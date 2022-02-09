Signposts: Look to year's exports -- Part 2

Every year the U.S. Dairy Export Council summarizes the key “signposts” our analysts will be watching in the year ahead. Like signposts on the road, these markers will help determine the course of U.S. dairy exports during the next 12 months.
This year we’ve split the piece into two parts. In Part I we focused on the macro factors that will influence all the major dairy products – milk production, input costs, supply chains and the macroeconomic environment.
Here in Part II we’ll focus on one key signpost for each of the major U.S. dairy-export products – nonfat-dry-milk and skim-milk powder, cheese, proteins and butter.
Consider skim-milk-powder inventories
William Loux
In 2021 nonfat-dry-milk- and skim-milk-powder trade was driven by the two largest single-country importers, China and Mexico. China’s booming domestic demand for dairy products combined with a strong desire to build security stocks after the country sat on the sidelines for much of 2020. Through November 2021, China imported 31 percent more skim-milk powder, an increase of almost 100,000 metric tons during the same period the previous year.
Mexico increased its imports by 13 percent, a jump of more than 30,000 metric tons. However in Mexico’s case the growth was attributable to the country recovering from the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression and the smallest powder-import volume in four years.
Our key signpost for demand in 2022 will be the activity from the two buying regions that were quiet last year – the Middle East/North Africa and Southeast Asia.
Both markets pulled back from the world market in 2021, though the decline from Middle East/North Africa was much sharper than Southeast Asia when looking at global trade from the major exporting regions. Some of this decline could be attributed to port congestion, a large inventory build in the early days of the pandemic, reduced consumer demand or a combination of all three.
However even accounting for these factors, we believe inventories in these markets have been significantly depleted. If we look at how annualized trade compares to the long-term trend, both major markets are sitting well less than trend.
By our calculations, both Middle East/North Africa and Southeast Asia appear to be holding fewer days of inventory relative to the baseline trend, even when accounting for a 2020 stock build and declines in consumer demand. Using the same methodology and increased consumer demand, China has added about a month of additional skim-milk-powder inventory. Obviously, take the calculation with a grain of salt given limited official inventory or consumption data, but the estimate aligns with in-market reporting.
Effectively, as we enter 2022, we expect both regions to be very active participants in skim-milk-powder markets, potentially even building safety stocks in an era of shipping uncertainty. Middle East/North Africa and Southeast Asia participation should provide strong support to U.S. nonfat-dry-milk- and skim-milk-powder exports and prices, even if China purchasing dramatically slows or Mexico’s recovery hits an unexpected snag.
Consider cheese, Latin America
Paul Rogers
This past year was a good one for cheese exporters. In the six years prior to 2021, global cheese trade expanded at an average rate of 2.4 percent per year. But this past year, that growth rate spiked to 9 percent through November.
Global cheese demand has been robust, with increases across geographies. While part of the gain can be attributed to the rebound in food-service business after the pandemic curbed 2020 demand, the numbers point to something stronger than just making up lost ground. Particularly, cheese demand is seeing a boost from a region not always considered one of the world’s premier cheese buyers – Latin America.
When it comes to cheese-import demand, countries like Japan, South Korea and China typically draw the headlines, and with good reason. Along with Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United States, they are some of the largest cheese buyers in the world.
But one of the drivers of U.S. and global cheese trade in 2021 came from our partners to the south. Year-to-date cheese exports by the world’s largest suppliers to Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean increased 22 percent vs. the previous year, according to the latest trade-data reports through November. Collectively, they already exceed full-year, pre-pandemic 2019 volume with a month of volume yet to be added.
That doesn’t even count the sizable intraregional trade, which has increased as well.
Can we expect continued demand from the region to underpin cheese exports moving forward? This unprecedented pace may be an anomaly boosted by rebounding tourism and recovering demand in Mexico. However, even accounting for a potential slowdown in growth, the long-term trend suggests the region will become an increasingly important customer for U.S. cheesemakers.
