373,000 cars in quarter two. That 8,000-car difference is half the decline from quarter-two 2021, a year ago, when 391,000 grain cars were loaded and billed across all carriers. In other words, railways loaded and billed fewer grain cars than this past quarter and this time the previous year. BNSF Railway and Union Pacific Railroad Company, the railroads that processed 64 percent of all grain railcars in quarter-two 2022, shipped 9 percent and 14 percent fewer grain railcars than the same period the previous year, respectively.
A look at unfilled grain-car orders, a metric that tracks grain cars not effectively loaded and billed, reveals those declines are not due to reduced demand from shippers. As a reminder, each railroad reports its definition of “unfilled order” slightly differently but generally it’s the number of cars a shipper – such as a grain elevator – ordered but did not receive. For example if a grain elevator ordered 10 cars from a railroad and received seven, that would leave three unfilled orders.
Figure 1 displays the number of grain-car orders in the second quarter from 2018 to 2022 that were one or more days overdue. Between second-quarter 2021 and second-quarter 2022, the number of unfilled orders increased from 62,000 to 204,000 – a 231 percent increase. Year-over-year BNSF saw an increase of more than 110,000 unfilled orders – an increase of 546 percent – and Union Pacific saw an increase of 33,000 or 154 percent).
Comparing quarter-one 2022 and quarter-two 2022, there has been a 49 percent or 66,000-car increase in unfilled grain-car orders one or more days overdue. That highlights conditions have not improved for shippers since our first-quarter analysis.
Of those 204,000 unfilled grain-car orders one or more days overdue, almost 70 percent or 140,000 were also 11 or more days overdue – a 348 percent increase from the second quarter the previous year and 82 percent increase from this past quarter.
• Year-over-year BNSF saw an increase of more than 91,000 unfilled orders that were 11 or more days overdue – an increase of 1,705 percent.
• Union Pacific saw an increase of 26,000 or 240 percent.
Most order delays are lasting 11 days or more, putting perishable goods waiting for shipment at risk of rot – and grain mills or livestock operations reliant on a steady stream of raw materials and feed in limbo. As expected, the bulk of unfilled grain-car orders has been concentrated in grain-heavy regions of the Upper Midwest and Central Plains – with North Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Kansas all having more than 20,000 unfilled orders in quarter-two 2022.
One area that further reveals the impacts on shippers of unfilled orders is the secondary rail market, where shippers bid against each other for service contracts that could increase the chance of moving delayed product successfully.
• This past quarter, bidders faced an almost-500-percent increase in secondary railcar auction bids from the prior four-year average – between BNSF and Union Pacific.
• This quarter bidders faced even greater auction offers – an increase of 552 percent from the prior-quarter-two four-year average – from $124 to $801.
Figure 3 displays those quarter-two comparisons, highlighting the magnitude of demand that remains within secondary railcar markets. Continued inflated rates in those auctions act as proxy for railway efficiency when shippers are forced to bid for a shrinking number of successfully loaded and billed contracts, as reflected in heightened unfilled-order metrics.
On a marginally-better note, secondary-market bids for shuttle service have cooled for deliveries to be made in August from orders for deliveries made in April. Figure 4 shows for the week ending June 24 that bids or offers were $111 more than the prior three-year average for August shuttle-car deliveries and below the underlying contract tariff – as reflected in a negative value. That’s a much-slimmer margin than the $2,535 difference previously analyzed for April contracts – although rates remain volatile and at well more than average. Shippers with flexibility in moving product – especially those with non-perishable goods – may participate into the secondary market to take advantage of inflated bids for existing contracts, further contributing to delivery uncertainty.
Considering other service-quality metrics, rail speeds continue to decline, with the average speed of grain and ethanol less than other goods. As part of their submission to the Surface Transportation Board, railroads provide data on the average speed of their trains in miles per hour, broken out by commodity-type such as automotive, coal, crude oil, ethanol, grain, intermodal, manifest, etc.
In early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic initially decreased demand for goods, rail speeds reached 26 mph for all goods and 25 mph for grains and ethanol. With less pressure on railways, fluidity was extreme. More recently the average speed for all goods has decreased to 22 mph – 14 percent – from quarter-two 2020 and 21 mph or -15 percent for ethanol and grains.
With 140,000 miles of railways in the United States, even minor decreases in average rail speeds compound downstream service efficiency. Rail origin dwell times – the number of hours trains spend waiting after initial release at origin – have increased by 18 percent across railroads between first-quarter 2022 and second-quarter of 2022, and 62 percent from quarter-two 2021. KCS experienced a 95 percent increase in origin dwell times between the first and second quarter, followed by CSX, which faced increases of 78 percent.
