Trade agreement good for dairy

OPINION The National Milk Producers Federation and the U.S. Dairy Export Council welcome the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and the opportunity it offers to strengthen ties with key trading partners across the Asia-Pacific region.
Exports are exceptionally important to the U.S. dairy industry. The United States exported $7.75 billion in dairy products worldwide in 2021, equivalent to about 17 percent of total U.S. milk production.
Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation, said, “(This) marks an essential first step on what will surely be a complex journey. But to successfully compete in the Asia-Pacific region and meet their demand for dairy, we ultimately need a level playing field. That means tackling both tariff and nontariff barriers that weigh down the ability of U.S. dairy exporters to keep pace with the European Union and Oceania competitors that have successfully negotiated agreements across the region. We support (the U.S. Trade Representative and Ambassador Katherine Tai’s) launch of (the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework) and look forward to partnering with the Administration on it as talks proceed. As that commences, I urge the Biden Administration to set specific time frames for Indo-Pacific Economic Framework negotiations so that it can deliver meaningful results for American dairy farmers. We cannot afford another Trans-Pacific Partnership-type outcome in which we negotiate for six years only to walk away from the final result, leaving our exporters no further down the road than where we started.”
Krysta Harden, president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council, said, “(The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework) offers a chance for the United States to have a positive impact on the trading environment in a vital area of the world. The Asia-Pacific region is an important destination for U.S. dairy exports and offers impressive prospects for continued growth and expansion thanks to growing consumer demand for the type of high-quality products the United States produces so well. If (the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework) is crafted to include meaningful market-access improvements and address non-tariff barriers, then these regional trends will help drive economic benefits for American farmers, dairy manufacturers and industry workers for decades to come.”
Dozens of members of Congress from both parties have underscored to the Administration the importance of securing market access gains in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. A bipartisan group of 87 House members urged March 30 that the Administration to prioritize agriculture in Indo-Pacific Economic Framework negotiations and outlined examples of both tariff and nontariff results that should be pursued. On May 9, two dozen Senate Republicans wrote May 9 to U.S. Trade Representative and Ambassador Katherine Tai as well as Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to urge the inclusion of market access and enforceable commitments in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.
While supporting the use of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and other targeted trade tools to advance exports, the U.S. Dairy Export Council and the National Milk Producers Federation have been unyielding in their call for once again pursuing comprehensive trade agreements around the world – especially in the Asia-Pacific region, where competitors like the EU and Oceania have been especially active.
The U.S. Dairy Export Council and the National Milk Producers Federation filed comments April 11 on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework trade agreement.
The filing noted, “(The National Milk Producers Federation) and (the U.S. Dairy Export Council) priority and strong preference is the pursuit of comprehensive trade agreements to establish lasting trade-barrier reductions on both the tariff and nontariff fronts. Recognizing that the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework is not likely to be such an agreement, we nevertheless urge the Administration to seek to eliminate or reduce both tariff and nontariff barriers to U.S. dairy exports through the (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework).”