Shipments to the rest of the Americas from the major cheese suppliers have been increasing for more than a decade, growing from less than 200,000 metric tons in 2010 to more than 350,000 in 2021. The increase in volume during that stretch exceeds the increase in cheese exports to some of the world’s largest cheese buyers, including Japan, Korea and the Middle East/North Africa. A large portion of the scale is due to aggregating so many countries together. But regardless, the trend is clear – we have seen substantial increases in all the major buyers in Latin America. That growth should continue, providing business and leisure travel are permitted and deemed safe, and economic growth continues at pace.
The trend is particularly significant for U.S. cheese suppliers. The United States holds about an 80 percent share of Mexico’s cheese-import market; is the No. 1 supplier to Chile, Colombia, Peru and most of Central America; and enjoys the benefit of geographic proximity. So, looking ahead to 2022, even if there is a slowdown in trade resulting from the omicron variant or simply a regression to the mean, U.S. cheese exports should benefit from growing demand in the region.
Consider proteins, fitness
Stephen Cain
Indicators point toward a growing global focus on health and wellness, which is a driver of high-value whey-ingredient demand. During the height of pandemic-induced lockdowns, gyms were some of the first establishments to close and some of the last to re-open. Since then there has been a renewed focus on health and wellness, beyond just sports nutrition, as consumers return to and focus on living healthier lives.
Still, for 2022, we will be keeping a close eye on sports-nutrition products, which comprise a large and growing category for high-protein whey utilization – both domestically and internationally. These products include whey-protein powder for muscle building and workout recovery, protein bars for sustained energy and a myriad of other products targeted at consumers focusing on their health here in the United States as well as in key importing markets.
Globally, total WPC80+ trade – the best proxy available for high-protein whey trade – during the past 12 months has increased 21 percent, driven largely by the boom in Asian consumption, with the United States as a crucial supplier to that growing demand. Year-to-date through November U.S. exports of WPC80+ increased 12 percent, with strong gains to China, Japan and South Korea. Unsurprisingly, these growth regions in Asia have a growing focus on sports nutrition.
A driver of increased high-value-whey demand in Asia is the growth of the fitness industry. When discussing the fitness industry, gyms are a natural component. So gym investment along with returns can be used as a proxy for demand and future growth.
The United States dominates the world in the number of gym facilities, with more than 41,000. However Asian countries lead in two other key metrics – annual revenue per gym and annual revenue per gym member.
This high level of return per gym and gym member supports investment and is especially bullish when considering membership-penetration levels. The United States has one of the biggest gym-membership penetrations in the world, with 21 percent of the population holding a gym membership. Asian countries have much smaller penetration levels, which shows a large potential for continued growth. Additionally, when looking at these numbers, it’s clear that Gulf Corporation Council countries – where whey-protein demand remains limited – present a key opportunity for future growth.
Along with gym investment and member penetration, another indicator of future growth in the health and wellness sector is new-product launches, which attest to continued investment and upbeat sales expectations.
Asia, the Middle East and Africa lead the world in new dairy-protein-product launches in terms of percentage growth. Food companies in the Middle East launched 45 such products in 2021 and African companies rolled out 41. Still, Asian manufacturers are rolling out the greatest quantity of new products, having introduced 267 in 2021. This increased investment in the sector suggests continued and growing interest in these regions for high-value-whey products. That is a bullish sign for demand outlook since these regions combined represent about 60 percent of the global WPC80+ demand.
The question is, will this growth and focus on health and fitness continue in 2022, and will that growth drive U.S. exports of sports-nutrition ingredients like WPC80+?
In short, yes, we think the growth in the sector and focus on health and wellness bodes well for U.S. exports of products like WPC80+. The United States is the largest supplier of WPC80+ to the world and is a major supplier to these high-growth regions, with a 42 percent market share in China, 41 percent in Japan, 73 percent in South Korea and 32 percent in Middle East/North Africa. Combined, the United States and the European Union supply 80 percent of the world’s WPC80+ demand. With EU future milk-production growth in question, this puts the United States in an excellent position to maintain global market share and supply increasing global demand in the face of reduced output from global competitors as we move into 2022.
