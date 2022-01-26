Signposts: Look to year's exports

Every year the U.S. Dairy Export Council summarizes the key “signposts” our analysts will be watching in the year ahead. Like signposts on the road, the markers will help determine the course of U.S. dairy exports during the next 12 months.
This year we’re splitting the piece into two parts. In Part I we focus on the macro factors that will influence all the major dairy products – milk production, input costs, supply chains and the macroeconomic environment. In Part II we’ll focus on one key signpost for each of the major U.S. dairy export products.
Global milk production tight – by Paul Rogers
Tight milk supply was the defining feature of global dairy markets in the back half of 2021. After a healthy 1.9 percent first-half increase in milk production from the “Big 6” global dairy suppliers – the United States, the European Union-27 plus the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and Belarus – output from those suppliers flatlined in the second half, based on data through October for the European Union and through November for the other five. When the year-end numbers arrive, there’s a good chance production have decreased during the final six months, putting the calendar-year change at less than 1 percent.
Looking to 2022 there is little basis to believe a major turnaround is in the cards until at least the spring flush in the Northern Hemisphere – and possibly not even then.
Despite strong farm-gate milk prices, a concurrent surge in input costs has limited investment in herd expansion and productivity gains. Tighter pocketbooks come as both EU27+UK and New Zealand milking-cow numbers have already declined for five straight years. And U.S. farmers are starting with a smaller dairy herd this year than they did in 2021, alongside slower increases in milk yields due to feed and labor costs.
This economic situation is likely to be exacerbated by environmental regulatory pressures on dairy producers, which continue to increase in both Oceania and Europe. At the end of 2021 the Dutch government proposed a 13-year plan to cut livestock numbers by as much as one-third. Ireland, the fastest-growing dairy producer in the EU, is debating a plan to meet long-term emissions targets that could lead to a cull of as many as a million dairy and beef cows. Denmark, Belgium and Germany – Europe’s largest milk producer – are thought to be in line for similar proposals. While those proposals are either theoretical or voluntary at this point, an uncertain political environment is likely to disincentivize farmer investment.
Weather – a perennial wild card – was a major cause for New Zealand’s lackluster 2021-2022 production season. A shift in weather to supportive pasture-growth conditions is certainly possible but increasingly frequent climate events are negatively impacting production growth potential in Oceania and all around the world.
Should New Zealand and EU27+UK milk-output growth tend closer to plus-0.5 percent than plus-1.5 percent, it will restrict their capacity to expand export markets – and potentially cause some difficult decision-making on product and geographic target mixes.
The bottom line is the current economic and political environment is not the kind of atmosphere that leads to major milk-production growth. On the positive side production weakness elsewhere could translate into greater opportunity for U.S. suppliers.
Dairy input costs critical – by Stephen Cain
Input costs will be a critical factor in determining the U.S. ability to grow milk production in 2022 to take advantage of expected opportunities stemming from slower growth in Europe and New Zealand.
In 2021 input costs, particularly feed and labor, climbed faster than milk prices – impacting a farmer’s ability to stay in business. It’s also dampening U.S. milk-production growth, particularly in the second half of the year.
Starting on the feed side, prices for corn, soybeans and alfalfa increased in 2021. From 2015 through 2020, corn prices averaged $3.54 per bushel. But in 2021 corn prices steadily increased, reaching an eight-year monthly record of $6.32 in August – essentially double the average price during the past six years. Prices have eased from the August number but corn prices are still more than $5 per bushel, almost 50 percent more than the prior six-year average. Soybean-meal prices were also elevated in 2021 compared to 2020, by 21 percent, and alfalfa hay increased 13 percent year-over-year.
Elevated feed costs pinched margins in 2021. The All Milk Price has increased in recent months to almost $21 per hundredweight in November but the average milk price for 2021 saw an increase of only 1 percent, which pales in comparison to the double-digit increases in feed. As a result the Dairy Margin Coverage’s calculation for milk margin compared to feed costs averaged $6.68 in 2021, the smallest level in recent years and 29 percent less than 2020.
Moving forward, feed costs are expected to see some slight easing. In 2021 there was incredibly strong demand for corn abroad – primarily from China – along with weaker output from other exporting countries like Brazil. That resulted in U.S. corn exports increasing by 38 percent year-over-year through November, which in turn boosted prices. Ukraine, Brazil and Argentina are all expected to have better harvests in 2022. That will likely ease U.S. corn prices in 2022 as global supply increases.
Additionally U.S. domestic use is not expected to increase substantially. Corn futures support this argument, with easing prices during the course of 2022. Soybean futures, while showing some slight strengthening in the first half of 2021, are also anticipated to weaken in the back half of 2022. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2021-2022 forecast of soybean-meal prices are projected at $364 per metric ton, significantly less than the early-2021 prices of almost $485 per metric ton.
