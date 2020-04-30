OPINION Wisconsin’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order March 24 disrupted the supply chain of dairy products in the state. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is working with industry partners to help our food system be stronger during such turmoil.
Wisconsin schools and restaurants closed in mid-March, creating more than a 40 percent loss of dairy-market sales. Meanwhile demand increased in retail as consumers stocked their household with large amounts of milk, creating panic-buying that depleted grocery shelves. Some retailers limited sales to individuals as they tried to ensure all consumers were able to have at least some share of the dairy products available.
The lynchpin of the system is the state’s truckers, who scrambled to re-route milk and dairy deliveries from the now-empty schools and restaurants to retail outlets. Without our once-consistent supply chain at maximum efficiency, truckers faced chaotic schedules and deliveries took longer.
Processors continue to run at full capacity. Those are specialized operations; cheese processors can’t switch to milk processing to fill the gap because they don’t have the equipment or machines to bottle the milk. When workforce or equipment issues delay milk processing, it creates a bottleneck for the supply chain that could delay milk pickup and delivery.
The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin will continue to work with the entire supply chain to find long- and short-term solutions. Researchers are studying ways to extend the shelf life of products. Marketers are developing e-commerce content to drive purchases. Supply-chain experts are considering innovations to increase refresh rates at retailers.
We’ve been reaching out to retailers to cease the limits of dairy products in their stores because of the impact it has on dairy farmers. Festival, Pick ‘n Save and Target stores across the country have removed limits; Kwik Trip and Metcalfe’s never had them. And to be sure our plea reached every outlet we worked with Brandon Scholz, Wisconsin Grocers Association president and CEO, to urge retailers across the state to remove limits on dairy.
Many grocery stores are having difficulty keeping shelves stocked; meanwhile many consumers are turning to online shopping. We’ve created a page on our site to help consumers across the country order cheese from Wisconsin and we continue to drive online sales through promotions on social media. Visit www.wisconsincheese.com/our-cheese/order-online for more information.
There are other actions the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin has taken to ensure milk and dairy consumption continues. We know the health and safety of Wisconsin’s kids is a major objective for farmers. We’ve been working with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. We’re offering grants of as much as $3,000 in partnership with GENYOUTH to ensure kids are still receiving milk on a daily basis. And partnerships like one recently announced by the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the Hunger Task Force with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection offers relief to the growing numbers of underfed and unemployed, and increases distribution of dairy products.
If you see dairy limits at a retailer, ask to speak to the store or department manager to understand why there are limits in place, and if appropriate, respectfully ask they be removed. If speaking to the manager doesn’t resolve the issue, take a photo of the sign. Visit Wisconsindairy.org/StopLimits to provide photo, store information, visit date and your contact information.