Rail service improves but problems remain

Market access is vital to the operation of any business, including farms and ranches across the United States. The complex system of rail lines crisscrossing the nation are essential to delivering inputs to producers and goods to customers – when the network functions effectively and efficiently.
During the past several years, starting with the COVID-19 pandemic and exacerbated by global geopolitical rifts, rail-service quality plummeted, limiting producer abilities to deliver product. Previous Market Intel articles outlined many of the factors complicating farmer and rancher ability to cost-effectively utilize rail systems to market their products. We are providing a third-quarter update on the status of railway-service conditions.
Total grain railcars loaded and billed decreased in third-quarter 2022 from 398,000 cars in quarter two to 351,000 cars in quarter three. That 47,000-car difference, though drastic, is about half the drop that occurred between quarter-two 2021 and quarter-three 2021, when only 295,000 cars were loaded. In other words, railways loaded and billed fewer grain cars than the previous quarter but more grain cars than at this time the previous year. Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway, and Union Pacific Railroad, railroads that together processed 60 percent of all grain rail cars in quarter-three 2022, shipped 14 percent and 5 percent fewer grain rail cars than the previous quarter, respectively.
A look at cumulative weekly unfilled grain-car orders, a metric that tracks grain cars not effectively loaded and billed, reveals those declines are still not due to reduced demand from shippers. As a reminder, each railroad reports its definition of “unfilled order” slightly differently but generally it’s the number of cars a shipper – such as a grain elevator – ordered but did not receive. For example if a grain elevator ordered 10 cars from a railroad and received seven, that would leave three unfilled orders. Though railroad companies report the number of those unfilled orders to the Surface Transportation Board weekly, the dataset does not distinguish between rail cars still undelivered between weeks or new undelivered grain cars. That means grain cars that are still undelivered during one week are counted again in the following week’s report until successful delivery.
For example, in a quarter with 130,000 cumulative weekly unfilled grain-car orders it is possible that 10,000 grain cars were undelivered consecutively during the 13-week period or 130,000 different grain cars went undelivered at one point within the 13 weeks – or some mix in between. Regardless, that unit allows for an over-time comparison of reported unfilled orders in one statistic. Figure 1 displays the cumulative number of weekly grain-car orders by quarter from quarter-two 2021 to quarter-three 2022 that were one or more days overdue. Between the second quarter of 2022 and third quarter of 2022, the number of those cumulative unfilled orders decreased from 204,000 to 104,000 – a 48 percent decrease.
BNSF saw an 81 percent drop in cumulative unfilled orders during the latest quarter, from 131,000 to 24,452. In weekly metrics that translates to a decrease from 10,086 average unfilled orders per week to 1,880.
UP numbers are not as positive, showing an increase of 19,385 or 35 percent in cumulative unfilled orders between the second and third quarters of 2022. In weekly metrics that translates to an increase from 4,264 average unfilled orders per week to 5,755.
Year-over-year, however, cumulative weekly unfilled grain-car orders between quarter three of 2021 and quarter three of 2022 have increased more than 1,200 percent, illustrating there is still work to be done.
Of those 104,000 cumulative unfilled grain-car orders one or more days overdue, almost 70 percent or 73,000 remain 11 or more days overdue – an 1,800 percent increase from the third quarter the previous year but a 48 percent decrease from the previous quarter.
Comparing quarter-three 2022 to quarter-two 2022, BNSF saw a decrease of more than 85,000 cumulative unfilled orders 11 or more days overdue; UP saw an increase of more than 22,000. Even though order delays are declining compared to the previous quarter, the bulk of delays are still lasting 11 days or more – leaving in limbo impacted grain mills or livestock operations reliant on a steady stream of raw materials and feed.
By state, conditions have improved in North Dakota, which saw a decrease in cumulative unfilled orders one or more days overdue from more than 45,000 in quarter two to almost 7,000 in quarter three, though rates there remain more than most states. Other Upper Midwest and Central Plains states like Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Minnesota still faced cumulative unfilled orders of more than 10,000 in quarter three, though they also experienced 35 percent to 50 percent decreases in unfilled orders from the previous quarter.