Ultimately feed costs should see some easing in 2022, which when combined with increased milk prices should support productivity gains and even some herd expansion.
U.S. dairy farmers and plants, however, will still need to secure and pay for sufficient labor. Dairy-farm labor has long been difficult to find and the cost of that labor has continued to increase throughout the pandemic. A recent Cornell University study looking at dairy-farm labor in New York put hard data behind the facts known by many dairy farmers. The study showed that labor cost per hundredweight of milk sold increased 10 percent during the past 10 years. It even accelerated in 2020, surging almost 4 percent in one year from $2.97 per hundredweight in 2019 to $3.08 per hundredweight in 2020.
The acceleration was further entrenched in 2021 as pandemic-induced difficulties exacerbated an already tight labor market. According to the USDA, the gross wage rate for livestock workers – not exclusively dairy – increased 6 percent in January-October 2021; the average All Milk Price in 2021 increased by only 1 percent during 2020.
Looking to 2022, labor costs are anticipated to increase further. The difficulty in hiring and retaining labor is not new to dairy but the pandemic exacerbated pre-existing trends. On a positive note, milk prices are anticipated to surpass 2021 levels. That means margins should climb along with those prices, supporting U.S. milk production and thus export growth in 2022 – at least in the back half of the year.
Port remain congested – by William Loux
Even if the United States does have the product available, exporters must be able to take the product to customers on time.
Clearly supply-chain challenges – both inland and at ports – were a major hurdle for U.S. dairy exports in 2021. For this article we focus on the issues at ports. Increased costs, rolled bookings, unexpected fees and slowed export-delivery times all stemmed from congestion at ports in 2021. In general the major West Coast ports were the epicenter of the delays as lack of equipment, labor and unloading space limited inbound turnover. On the outbound, carriers opted for empty containers instead of U.S. dairy exports.
Overall our expectation for 2022 is that there should be some easing in ocean traffic, but we’re not anticipating a return to 2019 costs or carrier reliability. Fundamentally, if we break down the major drivers of port congestion, we can place it into three categories – consumer spending, manufacturing inventories and port inefficiency.
Starting with consumer spending, the pandemic combined with fiscal-stimulus measures pushed consumers to purchase more goods. Even accounting for inflation, the amount of goods purchased by consumers skyrocketed in 2020 and further accelerated in 2021. Greater demand for goods naturally increased traffic at ports.
As we enter 2022, we believe that tighter fiscal policy, a potential increase in interest rates and a refocus on services spending will result in consumer-goods demand returning close to its pre-pandemic pace. But we shouldn’t become too excited by a reversion to the mean. If consumer purchasing returns to its pre-pandemic pace that will still mean the volume of goods purchased will surpass pre-pandemic demand by a sizeable margin. Effectively 2022 would mirror the second half of 2020, which resulted in plenty of congestion.
Positively the latest data shows that domestic manufacturing and trade inventories have climbed to more than 2020’s pace after trailing for much of the first half. That means if this trend continues, manufacturers will no longer be in quite so dire need of product this year and will be better placed to supply consumer demand for goods. Decreased inventories at retail persist – particularly in the auto sector – but overall the inventory picture is more positive than at this point in 2021, which should help ease import traffic.
The major question remaining is whether ports will be able to increase – or at least maintain – vessel turnaround. In the final months of 2021, despite a record volume of ships waiting to unload, port throughput deteriorated to less than prior-year levels – likely due to labor and equipment shortages. Reduced ship turnover only exacerbated carriers’ willingness to ship empty containers instead of filled containers.
Even if equipment shortages improve, labor will continue to be a challenge in 2022. More worrisome is that there is potential for the situation to worsen as the contract between the West Coast dockworkers and the Pacific Maritime Association expires July 1. The last contract negotiation in 2014 resulted in port slowdowns and even temporary shutdowns. If that happens again in 2022 – even if inbound traffic is slightly improved from healthier manufacturing inventories and slower consumer demand for goods – port congestion will be a persistent headwind to U.S. dairy exports.
Regardless, to help mitigate those pressures, the U.S. Dairy Export Council remains strongly focused on leveraging input from our Supply Chain Task Force to prod Congress and the administration to further action to deliver relief for the shipping headwinds facing dairy exporters.
Global economy varies – by Scott Lantz
Turning to the demand side, a crucial signpost for U.S. dairy exports in 2022 will be the purchasing power of international consumers – particularly in China, the Middle East/North Africa and Latin America. The reason is simple. In the long run, increasing consumer incomes remain the best predictor for dairy-consumption growth.
Let’s turn first to China, the largest dairy-importing market. In 2021 the country faced several major disruptions. But little dampened China’s dairy demand as its economy grew by 8 percent, consumers turned to dairy and importers increased inventories in pursuit of supply security.
