CASHTON, Wis. – Independent dairy farmers of America are uniting with processors and cooperatives to solve the depressed dairy price and oversupply of milk. In an unprecedented move, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and the Wisconsin Farmers Union are taking the lead to solve the dilemma and hopefully stop the flow of dairy-farm loss.
“It’s encouraging to see there is dialogue between two organizations,” said Darin Von Ruden, president of the Wisconsin Farmers Union. “We need to move beyond what we’re doing.”
Travis Klinkner, president of Vernon County Farm Bureau, is appealing to farmers to look at the available options and give their opinions of what they think will work for small and large dairies.
“We’re trying to get more money for our milk,” he said.
Joe Bragger, Wisconsin Farm Bureau president, said state units expressed a desire for some type of supply management when at the organization’s 2020 national convention.
Both farm leaders are quick to say no-one wants a tight quota system like Canada. Klinkner said they don’t want to tell farmers what to do. At this point the proposed plans are flexible; the two groups are seeking input from dairy farmers.
The basic idea is to reward farmers for maintaining production while allowing farmers to increase if they see a need. Klinkner said it’s the constant 1 percent to 2 percent oversupply that depresses farm prices. Paradoxically increased trade can depress prices because bidding on the open market can result in underbidding other countries, thus reducing the sale price. In 2018 farm prices were depressed despite good trade and increased domestic use.
One of the problems with depending on trade for supply management is that a cheap unprocessed product is shipped out and an excellent-value product returns.
Mark Stephenson of the University of Wisconsin and Charles Nicholson of Cornell University analyzed milk prices based on the Dairy Price Stabilization Program. They said a 1 percent decrease in supply will result in a $2 or more increase in raw-milk prices.
“Everybody would be in,” Bragger said.
It was noted that Organic Valley, Land O’Lakes, AgriMark of California and Westby Co-op all have versions of a quota system.
“A dairy program like this is not a hard control,” Klinkner said. “That seems to be unpalatable to dairy farmers.”
Their proposal is based on a market-access fee. It allows a certain level of growth; anyone who didn’t expand beyond that level would receive a refund on that fee. Anyone who wants to grow a herd would need to budget an access fee into his or her cash flow.
That wouldn’t stop milk-price volatility but would provide an increased farm income. It’s expected that the store prices of milk would increase slightly and consumption would decrease slightly, but that would be offset by the better mailbox price. Klinkner said he wants to create a system where farmers are paid, but expansion doesn’t pay. The new plan would encompass a three-year base that starts every year with a new base.
“We will still lose farms,” Klinkner said. “But it won’t be two or three a day.”
Bragger said if milk prices increase, everything increases – including the worth of cows, equipment and barn.
It’s not necessarily herd size that has hurt the dairy industry, Klinkner said; it’s also increasing production per cow.
Bragger said, “Technology will not stop. Farmers want to and will increase efficiency. Most tech is coming from Europe where they have strict limits (on production).”
Farm Bureau and Farmers Union are looking for a grant from the Dairy Innovation Hub to hold more meetings and ask for farmer input on a plan.
“We need people to be engaged and move things along,” Bragger said.
Klinkner said, “It’s our chance to take back our industry. It’s our opportunity to take back control.”
Visit wfbf.com and www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com for more information.