One area that further reveals the impacts of unfilled orders on shippers is the secondary rail market, where shippers bid against each other for contracts that could increase the chance of successfully moving delayed product. This past quarter, bidders faced an almost-550-percent increase in secondary rail-car auction bids from the prior four-year average. This quarter UP bidders faced reduced bids while BNSF faced increased bids, with the weighted average increasing about $5. Compared to quarter-three 2021, weighted average bids increased 150 percent. Figure 3 displays those quarter-three comparisons, highlighting that strong demand remains within secondary rail-car markets. The values represent the average dollar amount per bid at more than or less than the original primary-market service contract value. Continued inflated rates in those auctions act as proxy for railway efficiency when shippers are forced to bid for a shrinking number of successfully loaded and billed contracts, as reflected in heightened unfilled order metrics.
Secondary-market bids for shuttle service have been elevated for deliveries to be made in October compared to bids for deliveries made in August. Figure 4 shows that for the period between March and September, weekly bids for October deliveries were, on average, $811 more than the prior three-year average for October shuttle-car deliveries and well more than the underlying contract tariff – as reflected in a positive value. That’s a much-larger margin than the $111 difference previously analyzed for August contracts. Shippers with flexibility in moving product may participate in the secondary market to take advantage of inflated bids for existing contracts, further contributing to delivery uncertainty.
Considering other service-quality metrics, rail speeds are improving. As part of their submission to the Surface Transportation Board, railroads provide data on the average speed of their trains in miles per hour, broken out by commodity type such as automotive, coal, crude oil, ethanol, grain, intermodal, manifest, etc. In early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic initially decreased demand for goods, rail speeds reached 26 miles per hour for all goods and 25 mph for grains and ethanol – with less pressure on railways, fluidity was increased. This past quarter, the average speed for all goods decreased to 22 mph from quarter-two 2020 and to 21 mph for ethanol and grains. This quarter speeds have rebounded in both categories by about 5 percent, to almost 24 mph for all goods and 22.5 mph for ethanol and grain. Even minor improvements in rail speeds compound downstream efficiencies. By railroad, all companies saw an improvement in rail speeds compared to the previous quarter though the magnitude varies. Compared to average train speeds in quarter-three 2020, Norfolk Southern Railway remains 16 percent less; UP, CSX and Canadian Pacific Railway remain 6 percent less; BNSF and Kansas City Southern Railway remain 2 percent less; and Canadian National Railway has beat quarter-three-2020 speeds by 7 percent.
Rail-origin dwell times, the number of hours trains spend waiting after initial release at origin, have decreased by 18 percent across railroads between the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2022; they remain 30 percent more than quarter-three 2021. KCS experienced a 79 percent decrease in origin dwell times between the second and third quarter, followed by CP, which faced a decline of 42 percent. On the terminal-dwell time side, quarter-to-quarter waiting times have decreased by 4 percent this year – and increased 9 percent comparing quarter-three 2022 to quarter-three 2021. Rail yards with the largest quarter-to-quarter increases included Louisville, Kentucky; Harvey, North Dakota; Decatur, Illinois; and Selkirk, New York. Slowed and delayed service contributes to increased rates of unfilled orders across the country.
Many of the reasons for service and quality disruptions discussed in previous Market Intels remain relevant. Reduced container and equipment inventories have stalled operational capacity across all segments of the transportation system. Railroads have cited labor challenges as a primary hurdle to reaching pre-COVID efficiency. Many railroads accelerated labor-force cuts in the wake of reduced demand during early 2020. When demand returned, a tight labor market complicated the hiring of new employees.
Figure 6 displays the index of transportation employment for four major railroads, with employment indexed to pre-pandemic levels.
• CSX remains the only railroad of the four to reach pre-pandemic employment levels.
• BNSF hit 95 percent of their pre-pandemic employment in July 2021 but has since hovered between 86 percent and 92 percent.
• UP has also struggled to hire, with an average employment of 90 percent between October 2020 and August 2022.
• NS has rebounded in the past eight months, jumping from 85 percent in January to 94 percent in August.
• KCS and CN, which are not displayed, have surpassed or are at almost pre-pandemic employment.
With BNSF and UP in control of 60 percent of grain movements, continued employment issues do not bode well for farmers and ranchers looking to move product, especially with harvest season well underway.
Conclusion
Railways are a vital piece of the supply chain and are usually a cost-effective and reliable way to move agricultural goods to their destinations. Quarter-three metrics show some signs of service improvements in terms of unfilled orders and rail speeds, though not enough to avoid slowdowns during harvest season. Lags in employment across railroads hinders the efficient movement of grain. Continuing rail-service disruptions associated with those labor shortages, rail-car inventory and capacity constraints, weather and other shortfalls put the profitability of many farms, ranches and agribusinesses at risk – and contributes to uncertainty in already unsettled commodity markets.
Daniel Munch is an associate economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.