Unfortunately, looking ahead to 2022, the Chinese economy faces several downside risks that could slow purchasing-power growth and thus dairy consumption. Even excluding potential geopolitical tensions or further COVID disruptions, China faces an overleveraged and uncertain real estate market, reflected by major developers defaulting on debt obligations. China also faces energy shortages and, critically, increasing consumer inflation. As a result the World Bank estimates China’s gross domestic product will grow by 5.1 percent, a much-slower pace than the average pre-pandemic growth rate of 6.6 percent.
Growth of 5 percent from the second-largest economy in the world is still robust and should support dairy-demand growth but the effects could be substantial if the downside risks to the economy materialize. China’s slower growth of its gross domestic product will likely mean reduced dairy consumption gains in Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities, where dairy remains a premium item. Additionally a slowdown in China would be a significant economic headwind to Southeast Asian markets that export products to China.
But the picture appears more positive once we leave China.
Latin America, particularly Mexico, remains on the road to recovery from the pandemic, even as COVID-19 still casts its shadow over much of the region. The region’s economic recovery largely tracked with COVID-19 cases – robust in the first quarter of 2021, lost traction in the second quarter and then better through the end of the year.
Moving into 2022, factors that are not directly tied to COVID-19 will be more relevant to gross domestic product growth – namely inflation, elevated unemployment and government policies. Overall the gross domestic product outlook for Latin America is forecast to grow at a moderate rate of about 3 percent in 2022, according to the International Monetary Fund. That should support further dairy-demand growth. Mexico, in particular, which the International Monetary Fund expects will grow by 4 percent, should be buoyed by increased energy prices and a relatively strong U.S. economy – even if a lack of investment and an uncertain industrial sector present risks to their recovery.
Perhaps most positively, many Middle East/North Africa economies appear poised to accelerate after a challenging 2021 in terms of gross domestic product and dairy imports.
Increased oil prices alongside increasing oil production within the region are boosting consumption and investment. Before becoming too bullish, however, we should remember that increased oil prices are a double-edged sword.
Oil-exporting countries rightly see increased oil prices as a boon, helping boost foreign-currency-earnings generation capacity. But the downside is that they can lead to increasing inflation and increased prices for all other inputs like packaging, which may dampen some manufacturer output. On the flip side oil-importing economies face exacerbating fiscal and external imbalances, causing consumer-price inflation. But increased oil revenues are expected to push real gross domestic product growth in the Middle East/North Africa region from 4.1 percent in 2021 to 5.2 percent in 2022, which should support dairy consumption and imports.
Overall, even while key dairy-importing markets face downside risks in 2022, the outlook remains fundamentally positive for economic growth and dairy demand. But many international buyers will face substantial sticker shock when it comes to dairy prices, which leads us into our final signpost of Part I – price sensitivity.
Price sensitivity faces demand – by William Loux
Market observers are well aware that global dairy prices have continued to strengthen. Almost across the board, prices for the major commodities, regardless of region, have reached multi-year best prices. U.S. cheddar is an exception when compared to 2020’s $3-per-pound peak. Yet with elevated input costs on farm, increased prices have failed to translate into much additional milk from any of the major exporting regions. That dynamic will only lend further support to the markets through at least the first quarter. Combine increased prices in general with a strengthening dollar and importers – and consumers – will face historically inflated prices in 2022.
Thus a crucial signpost for global dairy exports is whether record prices, particularly when translated into local currencies, will burn off some demand.
Generally, we can say that increased prices burn off demand when one of two things are true.
• There is a much-cheaper alternative that is anticipated to remain cheaper for an extended period of time to incentivize reformulation.
• Consumers in market cannot afford to purchase as much.
For the first, the obvious example is when increased butter prices burned off some demand internationally post-2014 as end-users switched from milkfat to alternative and cheaper fat sources like palm oil – particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa, Middle East/North Africa and Southeast Asia.
Currently palm-oil prices are also soaring – to an even-greater extent than dairy prices. Increased palm prices and increased prices for other dairy alternatives as well should equate to reduced incentive for manufacturers to reformulate, even if dairy prices are elevated.
If there is pushback, it’s likely to come instead from the consumer side in a general inflationary environment. Much of that will be determined by the broader macro-economic factors. The most recent examples of reduced purchasing at the consumer level include Mexico in 2020 and Middle East/North Africa in 2021. In general we can expect that if there is pushback by consumers to increased prices, it will first be felt by greater-value products like sports-nutrition powders or premium products like specialty cheese rather than bulk ingredients or cheese.
Ultimately, provided there are no major hiccups in the global economy, the demand outlook, at least at the macro-level, appears positive for U.S. dairy exports in 2022. Still there are plenty of nuances depending on the specific dairy product we’re talking about.