On the terminal dwell time side, quarter-to-quarter waiting times have increased by 2 percent this year and 12 percent comparing quarter-two 2022 to quarter-two 2021. Railyards with the largest quarter-to-quarter increases include Harvey, North Dakota at 91 percent; Conway, Pennsylvania at 88 percent; Glenwood, Minnesota at 85 percent; and Louisville, Kentucky at 72 percent. Slowed and delayed service contributes to increased rates of unfilled orders across the country.
Many of the reasons for service and quality disruptions discussed in previous Market Intels remain relevant. Reduced container and equipment inventories have stalled operational capacity across all segments of the transportation system. More recently, discussion of the availability of container chassis – the trailer frames specifically designed to carry a range of container types over railways and highways – has reached center stage. Even if a surplus of containers existed, chassis are essential to transport them. Chassis are also limiting the ocean-port side of the equation, where turnover of chassis between customers has been slowed to a pinch point. And the price for a chassis has reportedly tripled, from an average of about $7,000 to more than $21,000 each.
Currently there are very few containers, container chassis and ships produced domestically – the bulk of manufacturing takes place in China. Figure 5 displays the percentage of global inventory of chassis, containers and ship orders manufactured in China. According to the Federal Maritime Commission, a small number of large Chinese firms control 95 percent of global maritime-container inventory production, 85 percent of global intermodal-chassis production and 40 percent of the global commercial-ship order book. Relying on firms in a single foreign nation for production of equipment essential to the movement of goods such as food and fuel has its own national-security implications in addition to general supply constraints.
Speaking of the ocean-freight network, large quantities of exports continue to move overseas without first being filled with U.S. product. Some ocean carriers consider it more efficient to ship empty containers rather than wait for export goods to be loaded, which has led to a significant decline in the number of containers available to agricultural exporters. Carriers are also incentivized to return containers abroad as soon as possible to take advantage of freight rates that remain much more for routes from Asia to North America than North America to Asia.
Figures 6 and 7 illustrate the increased proportion of export containers that return empty from both West- and East-coast ports. In quarter-one 2022, 70 percent of exported containers from California were empty – the fifth-consecutive quarter with empties of more than 65 percent of exports. At Georgia and Virginia ports, empty export containers remain at almost 50 percent of export-container volume – well more than prior-year rates. Notably, as the volume of imports processed has increased under a period of inflated demand for international goods, that capacity has not been reflected in increases in loaded exports. Port operators and carriers have argued stacks of empty containers go unclaimed for extended periods of time – a possible result of compounding trucking delays.
Ocean-freight rates for U.S. exporters remains at inflated levels, further pressuring bottom lines for producers reliant on foreign markets for revenue. Figure 8 displays average ocean rates for 20- and 40-foot containers moving from Los Angeles to Shanghai, China. Rates hover at about 75 percent more than pre-pandemic levels, with few signs of relief ahead. The compounding impact of widespread price increases for inputs like fertilizer and fuel combined with general inflationary pressures and record transportation costs continue to whittle away at margins.
Labor and crew availability continue to handicap all aspects of the economy. Uncertainty surrounding ongoing negotiations between the International Longshore Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association has placed further tension on the future of port efficiency. ILWU represents more than 22,000 west-coast port workers that help move more than 40 percent of U.S. containerized exports from California alone. PMA represents shipping lines and terminal operators at the 29 west-coast ports. The prior agreement expired July 1; it governs a wide array of employment provisions including shifts, wages, training, general welfare and pensions among others. Basic wages at the no-skill level start at $33.31 per hour and increase to as much as $46.23 per hour, with skill levels increasing pay differentials from there. As discussions continue both sides have tentatively agreed to continue normal operations without risk of strike or lockout. Safety, wages, benefits and technology are said to be priorities under the new contract. Fragile relationships between worker unions and freight operators jeopardize an already-weakened labor supply.
Conclusion
Disruptions present at each step of the supply chain intensify frustration for producers and customers alike. Both railways and ocean ports play an essential role in cost-effectively and reliably moving agricultural goods to their destinations. Service disruptions, delays and heightened costs for shippers persist well into the second quarter of this year across ocean ports and railways. Legislation such as the Ocean Shipping Reform Act should assist in the much-needed movement of U.S. agricultural goods. New guidance released by the Federal Maritime Commission requires carrier invoices to report additional contract specifications related to detention and demurrage rules, applicable rates and “free time” – which is the given amount of time for container pickup. That change, however, remains one small piece of a larger puzzle of possible creative solutions.
Daniel Munch is an associate economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.