Consider Chinese whey demand
China represents about 40 percent of global whey imports and those imports are largely driven by the country’s tremendous pork production. Even after the outbreak of African swine fever in 2019, China remains the world’s largest producer and consumer of pork. Following the dramatic decrease in the swine herd in 2019, China’s pork industry embarked on a dramatic restructuring and investment surge driven by elevated pork prices resulting from the extreme supply and demand imbalance. Those elevated prices supported investment in the industry with producers seeing very healthy margins.
With these increased pork prices, Chinese companies scrambled to rebuild the herd in order to cash in on favorable margins. As herd numbers grew, demand for whey increased and imports of whey skyrocketed in 2020 and early 2021.
That incredible growth in whey imports, however, stalled midyear; we even saw year-over-year declines in the second half of 2021. Inflated shipping costs – particularly relative to the price of whey permeate – likely dampened some trade volumes from the United States.
But structurally the stall likely stems from the decrease in pork prices about the same time that stifled investment. As pork prices decreased to pre-African swine fever levels, input costs increasingly became an issue. Those factors combined to reduce margins, providing little incentive for China to continue its dramatic 2020 investment in herd expansion. Pinched margins also led to a further pullback in whey imports as producers opted for cheaper feed-ration mixes that included less whey products.
The question for 2022 is, will this pullback in whey imports continue and by how much?
With the Chinese hog herd reportedly back at more than pre-African swine fever levels, we expect whey imports to stay at more than 2018 and 2019 levels given the more-commercialized nature of the swine industry. However, we still expect some pullback as the industry acclimates to reduced pork prices, Chinese farms adjust feed-ration mixes and the industry works through some stock buildup. We expect the pullback in whey imports that has already begun to run its course in first half of 2022.
As we move into the later part of the year, we expect to see a return to a growth rate similar to what we saw between 2015 and 2018. Still, much of this second-half rebound depends on workable margins and producer appetite for whey inclusion in feed-ration mixes. All-in-all, whey exports to China will almost certainly see year-over-year declines to start the year, but the picture turns much more positive as we move into the back half of 2022.
Consider butter exports
William Loux
In 2021, U.S. dairy exports were buoyed by strong butterfat shipments, which more than doubled through November, reaching their greatest point in six years. That growth can be partly attributed to a steady period of price competitiveness and the United States having a readily available butter supply for export.
Fundamentally, the United States was able to export butter because U.S. domestic consumption of butter in 2021 grew more slowly than in prior years. So even as butter production lagged, the fact that U.S. consumers were sated meant there was more butter available for international buyers.
In fact, increased exports have been a crucial component of a tightening butter market. Sending 5 percent of U.S. butter production overseas helped reduce inventories by 40 million pounds in the 12 months since November 2020. That in turn has helped support the strong recovery in prices from about $1.40 per pound to start 2021 to well north of $2.70 per pound to start 2022.
Looking ahead to 2022, we will be watching closely as to whether the United States is able to repeat this performance.
The biggest challenge to U.S. butter exports will be product availability. If we assume that U.S. domestic consumption returns to the 3 percent domestic-demand growth rate and imports are flat, U.S. butter production would need to grow at about 6 percent next year, or further inventory would need to be drawn down to maintain export volumes equal to 2021.
How realistic is that? Well, currently a 6 percent jump in butter production appears unlikely, but given current prices and a generally tight global fat market, it is possible. Alternatively, even if U.S. butter production doesn’t ramp up, we could see more exports if international buyers are willing to pay a premium as compared to domestic users. Given production outlooks for Europe and New Zealand, and increased usage in the Asia-Pacific market, that scenario too seems plausible. Overall, we’ll be watching U.S. butter production and pricing as our key signpost for butter exports.
